The Razorback soccer team beat the Michigan State Spartans 1-0 in a back-and-forth tussle with few opportunities, picking up its fourth straight victory Sunday afternoon. Both teams came into the match with plenty of momentum, each having won three straight matches. Michigan State entered having only allowed one goal on the season in five games, thanks to stellar goalkeeping by All-American and reigning Big Ten keeper of the year Lauren Kozal.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO