Individual title among highlights of season-opening cross country meet
Arkansas’ reigning SEC cross country championship teams began their season at the Cowboy Preview on Thursday in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where their success carried over from last season. “It’s an important race to get our feet wet and it’s a shock to the system,” Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam...
Razorback Soccer wins fourth straight, finishes homestand undefeated
The Razorback soccer team beat the Michigan State Spartans 1-0 in a back-and-forth tussle with few opportunities, picking up its fourth straight victory Sunday afternoon. Both teams came into the match with plenty of momentum, each having won three straight matches. Michigan State entered having only allowed one goal on the season in five games, thanks to stellar goalkeeping by All-American and reigning Big Ten keeper of the year Lauren Kozal.
