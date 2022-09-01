Read full article on original website
Community left with questions after Sanford stabbing incident
SANFORD, Maine — Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing that left one person dead in Sanford. According to Maine State Police, 32-year-old Dane Brooks of Sanford was stabbed Friday evening near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Streets in Sanford. State Police say when law enforcement arrived at...
WGME
'I called 911 right away': Portland residents detail moments after Sunday night shooting
PORTLAND (WGME)-- There's been another shooting in Portland, this time off of Brighton Avenue in the Rosemont neighborhood. This is the fourth incident in less than a week but police aren't saying whether they're connected. It happened on Sunday evening at 6:45 p.m near the corner of Bolton Street and...
whdh.com
22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
WGME
3 South Berwick men killed in New Hampshire crash
ROLLINSFORD (WGME) -- The Rollinsford, New Hampshire Police Department says four people were killed Sunday night in a crash on Portland Avenue. Police say around 8:30 p.m., an SUV crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a van. The man driving the SUV and a passenger in the...
Four people killed in Rollinsford, NH collision
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Police in the southern New Hampshire town of Rollinsford are investigating a devastating collision that left four people dead. The crash happened Sunday night on Portland Avenue, near Toll Road at around 8:30 p.m. Police say a 2014 Subaru Forester traveling eastbound on Portland Avenue crossed...
WMTW
Maine State Police identify Sanford man killed in reported stabbing
SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man is dead following a reported stabbing Friday afternoon. According to Maine State Police, officers received a 911 call shortly before 5 p.m. reporting a man had been stabbed near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin streets. According to the agency, when officers arrived...
WGME
Police investigate a stabbing death in Sanford
Sanford (WGME) -- Maine State Police are investigating a stabbing death in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim 32-year-old Dane Brooks...
WMUR.com
Eight people killed in four crashes in four days
New Hampshire is reporting four fatal car crashes in just four days, leading to eight total deaths. The deadliest crash was in Rollinsford, which killed four people. The Rollinsford Police Department said they had never seen a worse crash. The other three crashes were in Bedford, Peterborough and Portsmouth, resulting...
WCVB
Sisters help save girl from drowning at New Hampshire campground pool
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampton Fire Department said they responded to a report of a drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort on Saturday morning. Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and started performing CPR by the time his crew arrived to the scene.
WGME
"It's too scary:" Portland mother, kids wake up Saturday to gunshots through their window
PORTLAND (WGME) - The sound of gunshots woke Nimo Abdi and her four young children around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police Police say two different shootings in the Riverton Park Housing Complex disrupted the hundreds of people living there. Around 8 p.m. Friday, on person reported hearing gunshots from the area...
WGME
Motorcyclist dies from injuries after crash with vehicle in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH (WGME) -- The Portsmouth Police Department says a motorcyclist has died from his injuries after crashing into a vehicle Saturday night. Police say the crash happened on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road around 10:19 p.m. Investigators say the motorcycle, ridden by 22-year-old Jack Tizzard of Kensington, New Hampshire, crossed...
WMUR.com
Crews take over an hour to remove woman from crashed car on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said a woman drove off the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack and crashed into trees. State police said they responded at 4:25 a.m. to a report of a car offroad northbound near mile 13.2. The woman was the only person in the 2002...
WMTW
Reckless driving caused two-car crash in Rollinsford that killed 4, police say
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m Sunday night. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010...
Two separate shootings at a populated housing complex in Portland sends one woman to the hospital
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is asking the public for assistance related to an investigation at the Riverton Park Housing complex. According to a release, two shootings took place before sunrise Saturday. The first shooting happened at approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday when someone reported hearing multiple gunshots...
Woman seriously injured in crash on the Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, NH — Merrimack Police responded to a serious crash along the Everette Turnpike Monday morning that left one woman in critical condition. According to police, a woman was entrapped in her car after she went off the New Hampshire highway crashing into multiple trees. The woman was the...
newbedfordguide.com
Maine State Police rule Massachusett’s woman’s death a homicide
“On Thursday, February 24, 2022, shortly after 01:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at 82 Pleasant Point Road in Lovell to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home. Deputies arrived to...
WPFO
Man dies after being stabbed in Sanford
SANFORD (WGME) -- Maine State Police say a man died after he was stabbed in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim,...
nbcboston.com
32-Year-Old Man From Maine Dies From Stab Wound
A 32-year-old man from Sanford, Maine, is dead after being stabbed on Friday, according to authorities. Police say Dane Brooks of Sanford had already been taken to a nearby hospital on Friday afternoon when they arrived at the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Street in response to a reported stabbing.
Dog Who Ran from I-95 Crash Scene in Seabrook, NH is Found
The story of Nova, the dog who went missing after a crash on Interstate 95 in Seabrook has a happy ending. The 1-year-old pug was riding in a car that was involved in a car crash Wednesday night in the southbound lanes near the Route 84 (Kensington Road) overpass and ran away into the wooded area along the highway. The Seabrook Fire Department and Granite State Dog Recovery have been trying to capture her since.
fallriverreporter.com
41-year-old Dighton mother’s death ruled homicide after found in home with two young children
Officials have ruled the death of a local woman as a homicide. According to Maine State Police, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, shortly after 01:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at 82 Pleasant Point Road in Lovell to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home. Deputies arrived to find Jennifer deceased inside the home with her two young children who were unharmed. Maine State Police Major Crime Unit Detectives were called to assist in the investigation and worked with witnesses and family members to gather statements and evidence. Maine State Police Detectives worked with the Newport, Rhode Island Police to locate and speak with 33-year-old Sami Daou of Newport, Rhode Island who was vacationing with Lingard and her children in Maine. Lingard and Daou were in a relationship at the time.
