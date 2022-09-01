ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Orchard Beach, ME

whdh.com

22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
WGME

3 South Berwick men killed in New Hampshire crash

ROLLINSFORD (WGME) -- The Rollinsford, New Hampshire Police Department says four people were killed Sunday night in a crash on Portland Avenue. Police say around 8:30 p.m., an SUV crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a van. The man driving the SUV and a passenger in the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Four people killed in Rollinsford, NH collision

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Police in the southern New Hampshire town of Rollinsford are investigating a devastating collision that left four people dead. The crash happened Sunday night on Portland Avenue, near Toll Road at around 8:30 p.m. Police say a 2014 Subaru Forester traveling eastbound on Portland Avenue crossed...
WMTW

Maine State Police identify Sanford man killed in reported stabbing

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man is dead following a reported stabbing Friday afternoon. According to Maine State Police, officers received a 911 call shortly before 5 p.m. reporting a man had been stabbed near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin streets. According to the agency, when officers arrived...
WGME

Police investigate a stabbing death in Sanford

Sanford (WGME) -- Maine State Police are investigating a stabbing death in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim 32-year-old Dane Brooks...
WMUR.com

Eight people killed in four crashes in four days

New Hampshire is reporting four fatal car crashes in just four days, leading to eight total deaths. The deadliest crash was in Rollinsford, which killed four people. The Rollinsford Police Department said they had never seen a worse crash. The other three crashes were in Bedford, Peterborough and Portsmouth, resulting...
WGME

Motorcyclist dies from injuries after crash with vehicle in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH (WGME) -- The Portsmouth Police Department says a motorcyclist has died from his injuries after crashing into a vehicle Saturday night. Police say the crash happened on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road around 10:19 p.m. Investigators say the motorcycle, ridden by 22-year-old Jack Tizzard of Kensington, New Hampshire, crossed...
newbedfordguide.com

Maine State Police rule Massachusett’s woman’s death a homicide

“On Thursday, February 24, 2022, shortly after 01:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at 82 Pleasant Point Road in Lovell to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home. Deputies arrived to...
WPFO

Man dies after being stabbed in Sanford

SANFORD (WGME) -- Maine State Police say a man died after he was stabbed in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim,...
nbcboston.com

32-Year-Old Man From Maine Dies From Stab Wound

A 32-year-old man from Sanford, Maine, is dead after being stabbed on Friday, according to authorities. Police say Dane Brooks of Sanford had already been taken to a nearby hospital on Friday afternoon when they arrived at the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Street in response to a reported stabbing.
Seacoast Current

Dog Who Ran from I-95 Crash Scene in Seabrook, NH is Found

The story of Nova, the dog who went missing after a crash on Interstate 95 in Seabrook has a happy ending. The 1-year-old pug was riding in a car that was involved in a car crash Wednesday night in the southbound lanes near the Route 84 (Kensington Road) overpass and ran away into the wooded area along the highway. The Seabrook Fire Department and Granite State Dog Recovery have been trying to capture her since.
fallriverreporter.com

41-year-old Dighton mother’s death ruled homicide after found in home with two young children

Officials have ruled the death of a local woman as a homicide. According to Maine State Police, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, shortly after 01:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at 82 Pleasant Point Road in Lovell to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home. Deputies arrived to find Jennifer deceased inside the home with her two young children who were unharmed. Maine State Police Major Crime Unit Detectives were called to assist in the investigation and worked with witnesses and family members to gather statements and evidence. Maine State Police Detectives worked with the Newport, Rhode Island Police to locate and speak with 33-year-old Sami Daou of Newport, Rhode Island who was vacationing with Lingard and her children in Maine. Lingard and Daou were in a relationship at the time.

