Read full article on original website
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for breaking into occupied home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Henry Lewis Martin, 53, was arrested early yesterday morning after allegedly breaking into an occupied residence. At about 5:50 a.m. yesterday morning, Martin, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, allegedly broke the outside porch door to the home and then broke the door to the living room. After he was inside, the homeowner confronted him and asked him to leave.
WCJB
Cross City man arrested for murder, attempted murder following crime spree
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of shooting two men, killing one, and breaking into a home during an early morning crime spree in Cross City. Around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a 911 call, found Montavious Carter on Northeast 215th Avenue in Cross City suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was taken to UF Health Shands for treatment.
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested with stolen guns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Denard Ricks, Jr., 20, and Donkaylous Quashod Taylor, 18, were arrested last night after officers found pistols near where they had been sitting. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call from Woodland Park Apartments at about 8:40 p.m. last night regarding a group of people brandishing firearms.
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested for stealing passenger van in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. – Alvin Harley Crews, 51, of Macclenny, and Ronnie Ryan Padgett, 18, of Glen St. Mary, were arrested early this morning after allegedly stealing a passenger van from a residence along U.S. Hwy 441 in Alachua. They were also charged with possession of drug equipment, and Crews was charged with cocaine possession.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after stealing car and crashing it
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Allen Curtis Tate, Jr., 35, was arrested last night after allegedly stealing a car, driving away at high speed, and causing a crash with injuries. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she saw Tate at the Circle K at NE Waldo Road and E. University Avenue and offered to give him a ride because she hadn’t seen him in a while. She reportedly said that she told Tate she needed to run a few errands, but when she got out of the car at the Circle K at Main Street and 39th Avenue at 10:09 p.m., Tate got into the driver’s seat and drove southbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed.
alachuachronicle.com
Arrest made of suspect involved in officer narcotic exposure
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers were dispatched to Wawa, located at 1614 West University Avenue, after an employee reported that a suspect was stealing, making threats, and damaging the store’s property. The employee provided a description of the suspect, later identified as Reginald Turner Jr B/M DOB 8/6/89. Responding officers located and detained Turner in the area of 1300 West University Avenue. After being placed in handcuffs, Turner pulled away and ran. Officers immediately gave chase and Turner was apprehended a short distance away. Turner was in possession of various suspected narcotics, including a white powdery substance. The arresting officer transported Turner to jail while the assisting officer turned the evidence into GPD Property and Evidence secured storage.
alachuachronicle.com
GRACE Marketplace resident arrested for theft of phone, musical instruments, cash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Thomas Earl Reeves III, 38, was arrested yesterday and charged with burglary and grand theft after the victim traced a stolen phone to GRACE Marketplace. The victim found his shed open on July 17 and reported that musical equipment worth $1,700, a phone, and some cash were missing. The victim tracked his phone and saw that it was at GRACE Marketplace, then went to GRACE and reportedly saw Reeves walking around with the victim’s phone in his back pocket. The victim said that Reeves had previously worked for him and knew where the hidden key for the shed was kept.
alachuachronicle.com
Teens previously charged in Eastside High School fight arrested for marijuana possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jermaine Marquis Fountain, 19, and Xavier Zuriel Robinson, 19, were arrested late last night and charged with marijuana possession following a traffic stop. Both were previously charged following an early May fight at Eastside High School, and Robinson is on pre-trial release on those charges. A...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly intentionally hitting woman with a car at convenience store
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mariana Castillo, 29, was arrested early this morning after allegedly intentionally hitting another woman with her car at a Circle K on Archer Road. The victim reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that she was outside the store awaiting her daughter around 2:00 a.m. when Castillo came out of the store yelling at the victim. Castillo allegedly threw a water bottle at the victim’s car and continued to yell at her. The victim said she approached the front of Castillo’s car, standing between the car and the curb, and then Castillo allegedly put the car in drive and drove her car into the victim, causing her knees to buckle backward.
click orlando
2 dead, 2 in critical condition after club shooting in Palatka, police say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are dead and two more are in critical condition following a shooting in Palatka, according to the Palatka Police Department. A fifth person was also hurt in the incident after they were “beaten with a blunt object,” police said. Officers said...
Police: Arrest made after officers were hospitalized from illicit narcotic exposure
GAINSVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Gainesville Police Department state that on Sunday August 28, at approximately 10 a.m., GPD officers were dispatched to a location at 1614 West University Avenue. An employee reported that a suspect was stealing, making threats, and damaging the store’s property. GPD states...
WCJB
Gainesville Man threatens store employees with machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Gainesville is behind bars after threatening Walmart employees with a machete. Davon Maurice Jordan, 26, was arrested this weekend at the Walmart at Butler Plaza located on Southwest 42nd street. Jordan was allegedly yelling inside the store, prompting employees to ask him to leave....
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for panhandling on W. Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rebecca Lynn Ruffner, 37, was arrested yesterday afternoon for panhandling on a median on W. Newberry Road. Ruffner was reportedly standing on a median with a sign asking for money at 7600 W. Newberry Road at 2:45 p.m. yesterday when she was arrested. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy who arrested her wrote that Ruffner has been warned in the past about obstructing traffic and unlawful use of a State transportation right-of-way.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after threatening Walmart employees with machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Davonta Maurice Jordan, 26, was arrested last night after allegedly threatening employees with a machete at the Butler Plaza Walmart. At 6:45 p.m. yesterday, employees of the Walmart at 2900 SW 42nd Street reportedly saw Jordan yelling and acting erratically inside the store. When his behavior escalated, the employees reportedly ordered him to leave the store and then called 911 when he allegedly refused to leave.
WESH
Florida man accused of stealing car leads deputies on two-county chase
Fla. — Deputies said a man accused of stealing a vehicle led them on a chase across two different counties. The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Fleming, 34, had stolen a car and was armed. Fleming fled through Marion County, according to deputies, and exited the car...
WCJB
Arrest made after officers exposed to narcotic during arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after exposing Gainesville Police officers to a dangerous drug. 33-year-old Reginald Turner Jr. was arrested for stealing from the University Street Wawa on August 28th. He was carrying a white powdery substance that police suspect was a type of narcotic. Both...
4 shot, 1 beaten with blunt object in Florida club shooting, police say
Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object during a shooting in a Florida restaurant Saturday night, according to authorities.
alachuachronicle.com
Teenage girls charged after gunshots fired in woods on E. University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Isis Imani Hines, 18, was arrested and a sworn complaint was filed against an unidentified 17-year-old girl after officers investigating gunshots found them in the woods with a pistol. At 1:00 a.m. this morning, Gainesville Police Department officers heard 12-15 gunshots in the area of 100...
Shooting at Palatka supper club leaves 2 dead, 2 in critical condition, 5th person beaten
PALATKA, Fla. — Two people are dead and two more are hurt after police say an argument during a gathering in Palatka turned into a shooting. Investigators say a fifth person was beaten, then several cars took off from the scene. Putnam County Fire Rescue took on help from...
Family identifies 26-year-old father as man who died after 4 were shot in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 26-year-old truck driver has been identified by his mother as one of two victims in a deadly shooting at Vick's Supper Club in Palatka. In addition to the two killed, three were seriously...
Comments / 2