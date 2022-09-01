GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Allen Curtis Tate, Jr., 35, was arrested last night after allegedly stealing a car, driving away at high speed, and causing a crash with injuries. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she saw Tate at the Circle K at NE Waldo Road and E. University Avenue and offered to give him a ride because she hadn’t seen him in a while. She reportedly said that she told Tate she needed to run a few errands, but when she got out of the car at the Circle K at Main Street and 39th Avenue at 10:09 p.m., Tate got into the driver’s seat and drove southbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO