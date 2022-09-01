Read full article on original website
Annual Bampa's House 5K Returns; Will Take Place in Painted Post
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) - The annual Bampa's House 5K will take place on Saturday at Craig Park in Painted Post. Participants are encouraged to run or walk the 3.1 mile course that includes the Painted Post Trail. The purpose of the race is to raise money for Bampa's House...
Upcoming Elmira College Events
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira College will soon be commemorating 9/11 with its annual flag placement on the lawn. On Friday morning, September 9th at 8:45 AM, students faculty, and staff will meet at the fountain on campus. They will place 2,996 American flags in the lawn along Park Place in honor of the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks.
Hupstate Circus Festival flips into Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Circus Culture had acrobats and other circus artists flip into Ithaca this Labor Day Weekend for the 2nd Annual Hupstate Circus Festival. The event brought in dozens of circus artists to perform in multiple shows over the course of the holiday weekend. The festival features 13 shows to watch from September 2nd to the 5th. Circus Culture aims to attract more people to circus arts with the festival by making most of the weekend's events free of charge.
Meet Zorra, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Zorra, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Zorra is a two-year-old female terrier and pitbull mix who is ready to be someone's devoted companion. She is a little bit shy at first with newer people, but once you get to know her she can get a little wound up and show her spunky side. Zorra is a bit choosy with other canine companions, but after living with cats before, she is comfortable with living with any type of feline company. For families with children, kids should be eight years old and older so they can respect her shy and timid demeanor.
Victim Identified in Train Accident Near Lowman Crossover
9/5 11:30AM UPDATE: The Chemung County Sheriff's Office says the victim of the train accident has been positively identified as Raymond W. Johns, III, 38, of Breesport. Johns was identified by family members, after seeing photos and information shared in a Facebook post by the Sheriff's office. Family told authorities they last saw Johns approximately one week ago, wearing some of the same items described in the Facebook post.
Eldridge Park has a Party in the Park
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- There's a lot of fun for the entire family this weekend at Eldridge Park for the 2022 Party in the Park. Party in the Park festivities are running all weekend. The fun kicked off Friday night with a free concert at Eldridge Park. Saturday was the actual Party in the Park, where food trucks set up shop, and vendors offered hand-crafted items and other fun things like face paint. Festivities concluded with a fireworks show at night. The park's Executive Director, Beth Clark, says the party helps bring people to the park.
Labor Day Safety Tips for the Road
SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) -- More law enforcement officers are on the road during Labor Day weekend to keep impaired drivers off the road. Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom said he prioritizes people's safety and wants to keep everyone safe during holiday celebrations. “We know it's going to be one...
3rd Annual Fall Family Festival and Tractor Show
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Fall Family Festival and Tractor Show returned to Corning for its third year. This festival was packed with farm animals, a tractor show, wagon rides, and more. Over 700 people stopped by to enjoy this outdoor event. James McNeill, an organizer of the event, said...
