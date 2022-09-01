We had a marginal risk for locally heavy rain today, but no rain fell at the Airport and only .06" fell at Gulfport. There is a marginal risk locally heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday, but the greater risk for locally heavy rain looks to be Wednesday and Thursday as a weak cold front approaches. The Pearl River is at Moderate Flood. The Pearl at Bogalusa is cresting now, and will stay at moderate flood through Thursday. The Pearl near Pearl River is at Moderate flood and will stay there through Friday. It is cresting Wednesday near Pearl River. Tropical storm Earl is forecast to become a Cat 3 hurricane in the Atlantic and get close to Bermuda. Danielle is a Cat 1 hurricane in the North Atlantic, and is forecast to lose tropical characteristics Thursday. Tropical wave off of Africa now has 60% chance tropical development. It will likely become Fiona.

PEARL RIVER, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO