New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Scattered rain Labor Day and Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — Find your umbrella! Rain chances stay in the forecast over the next several days. Showers and thunderstorms are scattered today with rain chances at 60%. There is a marginal (Level 1) risk of street flooding. Temperatures are warm and humid with highs in the middle and upper 80s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Higher rain chances Wednesday through Friday

We had a marginal risk for locally heavy rain today, but no rain fell at the Airport and only .06" fell at Gulfport. There is a marginal risk locally heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday, but the greater risk for locally heavy rain looks to be Wednesday and Thursday as a weak cold front approaches. The Pearl River is at Moderate Flood. The Pearl at Bogalusa is cresting now, and will stay at moderate flood through Thursday. The Pearl near Pearl River is at Moderate flood and will stay there through Friday. It is cresting Wednesday near Pearl River. Tropical storm Earl is forecast to become a Cat 3 hurricane in the Atlantic and get close to Bermuda. Danielle is a Cat 1 hurricane in the North Atlantic, and is forecast to lose tropical characteristics Thursday. Tropical wave off of Africa now has 60% chance tropical development. It will likely become Fiona.
PEARL RIVER, LA
WDSU

Labor Day - Showers, Storms, and 80s

NEW ORLEANS — Mother nature must love College Football. Just before fans began the walk to the Caesars Superdome the early evening rain came to a halt. Skies are slowly decreasing from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Rain does return late night after midnight. Areas around Houma in Terrebonne Parish, may reach up to 2.42" inches of rainfall by sunrise Monday. For now the forecast has other areas in Southeast Louisiana from a .01 - .50" inches in that same time frame overnight. Less than .25" inch for the remainder of Labor Day.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WDSU

New Orleans airport busy as Labor Day travel picks up

New Orleans International Airport officials are urging residents to make extra time as Labor Day travel picks up. This Labor Day holiday weekend, more than 12 million people are expected to fly. The Transportation Security Administration and MSY officials offered tips that they hope will improve people's experience flying and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Tropical Storm Danielle forms after record quiet stretch

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in nearly two months a tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Danielle has been named over the far North Atlantic and is expected to become the seasons first hurricane. The forecast track meanders Danielle over the open ocean before it slowly lift north and goes out to sea. As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Danielle could become a strong Cat 1 or maybe even a Cat 2 hurricane by next week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Traffic fatality in St. Roch on Monday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating an incident that involved a traffic fatality near I-10 at Elysian Fields and Treasures Street in St. Roch on Monday. According to police, a bicyclist was heading up Elysian Fields when they lost control and fell into the southbound lane onto oncoming traffic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Labor Day Weekend#Heavy Rain#Cloudy Hot
WDSU

Louisiana politicians attend annual Labor Day picnic

NEW ORLEANS — The annual American Federation of Labor Congress of Industrial Organizations' picnic has returned to New Orleans City Park for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The picnic is an event that traditionally brings together hundreds, if not thousands, of union members each Labor Day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 8/29 to 9/4

14:98 – D.W.I – 1ST OFFENSE (MISD) COOPER, CAMRON 22 8164 KING VIEW ST, ST. JAMES, LA 70086. 14:106 – OBSCENITY (FELONY) DUFRESNE, JARED 39 1347 LUTCHER AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. JACKSON, JY’SHAUN...
SAINT JAMES, LA
NOLA.com

Rahn Broady makes creative flavors for The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy

Rahn Broady is a career educator who teaches biology and horticulture at the Living School. He also makes ice cream and runs The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy and does pop-ups. He came to New Orleans to work at the Edible Schoolyard, which combined his interests in teaching and food. Since the pandemic began, he’s made ice cream to support mutual aid efforts. Find information about his events on the Facebook group The New 7th Ward Ice Cream Speakeasy, or follow @7thwardicecream on Instagram.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans announces utility assistance event

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Person shot at Bridge City on Labor Day

BRIDGE CITY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Bridge City that left a person injured on Monday. According to reports, a person was shot on the 1800 block of Plaza Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
WDSU

I-10 Eastbound open after crash in Kenner is cleared

KENNER, La. — Kenner police have reported that Interstate 10 eastbound lanes at Loyola are back open after a car accident scene was cleared. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KENNER, LA

