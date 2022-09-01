ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting

Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
Manchester United vs Arsenal. Premier League.
VAR: How it's supposed to work after weekend of controversy in the Premier League

VAR is in the headlines after a controversial weekend of Premier League officiating. Here we explain how it is supposed to work... The Video Assistant Referee is a qualified referee who watches the match in the VAR Hub at Stockley Park. They have a variety of screens and camera angles and the ability to watch slow-motion replays and are joined by assistants and a replay operator. Using what they see, they can advise on-field referees during matches.
Reading 2-1 Stoke City: Lucas Joao scores twice on 29th birthday to send Royals back to second

Reading climbed back into the automatic promotion places and denied Alex Neil his first win as Stoke boss with a 2-1 victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Sunday. The Royals took the lead after less than 120 seconds when Lucas Joao capitalised on poor defending to fire in his second of the season (2), but Stoke hit back before the break through Ben Wilmot's deflected effort (40).
Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports. Essential Football is back with a round-up of all the weekend's Premier League matches, featuring pundit reaction, interviews and reporter analysis from up and down the top flight. PART ONE | Liverpool drop more points...
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Honours even in frantic Merseyside derby as VAR denies Conor Coady winner

Liverpool dropped further points at the start of the new Premier League season as Conor Coady was denied a fairytale winner by VAR during a frantic 0-0 draw at Everton. After conceding first in eight of their last nine games, Liverpool were far from their best in the first half - and were fortunate not to extend that statistic when Tom Davies hit the post.
Brentford 5-2 Leeds: Ivan Toney nets sensational hat-trick as Bees win seven-goal thriller

It was the Ivan Toney show in west London as his stunning hat-trick earned Brentford a 5-2 win over Leeds in a breathless game at the Gtech Community Stadium. Toney netted a superb treble of his own as a penalty, free-kick and 30-yard chip saw his one-man masterclass down a Leeds side who otherwise largely matched their hosts, and saw a frustrated Jesse Marsch sent off shortly after his third.
Huddersfield 0-1 Blackpool: Yuta Nakayama controversially denied equaliser at John Smith's Stadium

The EFL has said it is "incredibly frustrated" after a ball-tracking technology failure denied Yuta Nakayama Huddersfield an equaliser in Sunday's loss to Blackpool. Canada international Theo Corbeanu's third goal in four games earned Blackpool a 1-0 Championship win, but the game's biggest talking point saw Nakayama denied what looked a certain goal just past the hour-mark.
Kylian Mbappe downplays Neymar feud, labelling Brazilian hot and cold

Kylian Mbappe has played down reports of a feud between himself and Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar. The forwards clashed in August's win over Montpellier when Neymar prevented Mbappe, who had seen an earlier penalty saved, from taking another spot-kick, ignoring the order of penalty takers assigned by boss Christophe Galtier.
