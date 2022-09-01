Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag exclusive: How Cristiano Ronaldo can still impact big games, Sir Alex Ferguson advice and new signing Antony
Scrutiny, drama, pressure, wins, losses and one of the biggest stars in the world wanting to leave. Erik ten Hag has experienced it all in his first three months as Manchester United manager. That should go some way to preparing him for one of the Premier League's iconic fixtures that...
Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho's disallowed strike in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Man City a 'legitimate goal'
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes the officials were "too soon" in disallowing Philippe Coutinho's potential winner for offside in their home draw against Man City, while Jamie Carragher believes the decision was a "huge mistake". Aston Villa thought they had scored a winner against the champions when substitute Coutinho...
Premier League
Manchester United vs Arsenal. Premier League. A dos Santos (35'35th minute) M Rashford (66'66th minute, 75'75th minute)
Premier League hits and misses: Manchester United swap possession for points while Arsenal show 'immaturity'
The expectation when Erik ten Hag arrived at Manchester United was that he would attempt to implement the attacking, possession-based style of play that served him so well at Ajax. Download the Sky Sports App | Get Sky Sports. How much did your club spend in record-breaking window?. Big Six...
Reading 2-1 Stoke City: Lucas Joao scores twice on 29th birthday to send Royals back to second
Reading climbed back into the automatic promotion places and denied Alex Neil his first win as Stoke boss with a 2-1 victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Sunday. The Royals took the lead after less than 120 seconds when Lucas Joao capitalised on poor defending to fire in his second of the season (2), but Stoke hit back before the break through Ben Wilmot's deflected effort (40).
Everton boss Frank Lampard claims Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk should have had red card following Amadou Onana challenge
Everton manager Frank Lampard has claimed Virgil van Dijk ought to have been sent off during Saturday's goalless Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Liverpool hit the woodwork three times and Everton once but both sides had to settle for a point from a sometimes feisty stalemate. Van Dijk was cautioned...
Phil Jones asked to leave Man Utd dressing room to make way for new signings - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Injury-prone Phil Jones has been kicked out of Manchester United's training ground dressing room - to make space for Erik ten Hag's new signings. Crystal Palace are readying a £20m January transfer bid for Conor Gallagher if the England...
Arsenal's shortcomings revealed by Man Utd defeat as inconsistencies continue to plague Mikel Arteta's young guns
There is a moment in Amazon's latest 'All or Nothing' documentary series, which charted Arsenal's plight across the 2021/22 campaign, where Mikel Arteta is struggling to articulate his words when addressing his squad in an enraged post-match debrief. The rant lasts about a minute, is furiously impassioned, and ends with...
Huddersfield 0-1 Blackpool: Yuta Nakayama controversially denied equaliser at John Smith's Stadium
The EFL has said it is "incredibly frustrated" after a ball-tracking technology failure denied Yuta Nakayama Huddersfield an equaliser in Sunday's loss to Blackpool. Canada international Theo Corbeanu's third goal in four games earned Blackpool a 1-0 Championship win, but the game's biggest talking point saw Nakayama denied what looked a certain goal just past the hour-mark.
Diego Costa set for Wolves trial after Sasa Kalajdzic picks up long-term injury
Diego Costa will have a trial with Wolves this week. If he impresses, Wolves are expected to move quickly to sign the former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid forward following the ACL injury suffered by new signing Sasa Kalajdzic this weekend. Premier League table | Results. Free Premier League highlights. Costa...
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Honours even in frantic Merseyside derby as VAR denies Conor Coady winner
Liverpool dropped further points at the start of the new Premier League season as Conor Coady was denied a fairytale winner by VAR during a frantic 0-0 draw at Everton. After conceding first in eight of their last nine games, Liverpool were far from their best in the first half - and were fortunate not to extend that statistic when Tom Davies hit the post.
Kim Little exclusive interview: Arsenal captain says women's football has long way to go despite Euros success
Despite being Scottish, there was no stopping Kim Little from supporting England in their generation-defining Women's Euros triumph. "I'm loyal to my Arsenal team-mates!" the Gunners captain tells Sky Sports when asked if she had mixed feelings about watching the Lionesses in the final. "I will always support them no matter what."
Brentford 5-2 Leeds: Ivan Toney nets sensational hat-trick as Bees win seven-goal thriller
It was the Ivan Toney show in west London as his stunning hat-trick earned Brentford a 5-2 win over Leeds in a breathless game at the Gtech Community Stadium. Toney netted a superb treble of his own as a penalty, free-kick and 30-yard chip saw his one-man masterclass down a Leeds side who otherwise largely matched their hosts, and saw a frustrated Jesse Marsch sent off shortly after his third.
Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal: Marcus Rashford scores twice after Antony debut goal ends Gunners' perfect start
Marcus Rashford's two second-half goals inflicted Arsenal's first defeat of the season as Manchester United won 3-1 at Old Trafford after Antony scored on his debut. The Brazilian, who joined for £86m on Deadline Day from Ajax, made a dream start to life at United by scoring a first-half opener with a cool first-time finish (35).
Kylian Mbappe downplays Neymar feud, labelling Brazilian hot and cold
Kylian Mbappe has played down reports of a feud between himself and Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar. The forwards clashed in August's win over Montpellier when Neymar prevented Mbappe, who had seen an earlier penalty saved, from taking another spot-kick, ignoring the order of penalty takers assigned by boss Christophe Galtier.
Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard criticise 'soft' VAR decision to disallow Gabriel Martinelli's goal in Man Utd loss
Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard criticised the decision to disallow Gabriel Martinelli's goal in Arsenal's defeat at Manchester United, but Roy Keane says he is "fed up with their excuses". Arsenal thought they had taken a 12th-minute lead when Martinelli finished superbly after being played through by Bukayo Saka after...
Tottenham 2-1 Fulham: Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on target but Spurs made to sweat for victory
Tottenham survived a nervy finale to beat Fulham 2-1 and continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season. Harry Kane's close-range goal from Ryan Sessegnon's cross (75) appeared to have made the game safe for the dominant hosts following Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's first-half opener (40) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Women's Super League: Tara Stanley and York City Knights aim to build on strong foundations
For the second year in a row, the City Knights are into the semi-finals and aiming to reach the Grand Final for the first time, but this year go into them having finished top of the table and claimed the League Leaders' Shield for the first time in their history.
Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City: Leon Bailey equalises for home side after Erling Haaland's 10th goal in six games
Manchester City missed the chance to go top of the Premier League after Leon Bailey rescued a 1-1 home draw for Aston Villa to cancel out Erling Haaland's 10th goal in six games. Haaland followed up back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest with a second-half goal at Villa...
England vs Luxembourg: Homecoming will be a celebratory occasion, says Sarina Wiegman
England boss Sarina Wiegman is sure Tuesday's match at home to Luxembourg will be a celebratory occasion - and has stressed she expects to see her side deliver a ruthless performance. The game at Stoke's bet365 Stadium, which has sold out, will be the Lionesses' first on home soil since...
