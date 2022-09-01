Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
Some states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. But in some states, the tax man may demand a cut of that relief. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income. And that means borrowers who are still paying down student loans could owe taxes on as much as $10,000 or even $20,000 that would count as income. In Mississippi, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arkansas and North Carolina, forgiven student loans will be subject to state income taxes unless they change their laws to conform with the federal exemption. That’s according to a tally by the Tax Foundation.
wtmj.com
Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety
At a 131-year-old maritime academy along Buzzards Bay in Massachusetts, people who will build the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm are learning the skills to stay safe while working around turbines at sea. Some take to the tasks fairly easily since they’re veterans of marine fields or construction....
wtmj.com
Kohler Co. chairman Herb Kohler Jr. dead at 83
Longtime Kohler Co. chairman Herb Kohler Jr., who led his family’s company for decades and put Wisconsin on the map as an international golf destination, passed away on Saturday at the age of 83. In a press release Sunday afternoon, his family said that bold ideas and hands-on leadership...
Comments / 0