ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Management Solution Onramp Joins Bosonic Network

Bosonic, a decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business, announces that Onramp Invest, a crypto management solution providing access to crypto assets for registered investment advisors, will join the Bosonic Network™. This latest addition to Bosonic’s growing institutional client base “supports the Wealth segment, providing safety and transparency for their...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain Association Criticizes California Legislation Addressing Crypto: “Shortsighted”

The Blockchain Association posted a series of tweets last week critizing pending legislation they believe will undermine the digital asset ecosystem in California. The Association claims that State Assembly Bill A.B. 2269 is “shortsighted” creating “unhelpful restrictions that would impede crypto innovators’ ability to operate.” The end effect would be to push crypto innovators out of California (perhaps to Florida? Where everyone else is?). The association call the legislation “inconsistent with the Governor’s (Newsome) vision for crypto in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy