The Blockchain Association posted a series of tweets last week critizing pending legislation they believe will undermine the digital asset ecosystem in California. The Association claims that State Assembly Bill A.B. 2269 is “shortsighted” creating “unhelpful restrictions that would impede crypto innovators’ ability to operate.” The end effect would be to push crypto innovators out of California (perhaps to Florida? Where everyone else is?). The association call the legislation “inconsistent with the Governor’s (Newsome) vision for crypto in California.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO