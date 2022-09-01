ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting

Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
Reading 2-1 Stoke City: Lucas Joao scores twice on 29th birthday to send Royals back to second

Reading climbed back into the automatic promotion places and denied Alex Neil his first win as Stoke boss with a 2-1 victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Sunday. The Royals took the lead after less than 120 seconds when Lucas Joao capitalised on poor defending to fire in his second of the season (2), but Stoke hit back before the break through Ben Wilmot's deflected effort (40).
Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports

Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports. Essential Football is back with a round-up of all the weekend's Premier League matches, featuring pundit reaction, interviews and reporter analysis from up and down the top flight. PART ONE | Liverpool drop more points...
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Honours even in frantic Merseyside derby as VAR denies Conor Coady winner

Liverpool dropped further points at the start of the new Premier League season as Conor Coady was denied a fairytale winner by VAR during a frantic 0-0 draw at Everton. After conceding first in eight of their last nine games, Liverpool were far from their best in the first half - and were fortunate not to extend that statistic when Tom Davies hit the post.
Huddersfield 0-1 Blackpool: Yuta Nakayama controversially denied equaliser at John Smith's Stadium

The EFL has said it is "incredibly frustrated" after a ball-tracking technology failure denied Yuta Nakayama Huddersfield an equaliser in Sunday's loss to Blackpool. Canada international Theo Corbeanu's third goal in four games earned Blackpool a 1-0 Championship win, but the game's biggest talking point saw Nakayama denied what looked a certain goal just past the hour-mark.
Luton Town 1-2 Wigan: Latics come from behind for victory

A late goal from substitute Thelo Aasgaard saw Wigan stun Luton with a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters had looked good value for the victory when Carlton Morris opened the scoring in the first half, but the Latics hit back to level through Tom Lockyer's own goal in the 80th minute, before Aasgaard curled home from 20 yards with just two minutes remaining to win it.
