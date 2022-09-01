ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Days of Our Lives’ moves to Peacock on Sept. 12; Here’s how to watch

By Bill Smith
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUzpP_0hekQBev00

After nearly 60 years on NBC stations, the residents of Salem are heading to streaming.

Starting Monday, Sept. 12, new episodes of “Days of our Lives” will air exclusively on the Peacock streaming service.

This move by NBC means that the show will no longer be interrupted due to breaking news or weather coverage and means fans can watch the show on their schedule.

Here are the things you need to know about the big switch.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE SHOW?

The show will now be available only on Peacock, which can be accessed through the Peacock app on smart TVs and connected devices like a Fire TV, Roku and AppleTV . The show can also be watched at PeacockTV.com .

WHEN CAN I WATCH THE SHOW?

New episodes of the show will be available weekdays starting at 5 a.m., Central Time.

WHAT WILL IT COST FOR ME TO GET PEACOCK?

There are multiple tiers for Peacock subscribers .

  • Free – This will let you watch the new daily episodes, plus up to 100 past episodes.
  • $4.99 per month – This will let you watch the new daily episodes, ALL past episodes and exclusive shows like “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.”
  • $9.99 per month – This will let you watch the new and ALL past episodes and the exclusive shows all ad-free!

For a limited time to welcome new Days viewers, Peacock is lowering the price for the $4.99 point to just $1.99 per month, or you can save more by paying $19.99 for one year. This offer is could through the month of September.

IS THIS CHANGING THE SHOW?

In addition to being able to watch the show at any time after 5 a.m., the move to Peacock will mean fewer commercials in the show (or none for viewers on the ad-free tier), which would allow episodes to have more content than what is in current episodes. Also, the shows would not be pre-empted for news or sports programming, which happened 16 times last year.

WHAT WILL BE ON KARK INSTEAD OF DAYS?

Starting September 12, viewers on KARK will see NBC News Daily, a new show from NBC News with the latest on the events happening around the country and around the world. The show will be anchored by award-winning journalists including Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford.

WHAT IF I HAVE MORE QUESTIONS?

A toll-free Days of our Lives customer care line has been set up to answer your questions. Just click here from your phone to call 855-597-1827 and get more information about the move.

You can also go the PeacockTV.com/Help to use the Live Chat to find more information about the switch.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in fatal Tulare shooting

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured two people and left one dead over the weekend in Tulare. Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, officers were called out to the area of Blackstone Street and Kern Avenue after several people called 911 to report a shooting. When […]
TULARE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Radford
Person
Kate Snow
The List

How NBC Is Making It Even Easier To See Days Of Our Lives When It Makes The Move To Peacock

"Days of Our Lives" debuted in 1965 and has been going strong ever since (via SoapHub). The show centers around the denizens of a fictitious town called Salem. Despite its production company, Corday Productions, suing Sony — claiming Sony didn't market "Days of Our Lives" the same way they did "The Young and the Restless," as well as the cast members being discharged from their contracts in 2019 — "DOOL" keeps getting renewed (per Hollywood Reporter). As Fame 10 noted, "Days of Our Lives" has had some crazy storylines over the years, including a time jump in 2019, keeping the show creative and entertaining, which would explain its longevity.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

How to Watch the 2022 Emmys on TV and Streaming

The 74th Emmy Awards are almost upon us. The biggest night for television will be broadcast on NBC, plus available to live-stream on Peacock, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from Los Angeles on Monday, September 12. “Saturday Night Live” staple Kenan Thompson is hosting the 74th annual awards show, which marks a huge year for returning Emmy award winners like “Succession,” “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Ted Lasso.” “Succession” continues to lead the pack with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” with 20 nods each. Rookie shows like “Severance” and “Only Murders in the Building”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

5 Reasons NBC’s 10 PM Hour Move Might Signal the Death of Scripted Dramas on Broadcast TV

”Maybe we wake up five years from now and NBC is only news and sports,“ former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons tells TheWrap. The news that NBC is considering canning its 10 p.m. programming slot and handing it over to local stations may have farther-reaching implications beyond the 2023-24 season. Looking ahead, digital analyst and former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons sees that decision as a potential death knell for broadcast TV’s scripted drama programming.
TV SERIES
Reader's Digest

Here’s What to Expect from Season 5 of Virgin River

Small town, big drama! It turns out, fans can’t get enough of the hit Netflix show Virgin River, which follows the story of L.A.-based nurse Mel Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge), who takes a job in the small, picturesque town of Virgin River in Northern California to start fresh after the tragic death of her husband and subsequent miscarriage. But what should have been a simpler, quieter life is upended by all sorts of drama with the local townspeople, her new job and especially her new crush, brooding local bar owner Jack (Martin Henderson.) The series, based on the romance novels by Robyn Carr, has been a surprise smash hit for the streaming giant—Virgin River Season 4 even knocked Stranger Things out of the top spot the week it was released in July and has seen 2.64 billion minutes viewed across all 42 episodes. It’s also found its way on tons of best TV show charts, and many consider it to be one of the best doctor shows on air right now. Though Season 4 only dropped a few weeks ago, production is already underway for Virgin River Season 5—and we’ve got the inside track on what to expect next from Mel and the gang!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Days Of Our Lives#Streaming Media#Amazon Fire Tv#Nbc#Fire Tv
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 1 arrested for narcotics, firearms, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old woman was arrested from Selma for felonies related to narcotics and illegal firearms, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say that on August 23, two suspects were arrested for possession of almost 200 fentanyl Pills and an illegal firearm. The incident prompted narcotic detectives to execute three search […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
FRESNO, CA
TVGuide.com

Fox Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers

Fox is taking advantage of the upcoming fall TV season to prove once again that it's the top network when it comes to adult animation. Not only will the network remain the home of The Simpsons (Season 34), Family Guy (Season 21) and Bob's Burgers (Season 13), but Fox will also introduce a couple of brand new animated comedies to its 2022-23 TV schedule: Krapopolis from Dan Harmon and Jon Hamm's Grimsburg.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Petaluma mom found dead in house identified

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
PETALUMA, CA
deseret.com

Fall TV schedule 2022: The shows you and your family will love

The fall season is one of the most anticipated TV seasons of the year. Full of old favorites and new series, there are a ton of shows to look forward to. But navigating the TV schedule can be hard, especially if you’re trying to find shows that you can enjoy as a family. That’s why the Deseret News has found the best shows of the 2022 fall TV schedule that you can watch with your family.
TV SERIES
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspects in homicide at Tulare gas station

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two suspects in a shooting at a gas station that left a man dead last month. Both have now been taken into custody. Officials from the Tulare Police Department said 21-year-old Nathaniel Frank Lujano has been named as the primary suspect, and 23-year-old Jocelyn Rivera has been […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Nutmeg Incident wildland fire burning near Pine Flat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning was issued on Friday following reports of a wildland fire burning near Pine Flat Reservoir in Fresno County. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s evacuation map, the Nutmeg Incident has prompted an evacuation warning spreads out about a mile and a half in most directions from the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Decider.com

What Time Will Episode 3 of ‘House of the Dragon’ Be on HBO and HBO Max?

Sunday night appointment viewing has returned thanks to HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. Fans have been enjoying the first two installments of the series, with the show earning record streaming numbers and that ever important water-cooler buzz. The third episode debuts later tonight on HBO and HBO Max, and Decider’s Meghan O’Keefe covered everything you might have missed from the recently released teaser trailer (and from the second episode).
TV SERIES
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy