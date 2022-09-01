ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why watermelons are so expensive in Australia right now - so when will prices finally come down?

By Eliza Mcphee
 4 days ago

Australians have been left shocked by the price of watermelons at supermarkets across Australia - and they're not going to come down anytime soon.

Whole watermelons are selling for $34 each at Woolworths stores, while at Coles a whole fruit is selling for $28.

Harris Farm has listed a whole watermelon online for $21.

So what's the reason behind the huge prices?

'We pay farmers the market price for their produce, which can vary throughout the year due to weather, seasonality, supply and demand,' a Woolworths spokesperson said.

Whole watermelons are selling for $34 each at Woolworths stores, while at Coles a whole fruit is selling for $28

'Currently, we're paying a lot more to our suppliers for watermelon due to the reduced supply in the market and ongoing bad weather in key growing regions.'

The peak watermelon season is between December and May, with prices expected to drop by then.

'Watermelon is not currently in peak season impacting the availability of the produce,' the Woolworths spokesperson said.

'We operate in a highly competitive market and we're always working to strike the right balance so suppliers receive a fair market price and our customers have access to affordable fresh produce.'

The peak watermelon season is between December and May, with prices expected to drop by then

