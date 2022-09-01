ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie County, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Reaction to judge rejecting limo crash plea deal

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-There has been plenty of reaction to a judge’s decision to reject an earlier plea deal in the Schoharie limousine crash case. The owner of Prestige Limousine faces 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide for failing to properly maintain the vehicle, while the defense blames the business where it was serviced. So, […]
WNYT

Suspect arrested in Troy stabbing

TROY – A man is now charged in a Troy stabbing from last Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Donte Kennedy stabbed a man during a fight at 3rd and Congress. Kennedy was found by police in downtown Troy on Friday. He now faces several charges, including assault and weapons possession.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Inmate charged with attacking corrections officer, other inmate

KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Kerhonkson man on charges of assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The charges against Dominic Bagley stem from an alleged August 28 attempted attack by an inmate at the county jail on...
WNYT

Sword attack suspect stored machete at homeless center

We’re learning more about Monday’s vicious attack in Albany. 13 investigates reviewed the court file of the man accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword. It happened at Community Connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. According to the documents, Randall Mason slashed Romano’s head as well...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man charged with attempted murder after fight on commercial bus

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A 37-year-old Albany man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after the August 26th attack that occurred on a commercial bus traveling on the Thruway. Maleek Phillips was also charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
Peter Lynch
WRGB

Man accused of swinging hatchet, shooting at dirt bike riders

GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Glenville Police say they have arrested a Glenville man, accused of attacking two people while they were riding dirt bikes. According to Police, 41-year-old Benjamin P. Jerome is accused of swinging a hatchet at two victims on the Hemlock Hollow nature trail near the Indian Kill Preserve.
WNYT

Man killed, woman injured in Albany shooting

One man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Albany. Police officers responded to 136 Madison Ave. around 3:15 a.m., where they say a large party was taking place. They found 35-year-old Fareed Sanders inside. He was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds to the torso.
WNYT

Authorities responding to active fire in Troy

Authorities are responding to an active fire scene in Troy. It is reported to be a structure fire located at 21st Street at the Troy Garden apartment building. The fire has been extinguished and remains under investigation. For the latest check back to wnyt.com. We will post any updates there...
WRGB

Driver pulled over for speeding facing drug charges in Cohoes

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — The Cohoes Police Department announcing a major drug arrest. Police say Joseph Scott, 32, had been pulled over for speeding, but was found to have been driving with a suspended license while being in possession of 61 grams of methamphetamine. Scott has been charged with...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man dead, woman hurt in Albany shooting

The Albany Police Department is reporting the city's 10th homicide of the year. According to police, officers responded to calls of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a building on Madison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Fareed Sanders, 35, had been shot several times in the torso. He...
WRGB

Suspect arrested in June robberies from Joe Bruno Stadium locker room

NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A man is behind bars without bail, accused of stealing wallets, documents, and personal belongings from the locker room at Joe Bruno Stadium back in June. North Greenbush Police arrested Matthew Seeloff, 34, on an arrest warrant following the investigation into a theft at...
