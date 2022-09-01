Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe Lantern
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
WRGB
Tru Cutz Barbershop holds the "Tru Back to School Event" Monday and Tuesday
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The summer is almost over which means back to school time is near. A barber shop in Saratoga Springs is making sure kids get their fresh cuts for free before going back. Tru Cutz Barbershop is now in their sixth year of offering free...
spectrumnews1.com
Deciding the Democratic primary election for Berkshire county sheriff
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. — The race is on to decide the Democratic primary election for Berkshire county sheriff. The chief probation officer for the southern Berkshire district, Alf Barbalunga, is running against two-term incumbent, Sheriff Tom Bowler. One issue, high on both candidate's radar, is how to fight the county's recidivism rates. Most inmates will get out of jail and rejoin their communities, but state numbers show after three years almost a third will return to jail. Barbalunga said he'd expand inmate services to help the issue, while Bowler said every program his office already offers is geared towards limiting re-offending.
WNYT
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday
The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
WNYT
Authorities await autopsy results of missing Shaker High School teacher
We’re checking in with police, after human remains, believed to be those of missing Shaker High School teacher, Meghan Marohn – have been found. According to the Berkshire County district attorney’s office, a hiker found the remains Thursday evening. They were discovered in a heavily-wooded area near...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Dozens of nurses rally over lack of staffing at Columbia County hospital
Dozens of nurses were rallying in Columbia County on Thursday. They say they’re outraged at the lack of staffing at Columbia Memorial Hospital, despite having job openings. Nursing shortages have increased around the nation with our aging population and nurse retirements. The nurses of Columbia Memorial Hospital are infuriated.
WRGB
August and Summer 2022 Sizzled - Here are the Facts and Stats.
We all know August was hot to the delight of local vacationers but to the chagrin of those of us dealing with the sky high cooling costs. The month in fact was on fire locally landing as the 2nd warmest August on record at Albany behind August 1872, and the hottest on record since temperature observations began at the airport in 1938. The cause was simple, a combination of the northern branch of the jet staying north of the border, which is normal in the summer, and the occasional emergence of the classic Bermuda high pressure system at the surface over the central Atlantic which pumped up plenty of heat and humidity that went practically unbroken throughout all four weeks of the month. Dry ground conditions due to the ongoing drought aided in elevating daytime temperatures a couple of degrees as well. The monthly mean temperature at Albany was 75.6 degrees which was 4.2 degrees above the new much warmer 1991-2020 30 year climate normals for August.
WNYT
Victory Christian Church hosts community backpack and school supply give-away
Hundreds of students are heading back to school better prepared, thanks to a community backpack and school supply give-away from Albany’s Victory Christian Church. Pastor Charlie Mueller says they’re trying to meet the current need of Albany’s families. To do that, they were handing back-to-school items yesterday...
WNYT
CDTA, Downtown Albany BID team up
The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District is teaming up with CDTA. Downtown Albany BID is joining CDTA’s Universal Access Program. Employees of more than 175 hospitality industry, retail and retail-related businesses that are within the. Downtown Albany BID’s boundaries will have unlimited ridership within CDTA’s service network.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Agape Apostolic Church holds annual school supply giveaway
Across the river, in Troy, there’s another church lending a helping hand to students. The Agape Church, also committed to doing their part this weekend for students in the community. The church held it’s sixth annual backpack and school supply giveaway Saturday, passing out food and prizes, including lap...
Albany Library to host free COVID vaccine clinic
The Arbor Hill/West Hill Branch of the Albany Public Library will offer a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic, every Wednesday from now until September 28.
newyorkalmanack.com
The 1832 Cholera Epidemic in the Capital District
Cholera can kill more people more quickly than any other disease. Thousands can die overnight. More people died from cholera in the 100-year period from 1817-1917 than from three centuries of Bubonic Plague (Black Death) during the Middle Ages. The disease is contracted by the ingestion of water and food...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ninth-annual Convoy for a Cause raises nearly $14,000
The ninth-annual Convoy for a Cause was held Sunday, with over 300 trucks participating in the event. Approximately 20 miles of roadway from Fort Plain to the Fonda Fairgrounds is a nearly 20-mile journey for each vehicle, with all proceeds donated to a different charity each year. "The funds raised...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
WNYT
Former Saratoga Springs mayor, public safety commissioner subpoenaed
The former mayor and public safety commissioner in Saratoga Springs have been subpoenaed to testify in an investigation by the New York State Attorney General. The state is investigating how Saratoga Springs police treated Black Lives Matter protestors during rallies and marches in 2021. Current Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino...
WNYT
Troy police hold popup barbecue
Troy police hosted a surprise cookout to kick off the holiday weekend. The department posted photos on facebook of officers flipping burgers at Pompey Park. Representatives from Troy’s city school district were also there to greet the kids who are less than one week away from heading back to school.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Man wanted out of Troy arrested in Ohio
A man wanted for attempted murder in Troy was arrested in the state of Ohio.
WNYT
Businesses prepare for closing day at Saratoga Race Track
After a long summer to horse racing, beautiful hats, and memories made – closing day at the Saratoga Horse Track is two days away. With their feet to the pavement spectators and shoppers are making their way down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Business owners said they expect people from...
WRGB
Spa City stroll explores Skidmore's first home
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Folks spending their morning taking in some history in the spa city, for the latest Summer Sunday Stroll. Organized by the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation, the theme this week, "Skidmore's First Home." Ticketholders got to tour the area of Skidmore College's first campus. The foundation says Lucy Scribner purchased 82 Circular Street to establish the Young Women's Industrial Club, eventually becoming Skidmore. Although it started here, the campus expanded to Union Avenue and surrounding streets to its current size.
WNYT
Pittsfield woman among NASA’S astronauts set to visit the moon
When the mission does eventually launch, there will be a local woman on board the voyage to the moon. It also marks her fourth trip into space!. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Taconic High School graduate Stephanie Wilson is set to make the trip. The paper...
Comments / 0