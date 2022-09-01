Read full article on original website
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 5 – 9, 2022
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in the area of Route 664 (Whippoorwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday. *NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 677/679 (Catlett Mountain Road/River Road), Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Town to spend nearly $33,000 on new compensation study
Paypoint HR’s Karin V.M. Campbell wrote in the plan voted on by council that she would provide the following:. A. Market Analysis: Perform a market analysis performed for the Town’s classifications and compensations. Conduct a comprehensive benchmark analysis of all Town positions with comparators to include surrounding counties, towns, and cities that compete with the Town’s employment market. Private entities will be surveyed, to the extent that they would be willing to share information on compensation and classifications. Selection of comparators shall be determined by the consultant after consultation with the Town. Preparation and delivery of a detailed report and analysis of the benchmark survey results for all positions compared to the market and how this analysis informs the Town’s pay plans.
WCHS JV Football: Warren County vs Strasburg – September 7
WCHS vs Culpeper – Girls Volleyball – September 6. Joins us on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Cupeper High School. The JV game starts at 6 pm and the Varsity game at 7:15 pm. Catch all the...
