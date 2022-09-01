Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Related
Cuban man rescued at sea says water and food had run out before Carnival ship saved his life
In early August, the Carnival Cruise Line ship Paradise rescued two boats of Cuban refugees in just three weeks.
tampabeacon.com
New Carrollwood office the ‘perfect place’ for pain treatment center
CARROLLWOOD — Reducing patients’ pain and discomfort will always be goal No. 1 at St. John-Clark Pain Treatment Center, but helping reduce a little vehicular frustration has been satisfying, as well, said Kelly Dobson. After nearly 20 years of serving patients from an office in Clearwater, the neurosomatic...
fox13news.com
Full video: Officer makes surprise pregnancy announcement
Brian and Annamarie Whalen recently moved closer to the coast from Davenport in Polk County, where Brian is a firefighter. The couple recently bought a new boat and decided their maiden voyage would be the perfect scene for them to tell their mothers that their 14-month-old daughter would soon be a big sister.
fox13news.com
Florida first responders surprise grandmothers with elaborate pregnancy reveal
VENICE, Fla. - A Davenport firefighter, a Sarasota paramedic, and a Venice PD marine officer conspired to carry out an elaborate pregnancy reveal, surprising both of the baby's grandmothers with the good news. Brian and Annamarie Whalen recently moved closer to the coast from Davenport in Polk County, where Brian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Couple helps non-profit provide self-rescue swim lessons after losing baby to drowning
TAMPA, Fla. - Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under the age of four in Florida, and it can happen in just a few seconds. After their 1-year-old named Aubrey drowned in the family pool in 2020, local couple Kristen and Matt Strojnowski are now helping other kids get self-rescue swim lessons.
fox13news.com
Experts urge proper firearm storage after two accidental shootings send young children to the hospital
TAMPA, Fla. - Two separate accidental shootings in Hillsborough County this week sent two young children to the hospital and put two adults behind bars. On Thursday, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to an Apollo Beach home where a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with a gun he found inside a bedroom. Deputies arrested 28-year-old Aston Simmons on multiple charges including child neglect and improper storage of a firearm.
fox13news.com
Sunshine Skyway shines light on ovarian cancer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Sunshine Skyway is changing colors again in hopes of bringing attention to Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. From September 2-5, the Sunshine Skyway will light up teal as a tribute to patients putting up a fight, lost loved ones and survivors like Kerry Kriseman, who was diagnosed in 2019.
fox13news.com
Officials warn not to feed gators after third attack
A 77-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator near a pond in Bradenton. Florida wildlife officials trapped an alligator after, saying they are confident the responsible alligator was removed. They also said they believe the gator was used to being fed by humans, which can lead them to become aggressive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
‘It’s a disgrace’: Animal advocates want stiff sentence for father, daughter accused of burning raccoon alive
SARASOTA, Fla. - Animal advocates rallied for the harshest penalties possible after a raccoon was stabbed and then set on fire in a dumpster in Sarasota. It comes just one day after a father and daughter were arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty. Impassioned animal advocates hit the streets...
995qyk.com
Will COVID 19 Return This Fall? Of Course Not. But, Maybe
Will COVID 19 Return This Fall? Of Course Not. But, Maybe. You, me, and everyone we know has had enough of this “Rona” thing, right? Reality is, all we can do is all we can do. Hoping we have a good handle on Covid 19 and Variants, but only time will tell. Source TBT.
Bradenton residents watchful after alligator attack leaves 77-year-old with serious injuries
A woman seriously injured during an alligator attack was hospitalized over the weekend.
St. Pete woman cuts boyfriend with cleaver for turning on a fan: affidavit
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Friday after deputies say she attacked her boyfriend with a cleaver.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay News 9
USF student invents environmentally friendly wood alternative
A forward thinking USF student has a new invention on his hands. It's a wood alternative made out of recycled plastic. The project started to take off during the pandemic, when worker shortages followed by supply chain issues led to historically high lumber prices. Mechanical engineer student John Cotter came up with a concrete-like mixture using recycled plastic that functions similarly to wood.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 4-year-old child dies after falling off Florida balcony
A 4-year-old child from Georgia fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning.
bulletin-news.com
Woman Facing Charges After Child Finds Gun, Shoots and Wounds 5-Month-Old Baby in Tampa
After a 3-year-old discovered a pistol in a house and shot a newborn, authorities said Sunday, a Florida mother is now being charged with child negligence. The 5-month-old infant was shot in the hip, according to a press release from the Tampa Police Department, but the wound doesn’t seem life-threatening. Researchers were trying to determine precisely how the incident happened.
fox13news.com
Florida's Largest Home Show helps potential home-sellers stand out in competitive market
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's Largest Home Show wrapped up Monday following a weekend in which dozens of vendors packed into the Expo Hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds. The event was also a chance for potential home-sellers to figure out how to make their properties stand out in an increasingly competitive market.
995qyk.com
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
Florida Fire Department Adopts Rescued Beagle
The dog was taken from a research facility in Virginia
Comments / 0