Tampa, FL

tampabeacon.com

New Carrollwood office the 'perfect place' for pain treatment center

CARROLLWOOD — Reducing patients' pain and discomfort will always be goal No. 1 at St. John-Clark Pain Treatment Center, but helping reduce a little vehicular frustration has been satisfying, as well, said Kelly Dobson. After nearly 20 years of serving patients from an office in Clearwater, the neurosomatic...
CARROLLWOOD, FL
fox13news.com

Full video: Officer makes surprise pregnancy announcement

Brian and Annamarie Whalen recently moved closer to the coast from Davenport in Polk County, where Brian is a firefighter. The couple recently bought a new boat and decided their maiden voyage would be the perfect scene for them to tell their mothers that their 14-month-old daughter would soon be a big sister.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Tampa, FL
Society
Tampa, FL
Health
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
fox13news.com

Experts urge proper firearm storage after two accidental shootings send young children to the hospital

TAMPA, Fla. - Two separate accidental shootings in Hillsborough County this week sent two young children to the hospital and put two adults behind bars. On Thursday, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to an Apollo Beach home where a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with a gun he found inside a bedroom. Deputies arrested 28-year-old Aston Simmons on multiple charges including child neglect and improper storage of a firearm.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Sunshine Skyway shines light on ovarian cancer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Sunshine Skyway is changing colors again in hopes of bringing attention to Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. From September 2-5, the Sunshine Skyway will light up teal as a tribute to patients putting up a fight, lost loved ones and survivors like Kerry Kriseman, who was diagnosed in 2019.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Officials warn not to feed gators after third attack

A 77-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator near a pond in Bradenton. Florida wildlife officials trapped an alligator after, saying they are confident the responsible alligator was removed. They also said they believe the gator was used to being fed by humans, which can lead them to become aggressive.
BRADENTON, FL
Bay News 9

USF student invents environmentally friendly wood alternative

A forward thinking USF student has a new invention on his hands. It's a wood alternative made out of recycled plastic. The project started to take off during the pandemic, when worker shortages followed by supply chain issues led to historically high lumber prices. Mechanical engineer student John Cotter came up with a concrete-like mixture using recycled plastic that functions similarly to wood.
TAMPA, FL
bulletin-news.com

Woman Facing Charges After Child Finds Gun, Shoots and Wounds 5-Month-Old Baby in Tampa

After a 3-year-old discovered a pistol in a house and shot a newborn, authorities said Sunday, a Florida mother is now being charged with child negligence. The 5-month-old infant was shot in the hip, according to a press release from the Tampa Police Department, but the wound doesn't seem life-threatening. Researchers were trying to determine precisely how the incident happened.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It's tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I'll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Community Policy