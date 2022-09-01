Read full article on original website
Related
newyorkupstate.com
City Girls not worth the wait, play just 28 minutes in the rain at the NY State Fair (review)
The City Girls, a rap duo from Miami, drew a massive crowd to the Chevy Park stage on Sunday night, but performed for just 28 minutes. It was a disappointing show with lackluster energy and minimal crowd engagement. The concert was set to begin at 8 p.m., but the City...
cnycentral.com
The Great New York State Fair ends; here's what's scheduled for final day
GEDDES, N.Y. — As quickly as it came upon us, we are bidding farewell to the 2022 Great New York State Fair. For those heading out to the fair on Labor Day, this final day will be celebrated with deals, specials, and more live music. Labor Day will be...
Is This The Luckiest City In New York State?
Sometimes in life, you need a little bit of luck and it seems that this town in New York might be the luckiest place to be when it comes to the Take 5 Lottery. It is not often that you get one town to get back to back Take 5 Lottery big winners but that is exactly what happened in this New York town.
New York State Fair attracts more than 100k in single day for first time in 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — For the first time this year, more than 100,000 people visited the New York State Fair in a single day, according to organizers. On Sunday, attendance was 103,924. That’s up from last year’s pandemic-challenged fair (57,875) and above the average for the day since 1990 (98,000), according to fair attendance records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster Farming
New York State Fair Exhibitor Promotes Family’s 200 Years of Dairy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair barn exhibit for Ovaltop Holsteins was certainly eye-catching, with a red bunting hung over 14 stalls. The farm deserves some praise for its longstanding work in the industry. Mike Wolfe, his brother Doug, and parents Howard and Virginia come from a considerable line of dairy farmers.
Dreams About To Come True For Lucky New Yorkers
The Labor Day weekend is here and that means the unofficial end of the summer. It sure has been fun! Since the end of the pandemic and the restrictions that kept us away from the things we love to do, festivals, concerts and fairs across New York State have reported huge crowds and big successes!
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair Fare: 8 things you should try before the gates close for 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — It’s already shaping up to be a busy final weekend of the New York State Fair, with attendance climbing each day. Some of you haven’t been here since 2019, and others have made multiple visits. A lot has changed in the food scene since...
localsyr.com
Tasting New York at the New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just as the name suggests, the Taste New York exhibit at the New York State Fair allows folks to try out different food and drink products locally made in the state of New York. For some vendors, it’s a chance to show off a family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?
Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
Second best day for New York State Fair attendance this year comes in Day 10
Geddes, N.Y. — The second best day for the New York State Fair’s attendance this year has come on Day 10. Friday’s total daily attendance of 82,615 was beaten only by last Saturday’s 89,797. A total of 642,412 people have gone to the fair so far in 2022.
Orchard Park Restaurant Makes Important Announcement
Labor Day Weekend is almost over, which means that the unofficial end of summer is finally upon us. Many kids also go back to school on Tuesday in Western New York. Overall, we can't complain too much about the weather we got for summer 2022. Hardly any rain to start the summer and quite a few Friday and Saturdays were gorgeous, including the past three Saturdays, which have been high 70's and all sunshine.
New York Mansion Abandoned at Undisclosed Location! Do Not Enter!
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The pictures you are about to witness are from an undisclosed location in New York State. As you will see, this 7,000 square foot home has been abandoned and there is extensive fire damage. Did the fire prevent them from returning?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two New York Counties Have Highest Tax Rates In Country
No one likes paying taxes. Especially more taxes than everyone else. Here in New York, we know that we pay some of the highest taxes in the country and there are some places you will definitely want to avoid living due to high property tax rates. According to www.taxmypropertyfairly.com, there...
localsyr.com
Your Stories: What happens to the Butter Sculpture after the Fair?
(WSYR-TV) — You butter believe it, another Great New York State Fair is in the books!. But the a fan favorite attraction is about to get new life. What happens to the Butter Sculpture after the fair?. The 800 lb. Central New York staple gets dismantled and heads to...
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?
My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
coasternation.com
EverHaunt – New York’s Scariest Haunted House
Screams return to Western New York this October when EverHaunt Haunted Attraction re-opens for the Halloween Season with several new exciting attractions, including a “Earthquake: Thrill Experience”. Voted as one of the best haunted attractions in the country in our 2021 Top Haunts poll, EverHaunt is filled with...
Six Spots in Central New York Serving Up The Best Apple Cider Donuts
Happy September! This month is great for many different reasons: the start of football, the possible start of cooler weather, it's my birthday month, and FALL. The first day of Fall falls on September 22. Although that is a significant amount of time away, it's something to look forward to. And, now that we're in September, more fun fall experiences are starting to open for the season.
‘Prayers won’t fix it, this will’: Age to buy a semi-automatic weapon raised to 21 in NY
“This comprehensive package will close loophole and prevent easy access to guns, and stop the sale of dangerous weapons to 18-year-olds."
Winter Prediction Is Looking Pretty Brutal For New York State
If you were hoping for a mild winter this year in New York State, the chances for that are not looking good. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023. The Almanac says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other will experience bone-chilling cold.
New York State Makes This Big Change in How You Can Hunt Turkeys
Have you already started to make plans for New York State Turkey Season? The Fall 2022 season begins on either October 1, October 15, or November 1, depending on where you are located in New York. Are you up-to-date on the changes that have been implemented for the 2022 season?
Comments / 5