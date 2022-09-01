Tulane running back Tyjae Spears is poised to have a huge year. It’s hard to glean too much from a victory against an overmatched opponent, but it is very easy to recognize his talent regardless of the competition. Although he did not have his trademark breakaway touchdown, he was effective nearly every time he touched the ball, which was early and often in the first half before the Green Wave put this one away. Spears, who has NFL ability, will be a headache for every opponent Tulane faces this season.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO