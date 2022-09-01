ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Rod Walker: Jayden Daniels did his part in his LSU debut, but it was too little too late

Jayden Daniels was oh-so close to earning himself a victory cigar just like Joe Burrow smoked the last time LSU played a game in the Caesars Superdome. But Daniels did his part, especially down the stretch when he led a 99-yard touchdown drive that should have stamped his place in LSU lore forever. Instead, the extra point attempt was blocked and LSU left the Dome with a 24-23 defeat to Florida State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Dabe: ‘Old rivalry that we loved’ returns to New Orleans East

The football game ended with Abramson senior Darren Rayford rushing for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns. He celebrated with teammates near midfield, each putting hands on a bronze trophy that went to the winner of a rivalry game that had not been played since before Hurricane Katrina. By...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

What we learned from Tulane's season-opening victory against UMass

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears is poised to have a huge year. It’s hard to glean too much from a victory against an overmatched opponent, but it is very easy to recognize his talent regardless of the competition. Although he did not have his trademark breakaway touchdown, he was effective nearly every time he touched the ball, which was early and often in the first half before the Green Wave put this one away. Spears, who has NFL ability, will be a headache for every opponent Tulane faces this season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?

I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Kelley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Athletics#American Football#College Football#The Green Wave#Umass#World Football League#State Farm
NOLA.com

Promotion at Lakeview Regional, new hires at Gambel Communications, Louisiana Policy Institute for Children

--- Melissa Hodgson has been named vice president of Gambel Communications. Hodgson has more than 20 years experience in management, strategic business communication and public relations. She most recently directed communication strategy for St. Tammany Health System. She earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and public relations from the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

Soul Sister's Birthday Jam, PUP, 'Waterworld: The Musical' and more New Orleans events coming up Sept. 6-13

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Melissa Weber, aka DJ Soul Sister, celebrates her birthday with live music, DJs and host Papa Smurf. Switch, which released R&B hits on the Motown label, headlines the show, and there’s music from DJ Captain Charles and Soul Sister. Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at Tipitina’s. Tickets $25 in advance via tipitinas.com, $28 day of show.
NOLA.com

Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.

With New Orleans' murder rate in the red zone and cops fleeing the force, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has dusted off a quarter-century-old playbook: She’s called in the NYPD. Just as former Mayor Marc Morial did when crime and killing engulfed the city in the 1990s, Cantrell is enlisting veterans of the nation's largest municipal police force to shore up a flagging department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy