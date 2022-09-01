Read full article on original website
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Jayden Daniels did his part in his LSU debut, but it was too little too late
Jayden Daniels was oh-so close to earning himself a victory cigar just like Joe Burrow smoked the last time LSU played a game in the Caesars Superdome. But Daniels did his part, especially down the stretch when he led a 99-yard touchdown drive that should have stamped his place in LSU lore forever. Instead, the extra point attempt was blocked and LSU left the Dome with a 24-23 defeat to Florida State.
NOLA.com
LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith has torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season
Sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith suffered a torn left ACL in LSU’s season-opening loss Sunday night against Florida State and will miss the rest of the season as he recovers, The Advocate confirmed. TigerDetails first reported the news. Smith, who seemed poised for a breakout year, hurt his knee...
NOLA.com
LSU notebook: Defensive tackle Maason Smith goes down early with knee injury
LSU's defensive front took a big hit on the first series of the season opener against Florida State on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome. After LSU won the toss and elected to take the opening kickoff, the Tigers marched down the field and grabbed a 3-0 lead on a 36-yard field goal by Damian Ramos.
NOLA.com
Tulane, RB Tyjae Spears roll from the word go in rout of UMass at Yulman Stadium
Recovering from an ACL injury, running back Tyjae Spears did not get as many as 10 touches in any of Tulane’s first six games last season. A little past the midpoint of the second quarter on Saturday might, it appeared he might get 10 touchdowns against UMass if the Green Wave needed them.
NOLA.com
Dabe: ‘Old rivalry that we loved’ returns to New Orleans East
The football game ended with Abramson senior Darren Rayford rushing for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns. He celebrated with teammates near midfield, each putting hands on a bronze trophy that went to the winner of a rivalry game that had not been played since before Hurricane Katrina. By...
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 1? Vote now.
Week 1 of the high school football season in the New Orleans area featured plenty of outstanding individual efforts, and now is your chance to help pick the Player of the Week. You can voice your opinion on who earns this week's honor in the poll below. If you have...
NOLA.com
What we learned from Tulane's season-opening victory against UMass
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears is poised to have a huge year. It’s hard to glean too much from a victory against an overmatched opponent, but it is very easy to recognize his talent regardless of the competition. Although he did not have his trademark breakaway touchdown, he was effective nearly every time he touched the ball, which was early and often in the first half before the Green Wave put this one away. Spears, who has NFL ability, will be a headache for every opponent Tulane faces this season.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?
I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
NOLA.com
Patrick Taylor wins varsity football debut; Brother Martin, Mount Carmel runners place high in Mobile
Patrick Taylor did not need much time to experience a win on the football field. The first-year varsity program played for the first time Thursday and defeated Grace King 22-21 at Yenni Stadium. Bryce Boutte scored two touchdowns and the winning two-point conversion with 3 minutes, 45 seconds remaining. Larry...
NOLA.com
St. Augustine's Amare' Cooper throws 4 TD passes, defense takes control against McDonogh 35
Amare' Cooper passed for 215 yards and four touchdowns, and St. Augustine's defense was in control nearly the entire game, as the Purple Knights routed McDonogh 35, 36-7, Saturday at Tad Gormley Stadium. Cooper completed nine of 15 passes, with touchdown throws of 15 yards to Karaaz Johnson, 13 yards...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
NOLA.com
New Orleans public schools have fewer certified teachers, but does that really matter?
Across Louisiana, 12.5% of teachers are uncertified, the most recent state data shows. But in New Orleans, where all public schools are run by charter organizations, that number is much higher, at about 55%. Perhaps that's no surprise: charter schools have the freedom to hire anyone they deem a qualified,...
NOLA.com
LOCALS' Fest returns to Armstrong Park on Saturday with Vegas Cola, LeTrainiump, Mykia Jovan and more
When LOCALS’ Fest returns to Louis Armstrong Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, it will be a long time coming. The grassroots New Orleans music festival got rolling in 2019, but due to the pandemic, Saturday’s event will be the festival’s third edition and only its second in person.
NOLA.com
In praise of Moon Landrieu, politicians offer these tributes to late New Orleans mayor
U.S. and Louisiana politicians, including one of his successors, reacted to Moon Landrieu's death Monday by praising him as a champion for civil rights and pointing to his mayoral terms in the 1970s as a defining era for New Orleans. "He served with unwavering integrity throughout his long and storied...
NOLA.com
Promotion at Lakeview Regional, new hires at Gambel Communications, Louisiana Policy Institute for Children
--- Melissa Hodgson has been named vice president of Gambel Communications. Hodgson has more than 20 years experience in management, strategic business communication and public relations. She most recently directed communication strategy for St. Tammany Health System. She earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and public relations from the...
NOLA.com
Photos: Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter
Southern Decadence celebrated its 50th anniversary with a colorful walking parade through the French Quarter Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. This year's theme was 'Jazz. Burlesque. Decadent. New Orleans.'
NOLA.com
Moon Landrieu, mayor who bridged Black and White New Orleans, dies at 92
Moon Landrieu, a transformational New Orleans mayor who helped usher in the rise of Black political power at City Hall and whose passion for public service spawned a political dynasty, died Monday at his home in New Orleans, his family said. He was 92. A state legislator and City Council...
NOLA.com
Soul Sister's Birthday Jam, PUP, 'Waterworld: The Musical' and more New Orleans events coming up Sept. 6-13
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Melissa Weber, aka DJ Soul Sister, celebrates her birthday with live music, DJs and host Papa Smurf. Switch, which released R&B hits on the Motown label, headlines the show, and there’s music from DJ Captain Charles and Soul Sister. Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at Tipitina’s. Tickets $25 in advance via tipitinas.com, $28 day of show.
NOLA.com
Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
With New Orleans' murder rate in the red zone and cops fleeing the force, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has dusted off a quarter-century-old playbook: She’s called in the NYPD. Just as former Mayor Marc Morial did when crime and killing engulfed the city in the 1990s, Cantrell is enlisting veterans of the nation's largest municipal police force to shore up a flagging department.
NOLA.com
Crescent City Stage launches first production, 'Pantomime,' at Loyola's Marquette Theater
A Caribbean island may have seemed like a good place for British actor Harry Trewe to get a fresh start, but that plan runs aground quickly in Derek Walcott’s “Pantomime.”. Harry left Britain and plunked down his savings to buy a small hotel in Tobago. It has a...
