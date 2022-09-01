ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC park plans to honor Peace Corps volunteers

D.C. may soon be home to a new park that will honor the work of thousands of Peace Corps volunteers. Officials plan to place the park a walk away from the Peace Monument, along the north side of the U.S. Capitol, near the intersection of Louisiana, First and C streets in Northwest.
WTOP

Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead

The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
WTOP

Marylanders encouraged to get new COVID vaccine that targets Omicron variant

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday that new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 will be widely available in Maryland after Labor Day. Some doses of the new boosters — which target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike proteins — are already pre-positioned around the state.
WTOP

A few Capitol stones will remain in DC’s Rock Creek Park

They’ve been a landmark in Rock Creek Park for nearly 50 years, but now the Capitol stones are set to be moved to a new storage facility at Fort Meade in Maryland, save a few. According to a news release from D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, the not-so-secret destination...
9-year-old shot during home invasion in St. Mary’s Co.

A 9-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg during a home invasion in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, deputies say. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Old Missouri Avenue, in Lexington Park just before 4 a.m. Two...
