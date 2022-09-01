ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla raises Full Self-Driving price to $15,000 – is it worth it?

Tesla has officially raised the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package to $15,000, as CEO Elon Musk promised. For years now, Musk has stated that Tesla would keep gradually increasing the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package as functionality improves leading to the actual final form of the product, which is, as its name suggests, the capacity to fully drive autonomously.
Tesla prepares launch in Thailand with hiring spree

Tesla is preparing to launch its electric vehicles in Thailand for the first time with a significant hiring spree. It has been a little while since Tesla has expanded into a brand-new market. The company was trying hard to enter the Indian market for years, but the effort was put on hold earlier this year after negotiations with the government stalled.
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
Five of Asia’s biggest economies are forecast to see dramatic solar growth

Five of Asia’s biggest economies are expected to see exponential growth of solar, positioning the region to become a global hub of solar power, according to independent energy think tank Ember. Ember analyzed existing national power sector development plans across China, Japan, Indonesia, India, and the Philippines. It found...
