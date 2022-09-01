Read full article on original website
Tesla raises Full Self-Driving price to $15,000 – is it worth it?
Tesla has officially raised the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package to $15,000, as CEO Elon Musk promised. For years now, Musk has stated that Tesla would keep gradually increasing the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package as functionality improves leading to the actual final form of the product, which is, as its name suggests, the capacity to fully drive autonomously.
Will EVs be Ford’s ‘revival’? The automaker’s CEO, Chairman, and VP of sustainability believe so
Ford has ambitious plans for the electric vehicle market. Or, as Ford’s vice president of sustainability, Bob Holycross, explains, EVs will revive the near 120-year-old automaker. The American automaker is in the midst of a complete brand overhaul, and its strategy to convert models people recognize the most into...
Tesla prepares launch in Thailand with hiring spree
Tesla is preparing to launch its electric vehicles in Thailand for the first time with a significant hiring spree. It has been a little while since Tesla has expanded into a brand-new market. The company was trying hard to enter the Indian market for years, but the effort was put on hold earlier this year after negotiations with the government stalled.
The mother of a 16-year-old left alone overnight in an airport pleaded with a security guard to look after her daughter
Ainsley Ashton said her teenage daughter was left "abandoned" in an airport after her plane developed a fault and she was then "forgotten".
Delta told father he had not picked up his unaccompanied child from an airport a week after her flight
Richard Fritz said Delta told him his 13-year-old daughter was "never released" from the gate when he went to check her in for her return flight.
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Weird Alibaba: This pint-sized single-seater electric fire truck is ready for a tiny blaze
Municipal services are ripe for conversion to electric vehicles. With all of those hours on the road, switching away from polluting gas-powered engines could make a huge difference. But when it comes to fire trucks, I’m not sure if this little Alibaba fire truck has what it takes. But...
Five of Asia’s biggest economies are forecast to see dramatic solar growth
Five of Asia’s biggest economies are expected to see exponential growth of solar, positioning the region to become a global hub of solar power, according to independent energy think tank Ember. Ember analyzed existing national power sector development plans across China, Japan, Indonesia, India, and the Philippines. It found...
Comments / 0