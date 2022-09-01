Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Illinois unions push for Workers’ Rights Amendment during Labor Day celebrations
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Labor Day dates back to the 1894 Pullman strike in Chicago. If historians fast-forward 128 years, they will find Illinois labor leaders pushing for a workers’ rights amendment to the state’s constitution. Illinois lawmakers approved this proposal in May of 2021, and many labor organizations...
The race for Illinois Senate: 2 candidates campaign in QC Labor Day parades
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Labor Day was busy for two political candidates, as midterm elections on Nov. 8 draw closer. Democrat Mike Halpin and Republican Mike Thoms are running for Illinois Senate District 36. Both candidates walked in Labor Day parades in Rock Island and East Moline to connect with folks in their district.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments
November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
WSPY NEWS
State treasurer encourages people to check for unclaimed property
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is encouraging residents to see if they have any unclaimed property being held by his office. Unclaimed property can come in the form of forgotten bank accounts or even items left in abandoned safe deposit boxes. Frerichs says it's not hard to find out if...
Did You Know a Significant Uprising in Illinois is the Reason for Labor Day?
It doesn't get much more the "More You Know" than this one right here. With Labor Day coming on Monday, I figured I would look into how it all came about. I mean, I know Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the kids are all back to class and we're staring at fall, winter, and the end of the year.
Magic 95.1
Fentanyl-laced mail found in IDOC facilities
Fentanyl-laced mail is making its way into Illinois’ corrections system and some are demanding a change in policy to make it stop. Scot Ward, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263, said there are ongoing issues concerning safety of staff and inmates. “There’s always a...
geneseorepublic.com
Henry County's COVID cases fall 4.2%; Illinois cases up 7.5%
New coronavirus cases increased 7.5% in Illinois in the week ending Sunday as the state added 26,127 cases. The previous week had 24,297 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
New Illinois bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to do another background check.
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
Despite Pritzker dropping unfit jail detainee transfer restriction order, cases persist
(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker dropping the unfit jail detainee transfer restriction executive order, cases persist. The most recent consecutive 30-day executive order Pritzker issued Aug. 19 extended the statewide COVID-19 disaster proclamation, which came with a slew of continued executive orders. The new round of orders expires Sept. 17.
Illinois to receive new COVID shots Tuesday
(WTVO) — Illinois is expected to receive more than half a million doses of the new COVID-19 booster as soon as Tuesday. The new vaccines are designed to target the non-dominant omicron subvariants. The FDA approved emergency-use authorization for the two updated vaccines last week. Adults 18 and older can get the Moderna booster, while […]
Where does Illinois land on a ranking of Hardest Working States?
Illinois is full of hard-working men and women, construction workers, first responders, teachers, and the list goes on and on, so where do you think Illinois lands on the list of 2022's Hardest-Working States?. According to the website WalletHub.com, Illinois is the 39th Hardest-Working State in the country this year,...
Illinois is the third most-dangerous state to be a police officer, FBI says
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The state of Illinois is one of the most dangerous states to be a police officer, says the FBI. According to data compiled by the bureau, Illinois is the third-most dangerous state to be cop. Between 2012 and 2022, there have been a total of 33 officer fatalities, which equated to 355 […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria Teachers Union comes out in force for city’s Labor Day Parade
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Celebrating organized labor -- hundreds marched through Downtown Peoria for Labor Day. But for some -- they weren’t just celebrating -- but also showing solidarity. Signaling the end of summer, hundreds marched through the River City,. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says it’s an...
25newsnow.com
$23 million price tag seen for Bob Michel Bridge improvements
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Upgrades to the Bob Michel Bridge, including a new bicycle and pedestrian path, have risen to almost $22.3 million, according to documents from the City of East Peoria. The initial estimate was $19 million, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois comptroller tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms
CHICAGO, IL — Illinois Comptroller Susan Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning. According to a release from her office, she is vaccinated and boosted. She reportedly feels thankful to be experiencing mild symptoms. She has had to cancel her upcoming events due to her diagnosis, including a financial...
25newsnow.com
Homeless shelters pushed past their limits in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A surge of homelessness means more people seeking refuge in Peoria shelters, as organizations work with the city to find a quick solution. Kristy Schofield is the Director of Homeless and Housing at the Dream Center Peoria, and says they have more people than ever before at their facilities. The Center can house up to 125 people at a time. But right now, they’re pushing past with 135, with several sleeping on mats instead of beds due to capacity overflow. While some may ask if they would stop letting people in, Schofield says that’s not the policy of the Center, classified as a low-barrier shelter.
wmay.com
Illinois Man Pleads Guilty To Role In January 6th Capitol Attack
An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to felony charges stemming from his actions at the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6th, 2021. 28-year-old Matthew Capsel of Ottawa faces up to five years in federal prison when he is sentenced in December on charges of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Capsel was arrested three weeks after the attack on the Capitol.
Central Illinois Proud
Jubilee College Historic Site reopens
BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Jubilee College is one of the oldest educational institutions in Illinois after being founded in 1839 by Bishop Philander Chase. The college closed in 1862 and the building has since become a historical site. Matthew Mittelstaedt, with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said due...
northernpublicradio.org
These Illinois grads say student loan relief will help them move forward
Student debt has soared in the 21st Century. It went from $520 billion in 2006 to now over $1.7 trillion. The Biden administration recently announced a student loan forgiveness program. Some borrowers could have as much as $20,000 forgiven. The White House estimates that around 43 million borrowers could be...
