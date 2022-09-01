A bird's nest on a sign was the cause of an electrical fire Sunday night at Vina's Cleaners, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. at 3040 Monterrey Drive, where the sign on the building's roof was ablaze. They kept the fire from spreading to the interior of the building and had the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO