The competition may have had something to do with the mismatch, but there’s no doubt this Southern University program is far better than last year. It’s hard to score touchdowns on six consecutive offensive possessions against air, as most coaches like to say. The Jaguars came out with energy and committed few mistakes, suggesting the team is well-coached and well prepared for the season ahead. Offense, defense and special teams were on point throughout.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO