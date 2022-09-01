ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Southern 86, Florida Memorial 0: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways from a big blowout

The competition may have had something to do with the mismatch, but there’s no doubt this Southern University program is far better than last year. It’s hard to score touchdowns on six consecutive offensive possessions against air, as most coaches like to say. The Jaguars came out with energy and committed few mistakes, suggesting the team is well-coached and well prepared for the season ahead. Offense, defense and special teams were on point throughout.
theadvocate.com

LSU has decided on its starting quarterback for the Florida State game

Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to start LSU's season opener Sunday night against Florida State, multiple sources told The Advocate. Daniels, an Arizona State transfer, won a close preseason competition with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier for the job. Coach Brian Kelly determined the starter last weekend and told the...
theadvocate.com

Rod Walker: Jayden Daniels did his part in his LSU debut, but it was too little too late

Jayden Daniels was oh-so close to earning himself a victory cigar just like Joe Burrow smoked the last time LSU played a game in the Caesars Superdome. But Daniels did his part, especially down the stretch when he led a 99-yard touchdown drive that should have stamped his place in LSU lore forever. Instead, the extra point attempt was blocked and LSU left the Dome with a 24-23 defeat to Florida State.
247Sports

WATCH: LSU puts out GameDay Hype Video

The last time LSU stepped onto the surface inside the Caesar’s Superdome, the Tigers were on top of the college football world at No. 1. When they left the building, they were still No. 1, cemented as one of the greatest teams in college football history. LSU returns to...
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: The little things from beginning to end conspire to sink LSU

It’s the little things that Brian Kelly emphasized leading up to his first season as LSU’s coach. Personal accountability. Nutrition plans. Mental exercises and monitoring players’ fatigue levels in practice so as not to overtax them at the wrong times. A million tiny details and carefully crafted stratagems, all designed to be swept up into big mountains of victories on the field.
theadvocate.com

LSU vs. Florida State: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 3 0 7 13 — 23 First quarter. LSU: Damian Ramos 36 field goal at 11:41. DRIVE: 8 plays, 46 yards, 3:19. KEY PLAYS: On the Tigers' first play of the game, quarterback Jayden Daniels dashes 25 yards to the Florida State 40 with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty tacked on. Armoni Goodwin 9 run on third-and-10 gives LSU a first-and-goal at the FSU 7. A bad snap loses 14 yards back to the 19 and LSU settles for a field goal. TIGERS 3, SEMINOLES 0.
WAFB

LSU fans react to first game of season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It may have been a slow start, but some loyal LSU fans are gearing up for a busy football season. “I mean I feel great, it’s the first game day of the season, how much better can you possibly feel,” said LSU fan, Noah Poff.
tigerdroppings.com

Poll: What Will Be The Outcome Of The LSU/Florida State Game?

The wait is over. LSU Football is finally here. The Tigers will begin the 2022 season vs. Florida State on Sunday night at the Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is set for 6:44 p.m. CT on ABC. How do you see the game unfolding?. Poll: Which LSU Quarterback Will Start...
