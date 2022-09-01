Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Samsung is bringing new features to its older foldables and smartwatches starting today
Older generations of Samsung foldable phones and smartwatches will soon be eligible to update to the latest versions of One UI, granting new features such as multitasking gestures, optimizations for large-screened devices, first-party app enhancements and a PC-like taskbar for phones, and new watch faces and customizations for Galaxy smartwatches.
The Verge
LG is bringing NFTs to its smart TVs
Just months after Samsung announced that it’s bringing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to its TVs, now LG’s doing the same. The company’s new NFT marketplace, called LG Art Lab, lets you “buy, sell and enjoy high-quality digital artwork” from your TV. For now, only users in...
The Verge
The GoPro Hero11 Black will reportedly have a new sensor and an old design
GoPro is reportedly getting ready to launch its next camera, but don’t hold your breath for a big redesign. Instead, according to images and specs first spotted by WinFuture, it appears the GoPro Hero11 Black will look virtually identical to the Hero10, and all the important tweaks will be on the inside.
The Verge
The iPhone 14 Pro could bring back the old battery percentage indicator
The iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to revive the classic battery percentage indicator (yes, the one with the percentage and the battery level icon side-by-side), according to an alleged mockup of the device’s interface shared with MacRumors. This means Pro users may not get stuck with the hideous, and sometimes unreadable, indicator that Apple’s testing in the iOS 16 beta, which shows the percentage inside the battery icon.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Verge
Why it Matters that I just saw a Google Nest Hub control an Apple HomeKit smart plug
Matter, the upcoming standard that’s attempting to give the smart home a single unifying language, is almost here — and I was just treated to an early demonstration of the kinds of cross-platform compatibility that it should enable in the future. The demonstration was given by Eve, which produces a range of smart plugs, radiator valves, lighting, and security devices.
The Verge
Apple’s reportedly set to reveal the AirPods Pro 2 this week
Apple is getting ready to reveal the second generation of the AirPods Pro at its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, according to a report from Apple tracker Mark Gurman. While we’ve been expecting the AirPods Pro 2 sometime this year, this is the first solid rumor indicating that they could launch this week.
Comments / 0