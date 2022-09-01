ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LG is bringing NFTs to its smart TVs

Just months after Samsung announced that it’s bringing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to its TVs, now LG’s doing the same. The company’s new NFT marketplace, called LG Art Lab, lets you “buy, sell and enjoy high-quality digital artwork” from your TV. For now, only users in...
The GoPro Hero11 Black will reportedly have a new sensor and an old design

GoPro is reportedly getting ready to launch its next camera, but don’t hold your breath for a big redesign. Instead, according to images and specs first spotted by WinFuture, it appears the GoPro Hero11 Black will look virtually identical to the Hero10, and all the important tweaks will be on the inside.
The iPhone 14 Pro could bring back the old battery percentage indicator

The iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to revive the classic battery percentage indicator (yes, the one with the percentage and the battery level icon side-by-side), according to an alleged mockup of the device’s interface shared with MacRumors. This means Pro users may not get stuck with the hideous, and sometimes unreadable, indicator that Apple’s testing in the iOS 16 beta, which shows the percentage inside the battery icon.
Why it Matters that I just saw a Google Nest Hub control an Apple HomeKit smart plug

Matter, the upcoming standard that’s attempting to give the smart home a single unifying language, is almost here — and I was just treated to an early demonstration of the kinds of cross-platform compatibility that it should enable in the future. The demonstration was given by Eve, which produces a range of smart plugs, radiator valves, lighting, and security devices.
Apple’s reportedly set to reveal the AirPods Pro 2 this week

Apple is getting ready to reveal the second generation of the AirPods Pro at its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, according to a report from Apple tracker Mark Gurman. While we’ve been expecting the AirPods Pro 2 sometime this year, this is the first solid rumor indicating that they could launch this week.
