Steubenville, OH

WTOV 9

For many, Labor Day means little rest

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — While most people have the Labor Day holiday off, some don't. More than 40% of businesses stay open and have people on the clock. But there’s a bigger reason for some. "Because there’s also still emergencies going on,” explained Captain Kathi Meadows with TEMs...
TORONTO, OH
bobscaping.com

Ohio Radioactive Waste Remediation Facility Back in the News

HEADLINE: Radioactive Waste ‘Everywhere’ at Ohio Oilfield Facility, Says Former Worker. Justin Nobel writes in DeSmog on August 31, 2022 that “Community groups present health and environmental justice concerns to the EPA, alleging workers at Austin Master Services are coated in dangerous levels of radioactive waste.”. In...
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

Beech Bottom celebrates renovated playground

Brooke County, WV — The Village of Beech Bottom cut the ribbon this weekend on their newly renovated Third Street Playground. "I'm very pleased with the result,” said Beech Bottom Mayor Becky Uhlly. “We had so many people volunteer their time and effort. Everybody has really pitched in to get this job done and I think it looks great."
BEECH BOTTOM, WV
Steubenville, OH
Steubenville, OH
WTRF

Lane restrictions on Route 2 in Weirton Tuesday

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Beginning Tuesday, a portion of Route 2 in Weirton on Main Street will be restricted to one lane. This is so crews can make repairs to a gas line. Crews will do the maintenance between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. tomorrow. Flaggers will maintain traffic, and drivers...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Paden City lauds laborers on this 'unofficial' end of summer

PADEN CITY, W.Va. — Paden City is known for its Labor Day weekend festivities - rain or shine. On the final holiday of the summer, there is always something to do in Paden City. The village hosts a three-day event full of music, food and events. But the biggest...
PADEN CITY, WV
Keith Faber
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated

UPDATE (8 p.m.) — Fire crews are no longer on scene. WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon. The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak. 7News is on site and will have […]
WHEELING, WV
WYTV.com

Police investigate child on bike hit by car in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating an accident involving a child at the intersection of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard on Thursday. Police said a boy was crossing the street on his bike and was hit around 5 p.m. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF

Local, award-winning business owner defeats the odds of addiction

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – Chasity Skelton was in her late twenties when she overdosed, and paramedics had to bring her back to life. After being in cardiac arrest for seven minutes, she literally opened her eyes to doctors announcing her own time of death, but her eyes were opened figuratively as well.
WHEELING, WV
wtuz.com

Man Jailed for Death of Infant Placed in Car

Nick McWilliams reporting – A 19-year-old is currently being held in the Tuscarawas County Justice Center on murder and other charges, related to the death of his son. According to a release from the New Philadelphia Police Department, a one-year-old child was brought to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital unresponsive.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WTOV 9

Labor Day weekend events taking place at Oglebay Park

Wheeling, W.Va — Another event taking place throughout this Labor Day weekend is at Oglebay park. Saturday’s events included a live woodcarvers show that also hosted a few crafters that displayed their handmade carvings. They offered all types of various carvings from large too small. One man also...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Road Trippin': Fall in love with fall at Oglebay

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Seasonal activities are right around the corner at Oglebay. Fall and winter ring in some of the resort’s most popular events. "Of course what everyone looks forward to is Oglebay Fest," said Rodney Haley, Oglebay's executive vice president of operations. The first weekend of...
OHIO COUNTY, WV

