WTOV 9
For many, Labor Day means little rest
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — While most people have the Labor Day holiday off, some don't. More than 40% of businesses stay open and have people on the clock. But there’s a bigger reason for some. "Because there’s also still emergencies going on,” explained Captain Kathi Meadows with TEMs...
bobscaping.com
Ohio Radioactive Waste Remediation Facility Back in the News
HEADLINE: Radioactive Waste ‘Everywhere’ at Ohio Oilfield Facility, Says Former Worker. Justin Nobel writes in DeSmog on August 31, 2022 that “Community groups present health and environmental justice concerns to the EPA, alleging workers at Austin Master Services are coated in dangerous levels of radioactive waste.”. In...
WTOV 9
Beech Bottom celebrates renovated playground
Brooke County, WV — The Village of Beech Bottom cut the ribbon this weekend on their newly renovated Third Street Playground. "I'm very pleased with the result,” said Beech Bottom Mayor Becky Uhlly. “We had so many people volunteer their time and effort. Everybody has really pitched in to get this job done and I think it looks great."
USPS addresses rumors of local offices closing
We've been getting calls and tips from viewers with concerns about some local post offices closing, mainly in Mahoning County.
WTOV 9
Historic Fort Steuben officials turn attention to fall activities and beyond
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Historic Fort Steuben was scheduled to have its last summer concert of the season on Labor Day, but with the weather conditions and a health issue of one of the band members, it had to cancel. Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla said it will reschedule and are...
WTRF
Lane restrictions on Route 2 in Weirton Tuesday
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Beginning Tuesday, a portion of Route 2 in Weirton on Main Street will be restricted to one lane. This is so crews can make repairs to a gas line. Crews will do the maintenance between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. tomorrow. Flaggers will maintain traffic, and drivers...
WTOV 9
Paden City lauds laborers on this 'unofficial' end of summer
PADEN CITY, W.Va. — Paden City is known for its Labor Day weekend festivities - rain or shine. On the final holiday of the summer, there is always something to do in Paden City. The village hosts a three-day event full of music, food and events. But the biggest...
11 people arrested after shooting at Ohio fair
Eleven people were arrested Saturday night after fights broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio.
wvpublic.org
Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks
A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated
UPDATE (8 p.m.) — Fire crews are no longer on scene. WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon. The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak. 7News is on site and will have […]
WFMJ.com
East Liverpool police captain placed on leave, accused of sending harassing texts
East Liverpool Police Captain Chad Tatgenhorst is off the job after being placed on paid administrative leave this week. Tatgenhorst has been charged with harassment by an electronic device in New Cumberland, West Virginia. Tatgenhorst turned himself in Wednesday, Aug. 31 to New Cumberland, W.Va. Police Chief Lester Skinner Jr....
WTOV 9
Two vehicles involved in a head on crash on State Route 151
Jefferson County — Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Jefferson County Sunday that has left three people hurt. Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a two car crash on State Route 151 on Sunday afternoon. Of the three people injured, one was transported to...
WYTV.com
Police investigate child on bike hit by car in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating an accident involving a child at the intersection of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard on Thursday. Police said a boy was crossing the street on his bike and was hit around 5 p.m. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but...
WTRF
Local, award-winning business owner defeats the odds of addiction
WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – Chasity Skelton was in her late twenties when she overdosed, and paramedics had to bring her back to life. After being in cardiac arrest for seven minutes, she literally opened her eyes to doctors announcing her own time of death, but her eyes were opened figuratively as well.
Ohio Hunter Who Shot Man at His House While Aiming at Deer Sentenced to Prison
An Ohio man was sentenced to two years in prison after a hunting accident injured a man who was sitting in his home on his couch with his wife and baby nearby. Earlier this year, Kasen Smith pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm while on or near prohibited property and injuring a person while hunting without permission in direct violation of local hunting ordinances.
Woman accused of ramming car indicted for felonious assault
A woman arrested earlier this month for ramming a car was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.
wtuz.com
Man Jailed for Death of Infant Placed in Car
Nick McWilliams reporting – A 19-year-old is currently being held in the Tuscarawas County Justice Center on murder and other charges, related to the death of his son. According to a release from the New Philadelphia Police Department, a one-year-old child was brought to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital unresponsive.
WTOV 9
Labor Day weekend events taking place at Oglebay Park
Wheeling, W.Va — Another event taking place throughout this Labor Day weekend is at Oglebay park. Saturday’s events included a live woodcarvers show that also hosted a few crafters that displayed their handmade carvings. They offered all types of various carvings from large too small. One man also...
Man arrested after 2 stabbed in Campbell’s Creek, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were injured and a man was arrested after a stabbing in Campbell’s Creek Friday night. According to the Metro 911, the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Gab View Drive in Campbell’s Creek. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two male […]
WTOV 9
Road Trippin': Fall in love with fall at Oglebay
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Seasonal activities are right around the corner at Oglebay. Fall and winter ring in some of the resort’s most popular events. "Of course what everyone looks forward to is Oglebay Fest," said Rodney Haley, Oglebay's executive vice president of operations. The first weekend of...
