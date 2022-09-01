Brooke County, WV — The Village of Beech Bottom cut the ribbon this weekend on their newly renovated Third Street Playground. "I'm very pleased with the result,” said Beech Bottom Mayor Becky Uhlly. “We had so many people volunteer their time and effort. Everybody has really pitched in to get this job done and I think it looks great."

BEECH BOTTOM, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO