ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple Watch 8 preorders — rumored date and prices

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

The next Apple Event is just days away, with the next big Apple event happening on Wednesday, September 7. If Apple sticks with tradition, an Apple Watch 8 will likely make its debut alongside a new batch of iPhones. That means Apple Watch 8 preorders could start as soon as Friday, September 9.

As usual, Apple is being tight-lipped about its rumored smartwatch. However, we have no doubt it'll make it onto our best smartwatch list. The new watch is expected to pack a flat-edged redesign. It could also pack a 2-inch display with a 50mm model. A full watchOS 9 release is also likely to be available soon after Apple Watch 8 preorders kick in.

As for the Apple Watch 8 price , that still remains a mystery. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that Apple has kept the same price structure for several years, which means the Apple Watch 8 could start at $399 for the base (41mm) model.

We expect the first Apple Watch 8 preorders could take a few bucks off or bundle in credits and freebies. So we're rounding up the latest Apple Watch 8 news along with our predictions on the first types of Apple deals we expect to see once the launch event comes to a close on September 7.

For more Apple discounts, make sure to check our our Apple Labor Day sales coverage.

Apple Watch 8 preorders — prices to expect

It's anyone's guess how much Apple will charge for the new Apple Watch 8. However, $399 is a safe bet for the base model. The current-gen Apple Watch 7 starts at $399 for the base 41mm model with GPS. The price goes up to $429 for the 45mm Apple Watch 7. Cellular models increase to $499 and $529 respective to the two size options.

However, there's a strong rumor that we may see an Apple Watch 8 Pro . This premium model will be a more rugged watch aimed at athletes or anyone looking for a watch to match their intense workouts. The new watch could also include satellite connectivity. It'll be designed to rival devices from Garmin. In terms of price, it could start as high as $999.

Apple Watch 8 preorders — predictions

Practically every major retailer will offer Apple Watch 8 preorders after Apple's keynote. Here are the Apple Watch 8 preorder deals we expect to see.

Apple Watch 8 impact — which models will see price cuts?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBY5o_0hekLTYM00

(Image credit: Apple)

Expect Apple Watch deals to drop to new record lows after the 2022 batch of Apple Watch are announced. In addition, the Apple Watch 3 could be dropped completely from Apple's roster, which could make the Apple Watch SE the new budget option in Apple's lineup.

In the past, the Apple Watch 3 has been as cheap as $109, whereas the Apple Watch SE hit an all-time low of $209 earlier this summer. Meanwhile, the base Apple Watch 7 hit $279 a few times last month.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Apple Products#Apple Event#Apple Watch 8#Apple Labor Day
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
iPad
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy