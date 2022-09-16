Apple Watch 8 preorders — how to get yours

Apple Watch 8 preorders are officially here. As of September 16, the new Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch SE can be purchased online or in stores. Meanwhile, Apple Watch Ultra preorders will remain live with the premium watch hitting stores on Friday, September 23.

Announced at the recent Apple Event , the new Apple Watch 8 is Apple's flagship smartwatch with a $399 starting price. In our Apple Watch 8 review , we named the Editor's Choice watch the best smartwatch hands down. It now features a crack-resistant front crystal, 18-hour battery life, and new health/safety features. The new watch also includes Crash Detection, temperature-sensing capabilities, and retrospective ovulation estimates. It runs on watchOS 9 , which includes a host of new features along with the ability to add new customizable watch faces.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra is a rugged version of the Apple Watch 8 catering to outdoor sports enthusiasts. It features a large 49mm titanium case, making it the biggest Apple Watch to date. Its sapphire crystal glass display is also flat — rather than curved — which should help with durability. We've yet to take Apple's new watches for a spin, but we have no doubt they'll make it onto our best smartwatch list.

The first Apple Watch 8 promos could take a few bucks off or bundle in credits and freebies. So we're rounding up the latest Apple Watch 8 news along with the latest Apple deals . For more Apple discounts, make sure to check out our Apple Store coupons coverage.

Apple Watch 8 preorders

Apple Watch 8: buy one, get up to $250 off @ Verizon

Buy one Apple Watch 8 at Verizon, and you'll get up to $250 off the cost of another Apple Watch 8. Your $250 credit will be applied over the span of 36 months. (Data plans are required for your watches). Alternatively, you can trade in your old smartwatch and get up to a $180 credit. View Deal

Apple Watch 8: buy two, get $200 off @ AT&T

AT&T is offering a massive sale on Apple Watch 8 preorders. Buy two watches with cellular connectivity (via an installment plan), activate both watches on your wireless plan, and you'll get $200 in bill credits over the span of 36 months. The sale includes the Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. View Deal

Apple Watch 8: from $399 @ Amazon

Amazon is usually one of the first retailers to offer deals on Apple's new kit. Expect to see modest discounts that take from $20 to $50 off the new Apple Watch 8. View Deal

Apple Watch 8 preorders: from $399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is now offering the Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch SE. If you have an older watch to trade-in, you can get the new Apple Watch 8 for as low as $224. View Deal

Apple Watch 8: up to $155 credit @ Apple

The Apple Store is offering shoppers the chance to trade-in their old Apple Watch for a new one. Currently, Apple is offering up to $155 trade-in credit for an Apple Watch 6, up to $105 for an Apple Watch SE, up to $115 for an Apple Watch 5, up to $50 for an Apple Watch 4, and up to $40 for an Apple Watch 3. View Deal

Apple Watch Ultra preorders

Apple Watch Ultra preorders: up to $200 credit @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Apple Watch Ultra preorders are now live. If you have an old watch to trade in, you can get up to $200 off your Apple Watch Ultra preorder at Best Buy. View Deal

Apple Watch Ultra preorders: up to $155 credit @ Apple

Trade-in your old Apple Watch at the Apple Store and you'll get up to a $155 credit you can put toward your Apple Watch Ultra preorder. Currently, Apple is offering up to $155 trade-in credit for an Apple Watch 6, up to $105 for an Apple Watch SE, up to $115 for an Apple Watch 5, up to $50 for an Apple Watch 4, and up to $40 for an Apple Watch 3. View Deal

Apple Watch 8 impact — which models will see price cuts?

(Image credit: Apple)

Expect Apple Watch deals to drop to new record price lows in the coming days. In addition, the Apple Watch 3 could be dropped completely from Apple's roster, which could make the Apple Watch SE the new budget option in Apple's lineup.

In the past, the Apple Watch 3 has been as cheap as $109, whereas the Apple Watch SE hit an all-time low of $209 earlier this summer. Meanwhile, the base Apple Watch 7 hit $279 a few times last month. It's currently selling for $299 at Amazon.