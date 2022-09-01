Read full article on original website
For many, Labor Day means little rest
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — While most people have the Labor Day holiday off, some don't. More than 40% of businesses stay open and have people on the clock. But there’s a bigger reason for some. "Because there’s also still emergencies going on,” explained Captain Kathi Meadows with TEMs...
Historic Fort Steuben officials turn attention to fall activities and beyond
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Historic Fort Steuben was scheduled to have its last summer concert of the season on Labor Day, but with the weather conditions and a health issue of one of the band members, it had to cancel. Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla said it will reschedule and are...
Beech Bottom celebrates renovated playground
Brooke County, WV — The Village of Beech Bottom cut the ribbon this weekend on their newly renovated Third Street Playground. "I'm very pleased with the result,” said Beech Bottom Mayor Becky Uhlly. “We had so many people volunteer their time and effort. Everybody has really pitched in to get this job done and I think it looks great."
Road Trippin': The many attractions of Oglebay
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio Valley is home to one of West Virginia's premiere resorts. With more than 2,000 acres full of activities, events, and attractions, Oglebay Resort has it all. From an outdoor pool, indoor pool, Segway tour, golf courses, hiking trails, playgrounds, lakes, Aerial Challenge Course...
Paden City lauds laborers on this 'unofficial' end of summer
PADEN CITY, W.Va. — Paden City is known for its Labor Day weekend festivities - rain or shine. On the final holiday of the summer, there is always something to do in Paden City. The village hosts a three-day event full of music, food and events. But the biggest...
Road Trippin': Fall in love with fall at Oglebay
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Seasonal activities are right around the corner at Oglebay. Fall and winter ring in some of the resort’s most popular events. "Of course what everyone looks forward to is Oglebay Fest," said Rodney Haley, Oglebay's executive vice president of operations. The first weekend of...
Two vehicles involved in a head on crash on State Route 151
Jefferson County — Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Jefferson County Sunday that has left three people hurt. Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a two car crash on State Route 151 on Sunday afternoon. Of the three people injured, one was transported to...
Labor Day weekend events taking place at Oglebay Park
Wheeling, W.Va — Another event taking place throughout this Labor Day weekend is at Oglebay park. Saturday’s events included a live woodcarvers show that also hosted a few crafters that displayed their handmade carvings. They offered all types of various carvings from large too small. One man also...
