Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Sushi in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Deep receiver room already paying dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
3 teens injured in South Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teens suffered minor injuries after someone shot at their vehicle, but investigators aren't certain what happened. Columbus police said the shooting happened overnight near the 800 block of Greenfield Drive. The victims, ages 15, 16, and 18, reportedly gave police "evasive" and "inconsistent" descriptions...
myfox28columbus.com
Person shot, killed near north Columbus Dairy Queen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot and killed near a Dairy Queen on the north side of Columbus, police say. Columbus police said they received a report of a shooting around 3:51 p.m. at a Dairy Queen in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle. Officials said someone...
myfox28columbus.com
Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for a second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis's mother and father joined protesters...
myfox28columbus.com
George Wagner's Pike County murder trial delayed for one week
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The long-anticipated murder trial of George Wagner IV for his alleged role in the killing of eight people six years ago has been delayed yet again. According to a court filing Monday, the trial is being delayed a week due to the illness of someone involved in the case. The filing did not specify who was ill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Family, community members hold vigil for 4-year-old girl found in retention pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family, friends and community members gathered Monday night to hold a vigil in remembrance of 4-year-old Ester Mutivito. Ester was found in a retention pond at the Whispering Oaks Apartment complex Saturday a day after she was reported missing. The vigil was held Monday night...
myfox28columbus.com
Gahanna police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Gahanna are searching for a missing 15 year old who was last seen Friday evening. Lanie M. Starr, 15, left her residence in the area of Stygler and McCutcheon roads Friday evening. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 110...
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for missing 39-year-old last seen in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Friday in north Columbus. According to law enforcement, Tamara Rae Wilson, 39, was last seen on September 2 in the area of Polaris Parkway and Old State Road. Wilson just moved into the area...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Urban League holds forum with city leaders following latest shooting by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As members of the community are demanding answers following the fatal shooting death of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus officer, some city leaders like Mayor Andrew Ginther called for patience and time from the community. City leaders like Columbus Police chief Elaine Bryant, Congresswoman Joyce...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
myfox28columbus.com
Shoppers out and about in Central Ohio on Labor Day instead of picnic at the pool
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On again, off again showers and storms on Labor Day caused some travelers to hit the road early since it wasn’t much of a day for picnics and boating. Labor Day had some looking for bargains at the malls. At the Tanger Outlets near...
myfox28columbus.com
Gas prices in Columbus remain under $4 per gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 6 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.63...
myfox28columbus.com
Heavy rain causes problems on roadways, Labor Day activities potentially washed out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With heavy rain across Central Ohio, some traditional Labor Day activities might be a washout. A lot of rain has caused flooding on the roadways, making it tricky for drivers. According to AAA, despite high gas prices, Labor Day weekend travel is expected to return...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Little Turtle residents deal with water damage from flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in the Little Turtle community in Columbus are drying out their basements and vehicles after their neighborhood flooded on Sunday. “It was scary," Little Turtle resident Jaelyn Snead said. "It was very scary." When Snead and her husband left home to get...
myfox28columbus.com
Canal Winchester Labor Day festival concludes Monday with parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 100th annual Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival is celebrating 100 years!. On Monday, September 5, the festival opens at 10:30 a.m. The Labor Day parade will take place at 1 p.m. In addition, Frank Squared will perform at 2:30 p.m. Over the weekend, the...
myfox28columbus.com
Several Central Ohio counties under Flood Watch until Monday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Labor Day for Columbus residents will be off to a wet start. Several Central Ohio counties are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Monday night. Heavy rain over the weekend saturated the ground and caused flooding in some parts of Columbus, including the Little Turtle community.
myfox28columbus.com
'Stuff the Puff Showdown' Oktoberfest preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Oktoberfest is almost here, celebrating 56 years of festivities. Oktoberfest executive director Carla Epler gives Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Jackie Orozco, and Karaline Cohen a preview of this year's Oktoberfest "Stuff the Puff Showdown" cream puff competition. Columbus Oktoberfest begins on Friday, Sept....
myfox28columbus.com
Heavy rain causes flooding along Little Turtle Way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple rounds of heavy rain Sunday caused street flooding along Little Turtle Way. The Little Turtle Civic Association said cars were flooded out and multiple vehicles got flat tires because drivers could not see the roadway. Columbus police said officers pulled a car out of...
myfox28columbus.com
'I'm 47, I can't be having a heart attack,' Dublin man shares warning about heart health
Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — "I pulled into an emergency room and said I wasn’t feeling well and had a pain in my arm," Dublin resident Dan Zuber said. "They took me right back, hooked me up to an EKG and said you’re having a heart attack." The...
myfox28columbus.com
Buckeye legend Clark Kellogg supporting UNCF ahead of Walk for Education event
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For nearly 40 years, the United Negro College Fund has held its biggest fundraising event with the Walk for Education. However, the last few years the event was moved virtually because of the pandemic. This year, the organization invites the event back in person and...
myfox28columbus.com
Catholic bishop of the diocese of Columbus cheers on the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Football isn't just a game, nor a sport, but a religion." It's the quote that may just embody this Ohio State - Notre Dame game. The Football Fever | Born a Buckeye: How Ohio State prepared Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame. Religion is certainly weighing...
Comments / 0