Cedar Creek Fire expands to 17,625 acres; steep terrain a challenge
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, started by lighting on August 1, is burning 17,625 acres and is 12% contained. The fire has grown nearly 8,500 acres since Friday. Crews say the steep terrain is making it difficult for firefighters, but about 250 more personnel have joined the fire fight. 823 people are now fighting the fire.
Cedar Creek Fire sees massive growth on Friday, evacuations in effect
The Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge grew over 7000 acres over Friday and into Saturday morning.
Go Now! Evacuation notices issued for some areas around Cedar Creek Fire
The Cedar Creek Fire grew more than 7,000 acres between Friday and Saturday. Saturday's fire update reported the fire to be at 16,303 acres. It remained at 12% containment. After two days of hot weather fueled more active fire behavior, officials say Saturday morning's lingering clouds will help the fire be less active. Fire activity is expected to increase in the afternoon hours, but fire managers anticipate less growth than what they saw Friday.
Wildfire smoke will reduce air quality over the coming days in eastern Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — According to LRAPA, wildfire smoke will reduce air quality Tuesday and Wednesday morning in eastern Lane County, including Oakridge and Eugene/Springfield area. Morning air quality may degrade to unhealthy for sensitive groups on the Air Quality Index. Sensitive groups include:. Children. People of 65. Pregnant...
Residents gather to mark second anniversary of Holiday Farm Fire
VIDA, Ore. — September 5 is the second anniversary of the Holiday Farm Fire. Hundreds of residents gathered Monday to give recognition to all the rebuilding progress that has been made. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the McKenzie River community stood strong at the McKenzie River Track...
UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
Male driver dies in ATV accident at cancer benefit race
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- A male driver has died following an ATV accident at a cancer benefit race in Junction City, Lane Fire Authority officials confirmed. This is at the 4th annual Vintage Race for a Cure. Crews responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. This is on the 92...
Early morning fire burns Patterson House apartment complex
EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that field nearby the complex was also...
Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands
EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
Residents evacuated after three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Springfield Fire extinguished a three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene early Monday morning. "I woke up to like a boom sound and then I started hearing more explosions and that's when I left the apartment and called the fire department, Marin Neuhard, a resident in the Patterson House said.
Missing Cottage Grove child believed to be in danger
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Human Services reports that Chloe Brinegar, 15, has gone missing from Cottage Grove on August 9 and is believed to be in danger. ODHS says Brinegar is a child in foster care. They were last seen in Cottage Grove on August 9...
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
What to Do in Oregon in September
The Oregon State Fair wraps up, the Pendleton Round-Up kicks off, dahlias are in bloom, and Oktoberfest has us raising our steins. While September might be the most packed month for things to do in Portland, from Labor Day events to the TBA Festival and start of the fall arts season, these last weeks of summer are also a prime time to get out and explore Oregon, from blooming flower fields to coastal car shows to multiple Oktoberfests. Prost!
Springfield, Eugene police arrest assault suspect after standoff
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Multiple officers with the Springfield and Eugene Police Departments were able to peacefully resolve a standoff at 21st Street and A Street, and reportedly arrested a man suspected of shooting a woman in the head. According to the Springfield Police Department, SPD officers responded to reported shooting...
Local hot spot restaurant owners close doors due to COVID rippling effects
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on some local hot spots, forcing a few popular restaurants to close. After 17 years, Betty Boyd, owner of Busy Bee Café in Springfield, is closing her kitchen, saying they'd still be cooking if it hadn't been for COVID.
Still available, waiting for some kind of use
Waiting for the Second Avenue signal at Ellsworth Street to turn green on Saturday night, I found myself staring at the vacant bank building across the way and wondering what use could possibly be made of it. The former “Community Branch” of US Bank closed for good on Jan. 2,...
Eugene police arrest suspected drug dealer, seize over $200k worth of drugs
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspected narcotics dealer has been arrested and more than $210,000 worth of illegal drugs have been seized after a long investigation, the Eugene Police Department says. According to EPD, the suspect, Joe Anthony Harker, 38, had been arrested in May for several felony drug charges. Police...
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
What’s this? A big party downtown!
At first, all I heard on a bike ride through Albany on Saturday night was the sound. Sounded like a band. Then I remembered I had seen something online about a “block party” that was planned for downtown. Turns out that’s what it was when I got closer....
