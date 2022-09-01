Read full article on original website
'A very clear violation of the Fourth Amendment': Police use phone tracking tool to follow people's movements
In some North Carolina cities, police have the ability to track your cellphone usage without a search warrant. The app Fog Reveal allows police to search billions of phone records to track people's locations, which are often called "patterns of life" by law enforcement. Attorneys say this is rarely cited...
