Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Come and enjoy the popular outdoor event – Sip and Stroll at Houston Arboretum!!!
Come celebrate the start of fall with this popular outdoor event Sip and Stroll at the Houston Arboretum on Friday, Sept. 23 and enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails. Your sunset walk will include two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious cheese and charcuterie from...
Houston ranked 10th rudest city in U.S., report says
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here in Houston, when responding to visitors to Space City, residents often respond with a “Hi,” or “Howdy,” or even a big “Hello.”. But a new study is now saying that Houston is one of the rudest cities in the U.S., which would come as a shock to many Houstonians.
Puppy Waited Outside The School Every Morning Until Someone Helped Him
A dog was waiting in the school’s driveway when Houston, Texas elementary school teacher Caleb Schaffer noticed it. He continued on his way since he had to get to work, but soon after, he changed his mind and decided to go back for the dog because it appeared afraid and ill.
11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
Click2Houston.com
Inside a high profile Houston attorney’s home, meet a home inspector/TikTok star, & tour a 40 acre horse ranch on the market
In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In this episode of “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, go inside the stunning home of one...
City of Houston Donation Drive for Jackson, MS. Collects Enough Water to Fill Four 18-Wheelers
HOUSTON - Houstonians showed up in large numbers and demonstrated their giving spirit during Friday's water donation drive for Jackson, Mississippi. The donations dropped off in front of Houston City Hall ranged from small bags with a few bottles of water donated by individuals to trucks loaded with several pallets donated by businesses and organizations.
Labor Day 2022 deals in Houston – Freebies, Discounts & Specials on Food, Entertainment, Retail and More!
Looking for Labor Day 2022 Deals in the Houston area? Read on!. It’s almost the end of summer but not until one last Long Weekend! There are some phenomenal deals to be had at some of your favorite restaurants that are celebrating Labor Day with discounts and freebies. Check out our list of verified Labor Day deals in Houston.
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
Stronger Houston: Small neighborhood grocery store in Second Ward helps residents get access to fresh, affordable food
HOUSTON – East of downtown Houston is a neighborhood seeing big changes. This is the Little Red Box Grocery Store. “It’s more of a business district now,” said Robert Hamlett, “it’s a plus. It’s tiny, big. And it’s a food desert.”. The U.S...
For $6.8 million you can own this minimalistic modern Houston estate
The 13,350-square-foot home is located between a golf course and a nature preserve.
15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)
Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
More than 60 emaciated farm animals rescued in Dayton, found roaming among other dead livestock
DAYTON, Texas — More than 60 emaciated farm animal, who were found roaming around other dead livestock, were rescued from a property in Dayton on Thursday. Houston SPCA animal cruelty investigators and deputies with Liberty County Sheriff’s Office rescued the animals from a Dayton property off County Road 401.
Widespread heavy rain shifts east of Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’ve seen a recent shift in the heavy rain outlook, now showing high rain totals in the Southeast this week, including potential for four or more inches of rain from the Gulf Coast to Atlanta. A wider view shows wet weather for much of the...
‘They were close, they did everything together’: Family mourning loss of Houston artist killed by cousin
Family members have identified a man shot and killed by his cousin early Saturday morning as 39-year-old Carlos Balthazar Canales. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, is being held without bond at the Harris County jail on charges of capital murder for the killings of Canales and an unidentified woman. Houston police say a third victim, identified in court as Jacob Farquarson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say
HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston
A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
Bun B goes back to school
Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., the Houston Life team follows Houston rapper Bun B as he heads back to school. We’re there as he mixes and mingles with students and staff at Kashmere high school, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Houston mother creates Flip Lok to protect school children
HOUSTON (KIAH) – School is back in session, but with that comes the risk of school shootings. So far this year there have been 28 school shootings and one of those was not far from here at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Well, one local mother has taken it upon herself to protect our children. […]
Houston religious leader scammed out of nearly $500 by fake CenterPoint Energy reps
HOUSTON - Scammers are everywhere and seem to target victims during the most convenient time, which is exactly what happened to a religious leader in Houston, who lost nearly $500 to fake CenterPoint Energy reps. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: HPD issues warning about criminals impersonating CenterPoint Energy employees. Kameelah Ahmad tells FOX...
