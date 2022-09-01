ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Houston ranked 10th rudest city in U.S., report says

HOUSTON (CW39) — Here in Houston, when responding to visitors to Space City, residents often respond with a “Hi,” or “Howdy,” or even a big “Hello.”. But a new study is now saying that Houston is one of the rudest cities in the U.S., which would come as a shock to many Houstonians.
HOUSTON, TX
territorysupply.com

11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
State
Pennsylvania State
Houston, TX
Pets & Animals
ourtribune.com

City of Houston Donation Drive for Jackson, MS. Collects Enough Water to Fill Four 18-Wheelers

HOUSTON - Houstonians showed up in large numbers and demonstrated their giving spirit during Friday's water donation drive for Jackson, Mississippi. The donations dropped off in front of Houston City Hall ranged from small bags with a few bottles of water donated by individuals to trucks loaded with several pallets donated by businesses and organizations.
HOUSTON, TX
US105

Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic

If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Adoption#Animal Shelter#Rescue Pets#Labor Day#Petco Love#Bobs#Skechers#Avenida De Las Americas#Tx#Barc
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)

Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
cw39.com

Widespread heavy rain shifts east of Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’ve seen a recent shift in the heavy rain outlook, now showing high rain totals in the Southeast this week, including potential for four or more inches of rain from the Gulf Coast to Atlanta. A wider view shows wet weather for much of the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘They were close, they did everything together’: Family mourning loss of Houston artist killed by cousin

Family members have identified a man shot and killed by his cousin early Saturday morning as 39-year-old Carlos Balthazar Canales. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, is being held without bond at the Harris County jail on charges of capital murder for the killings of Canales and an unidentified woman. Houston police say a third victim, identified in court as Jacob Farquarson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
KENS 5

Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say

HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston

A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bun B goes back to school

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., the Houston Life team follows Houston rapper Bun B as he heads back to school. We’re there as he mixes and mingles with students and staff at Kashmere high school, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Houston mother creates Flip Lok to protect school children

HOUSTON (KIAH) – School is back in session, but with that comes the risk of school shootings. So far this year there have been 28 school shootings and one of those was not far from here at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Well, one local mother has taken it upon herself to protect our children. […]
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy