Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
Utah launching first of its kind suicide prevention playbook
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just over six months after a man saved the life of another man, the state of Utah released the first playbook of its kind to prevent suicide. 91% of Utahns report they've been impacted by suicide, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
kjzz.com
Labor Day marks end of '100 Deadliest Days' on Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Labor Day marks the end of the summer travel season for most of us, as well as what’s traditionally known as the ‘100 Deadliest Days’ on our roads. The campaign in which Utah Highway Patrol and UDOT officials partner together and...
kjzz.com
Suspect in custody following shooting at Utah Lake event
GENOLA, Utah (KUTV) — A suspects is in custody after what authorities originally reported as two separate shootings at a large-scale event near Utah Lake. Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 25, who is currently living in Orem, was taken into custody and is being held on an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement case.
kjzz.com
Emergency officials warn about dangers of late-summer heat wave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s late summer heat wave will likely stick around for much of the week, but emergency officials are asking people not to let their guard down. “This is a heat wave farther into the season than we’re used to,” said Ty Shepherd, battalion chief with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. “We definitely will see more heat related and fire related calls on the medical side.”
Comments / 0