ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

Fentanyl found on cash at Camden business, police say

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Police say a business in Camden received money from a customer that contained fentanyl. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to assist a local business on Sunday, September 4. A caller stated that an employee at the business received money from a...
CAMDEN, TN
wkdzradio.com

Four People In Custody After Hopkinsville Pursuit

A traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway. The driver reportedly turned onto Fort...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway Sheriff warns of new scam

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office warned residents late last week of a new scam. The Sheriff's Office said they received numerous reports of someone calling Calloway County residents and representing themselves as a deputy. Reportedly the person was requesting money because of legal issues. Sheriff Nicky Knight reminded the public...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calloway County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Calloway County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Hazel, KY
radionwtn.com

Crash Into Wall Claims Life Of Puryear Man

Paris, Tenn.–A crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Tyson and Wood Streets early this morning resulted in a fatality. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the driver was a man from Puryear who is in his 80s. “It appears that he had a medical emergency and crashed into the wall,” Reed said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, he said.
PURYEAR, TN
radionwtn.com

Buchanan Couple Arrested In Stewart Co. Courthouse Parking Lot

Dover, Tenn.–A couple from Buchanan were arrested on drug and other charges in the Stewart County Courthouse parking lot. On Wednesday afternoon August 31st, Deputy Corey Etherton was checking some suspicious activity from a vehicle in the rear of the courthouse parking lot. While talking with the male driver and a female passenger he became more suspicious and called for a K-9.
BUCHANAN, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Man wanted in Marshall County facing new charges in Trigg

A man wanted in Marshall County was arrested Friday in Trigg County on new charges. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help with finding a man accused of stealing from a store. Hours after the initial request, Justin English was taken into custody after he was reportedly...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Robbery#Southbound#The Kentucky State Police#Ksp Post 1#The Murray Bank#Citizens#Android#Apple And Google Play
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reports Robbery

A Hopkinsville woman told police someone took her belongings during a robbery on North Drive Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman gave another woman a ride and she took her wallet and threatened to assault her. No arrest has been made and no description of the suspect has been...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Arrest Made in Calloway County Bank Robbery on Thursday

An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery in Calloway County on Thursday. Kentucky State Police say 56 year old Robert P. Riley, of Water Valley, was identified as the person responsible for the robbery of The Murray Bank in Hazel. Post 1 reports said Riley was...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Power restored to over 1,000 people after morning fire at electric substation

PADUCAH, KY — A fire at an electric substation in Paducah has caused over 1,000 people to lose power, but crews should have the issue fixed shortly. The fire happened at a Jackson Purchase Energy corporation substation around 11:00 this morning. Several Local 6 Viewers reported seeing a smoke ring in the sky and hearing a loud noise in the mall area of Paducah when it occurred.
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

PHOTOS – Sunday ‘Super Load’ Travels

The third of a series of ‘super loads’ made the journey Sunday morning from the Eddyville Riverport to Hopkinsville. We caught the load as it was exiting I-24 and making the turn onto US 68 at the exit in Cadiz. Check out the pics of this big rig and its ‘super size’ load.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Google
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield traffic stop nets Wingo man on meth charge

A traffic stop in Mayfield on Saturday led to a Wingo man's arrest on drug charges. Deputies stopped the vehicle in Mayfield just before 9 pm, and performed a search after speaking with the occupants. Meth and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found during the search. The sheriff's office said a...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Authorities looking for Graves teen

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Deputies said Friday that 15-year-old Melody Allen was reported to be missing or a runaway. Allen is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in gray pajama bottoms, a black and white hoodie, and black tennis shoes as she left her home near Sedalia around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas under investigation by FBI

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff is being investigated by the FBI. The FBI has confirmed they searched several locations in Gibson County Thursday. According to FBI Public Affairs Officer Elizabeth Clement-Webb, FBI agents searched locations including Sheriff Paul Thomas‘ residence, The Orchard House Transitional Home, Alliance Staffing Group, and the Gibson County Correctional Facility.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Authorities Search For Missing Child In Herndon

Members of rescue are searching for a missing child on Lafayette Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County emergency personnel say 2-year-old Nathan Zook was last seen around 7 pm at the 8000 block of Lafayette Road. He is described as a male 28 inches tall with blonde hair....
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Greenville Road Pursuit

Deputies have released the name of a man that was charged with fleeing from law enforcement after a short pursuit on Greenville Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a motorcycle on Greenville Road near the Dino Mart when the driver 37-year-old Donald Merritt fled at speeds of 70 mph.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Trigg County Crash

Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a crash on Roaring Spring Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a motorcycle driven by Roger LaBar from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was westbound on Kentucky 164 when he struck a deer near the intersection of New Hope Road.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Paducah police investigating report of shots fired

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Thursday evening, September 1. According to Paducah police, just after 5 p.m. multiple callers reported hearing gunshots on H.C. Mathis Drive near North 27th Street, then continuing down Laclede Avenue. They said several callers reported seeing two...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy