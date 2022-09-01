Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Fentanyl found on cash at Camden business, police say
CAMDEN, Tenn. — Police say a business in Camden received money from a customer that contained fentanyl. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to assist a local business on Sunday, September 4. A caller stated that an employee at the business received money from a...
wkdzradio.com
Four People In Custody After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway. The driver reportedly turned onto Fort...
clayconews.com
Suspect that Robbed a Bank in Hazel, Kentucky identified as a Water Valley Resident and captured in Carbondale, Illionis
HAZEL, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Detectives with KSP Post 1 continue to investigate a robbery at The Murray Bank branch in Hazel, KY. The suspect has been identified as Robert P. Riley, 56 years old, of Water Valley, KY. Riley was located in Carbondale,...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway Sheriff warns of new scam
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office warned residents late last week of a new scam. The Sheriff's Office said they received numerous reports of someone calling Calloway County residents and representing themselves as a deputy. Reportedly the person was requesting money because of legal issues. Sheriff Nicky Knight reminded the public...
radionwtn.com
Crash Into Wall Claims Life Of Puryear Man
Paris, Tenn.–A crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Tyson and Wood Streets early this morning resulted in a fatality. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the driver was a man from Puryear who is in his 80s. “It appears that he had a medical emergency and crashed into the wall,” Reed said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, he said.
radionwtn.com
Buchanan Couple Arrested In Stewart Co. Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A couple from Buchanan were arrested on drug and other charges in the Stewart County Courthouse parking lot. On Wednesday afternoon August 31st, Deputy Corey Etherton was checking some suspicious activity from a vehicle in the rear of the courthouse parking lot. While talking with the male driver and a female passenger he became more suspicious and called for a K-9.
westkentuckystar.com
Man wanted in Marshall County facing new charges in Trigg
A man wanted in Marshall County was arrested Friday in Trigg County on new charges. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help with finding a man accused of stealing from a store. Hours after the initial request, Justin English was taken into custody after he was reportedly...
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man & Elkton Man Sentenced To Probation For Defrauding Grain Elevator
A Princeton man and an Elkton man who pled guilty earlier this year to stealing over $350,000 from a Lyon County grain elevator company were sentenced to probation in U.S. District Court in Paducah late last month. 72-year-old Bobby Joe Merrick, of Princeton, and 61-year-old Gerald Kent Kingston, of Elkton,...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Robbery
A Hopkinsville woman told police someone took her belongings during a robbery on North Drive Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman gave another woman a ride and she took her wallet and threatened to assault her. No arrest has been made and no description of the suspect has been...
thunderboltradio.com
Arrest Made in Calloway County Bank Robbery on Thursday
An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery in Calloway County on Thursday. Kentucky State Police say 56 year old Robert P. Riley, of Water Valley, was identified as the person responsible for the robbery of The Murray Bank in Hazel. Post 1 reports said Riley was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Power restored to over 1,000 people after morning fire at electric substation
PADUCAH, KY — A fire at an electric substation in Paducah has caused over 1,000 people to lose power, but crews should have the issue fixed shortly. The fire happened at a Jackson Purchase Energy corporation substation around 11:00 this morning. Several Local 6 Viewers reported seeing a smoke ring in the sky and hearing a loud noise in the mall area of Paducah when it occurred.
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – Sunday ‘Super Load’ Travels
The third of a series of ‘super loads’ made the journey Sunday morning from the Eddyville Riverport to Hopkinsville. We caught the load as it was exiting I-24 and making the turn onto US 68 at the exit in Cadiz. Check out the pics of this big rig and its ‘super size’ load.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield traffic stop nets Wingo man on meth charge
A traffic stop in Mayfield on Saturday led to a Wingo man's arrest on drug charges. Deputies stopped the vehicle in Mayfield just before 9 pm, and performed a search after speaking with the occupants. Meth and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found during the search. The sheriff's office said a...
westkentuckystar.com
Authorities looking for Graves teen
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Deputies said Friday that 15-year-old Melody Allen was reported to be missing or a runaway. Allen is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in gray pajama bottoms, a black and white hoodie, and black tennis shoes as she left her home near Sedalia around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
KFVS12
I-69 reopened at 35mm in Marshall Co. after multi-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 69 is open near the 35 mile marker after a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash was cleared from the northbound lanes by 6:30 p.m. All lanes are open.
WBBJ
Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas under investigation by FBI
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff is being investigated by the FBI. The FBI has confirmed they searched several locations in Gibson County Thursday. According to FBI Public Affairs Officer Elizabeth Clement-Webb, FBI agents searched locations including Sheriff Paul Thomas‘ residence, The Orchard House Transitional Home, Alliance Staffing Group, and the Gibson County Correctional Facility.
wkdzradio.com
Authorities Search For Missing Child In Herndon
Members of rescue are searching for a missing child on Lafayette Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County emergency personnel say 2-year-old Nathan Zook was last seen around 7 pm at the 8000 block of Lafayette Road. He is described as a male 28 inches tall with blonde hair....
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Greenville Road Pursuit
Deputies have released the name of a man that was charged with fleeing from law enforcement after a short pursuit on Greenville Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a motorcycle on Greenville Road near the Dino Mart when the driver 37-year-old Donald Merritt fled at speeds of 70 mph.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a crash on Roaring Spring Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a motorcycle driven by Roger LaBar from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was westbound on Kentucky 164 when he struck a deer near the intersection of New Hope Road.
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating report of shots fired
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Thursday evening, September 1. According to Paducah police, just after 5 p.m. multiple callers reported hearing gunshots on H.C. Mathis Drive near North 27th Street, then continuing down Laclede Avenue. They said several callers reported seeing two...
