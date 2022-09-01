Pitt Makes Last Minutes Lineup Change vs. West Virginia

The Pitt Panthers make a change at offensive line.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers made a last-minute change to their starting offense moving Matt Concalves ahead of Gabe Houy at right tackle.

Houy missed all of training camp due to an achilles injury. He is dressed but will not start against West Virginia.

Pitt has two injuries coming into the game. Linebacker Brandon George and defensive lineman Sam Okundola are out against the Mountaineers.

Tylar Wiltz and Solomon DeShields will work as the reserve linebacker in George's absence.

