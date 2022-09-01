Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Sheriff recalls moment when rogue pilot was arrested after landing in field
GRAVESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Benton County recalled the moment when Cory Patterson was arrested after landing a plane in a field. Sheriff Robby Goolsby said he was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the field. The field is located along Highway 4 in...
actionnews5.com
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
Body found during search for abducted Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities discovered a body while searching for 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis mother and teacher who police said was abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis on September 2. The deceased person was found in an area near Victor Street and Person Avenue in South...
Man found dead after jumping in ditch following crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who ran from a crash scene Saturday night was found dead Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 3, officers responded to a two-car crash at Winchester and Outland Road. When they arrived, officers found one vehicle...
tippahnews.com
Breaking: Plane appears to have crashed near Tippah County
The plane that threated to crash in Tupelo at Walmart has crashed near Tippah County in Benton county on Friendship Church Road. The plane left Tupelo airport early Saturday morning. It appears to have crashed in Tippah County around 10 am, according to the flight path of the aircraft which shows that it is no longer in air.
Man arrested after allegedly causing deadly crash, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into another car that killed one person over the weekend. Pieter Brink is charged with disregarding a red light, reckless driving and reckless vehicular homicide for a crash that happened early Saturday morning. On Sept....
Mississippi sheriff says he expects action soon in case of letter threatening to kill county supervisor
Sheriff Shane Phelps said Tuesday the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas two weeks ago is active, and the concerned public can expect developments in the case soon. “This isn’t CSI,” Phelps said. “These things take time because we...
One critical after South Parkway shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting Sunday off South Parkway East in South Memphis. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time, and it is now an active investigation. If you know anything about this […]
Overton Park search connected to missing jogger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
49-Year-Old Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle accident happened on Friday. The officials reported that a 49-year-old woman was rushed to Regional One where she succumbed to her injuries and [..]
New charges filed against man accused of abducting Memphis mother near UofM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New charges have been filed against the man accused of abducting Memphis mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher. Fletcher, 34, was kidnapped while running around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2, near the University of Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Two days later, on...
Body found in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said a body was found in the 1600 block of Victor at 5:07 p.m. Police have not identified the victim and the cause of death has not been confirmed. The discovery of a body comes as Memphis police continue the search […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
3 Children Kidnapped in Memphis After Good Samaritan Dad Pulled Over To Help Suspect
Three children have been returned to their father on Friday, after being kidnapped by the same man he pulled over to try to help. The kidnapper, who appeared to have been in a crash, stole the dad’s car after he stopped to lend a hand, along with his three children still inside, reports Action News 5.
Vehicle crash on Central sends two to hospital, kills one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle wreck on Central Avenue and Highland Street early Saturday morning. MPD said they found a man in critical condition around 2:30 a.m. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive his injuries. Police also said there were two other victims taken to the […]
33 pets rescued from horrid conditions in West Tennessee, nonprofit says
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Over two dozen pets were rescued in West Tennessee from, what the rescuing nonprofit organization Animal Rescue Corps called, “a desperate cruelty situation”. On Saturday, September 3, the organization said 29 dogs and four cats were taken from a trailer in Hardeman County...
Pedestrian dies after wreck in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being struck by a car Friday night in Whitehaven. Police responded to a crash that happened around 8 PM on East Shelby Drive near Tulane Road. A woman, 49, was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital where she did not survive her injuries. MPD said […]
John Champion, district attorney in north MS, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Champion, longtime district attorney in north Mississippi, has died. DeSoto County government confirmed Champion’s death on its Facebook page. “DeSoto County lost a true asset this morning with the passing of our District Attorney, John Champion,” state Sen. Michael McClendon said on his Facebook page. “He has helped make our County […]
Man dead, 2 hurt in crash near U of M, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others injured. Officers responded to a 2-car crash at Central Avenue and Highland Street just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A man, 42, was taken to Regional One but did not...
Mississippi Man Who Stole Plane from Tupelo Airport Identified, Posts “Goodbye” Message on Facebook
UPDATE (11:35 a.m.) WTVA has also confirmed that Cory Patterson of Shannon, MS was the pilot of a stolen plane that was taken into custody after landing safely in a Benton County field northwest of Tupelo. Patterson was allegedly employed at the Tupelo airport and threatened to crash into a...
