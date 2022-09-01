ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Upcoming WWII RTS delayed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LrJRy_0hekHwoT00

The developers of Men of War 2 are expanding the scope of the game, but they won't be able to get it done this year.

The good news: We've got a new trailer for Men of War 2 (opens in new tab), the upcoming sequel to the 2009 WW2 RTS Men of War, and it looks pretty good. The bad news: The trailer is here to let us know that the release has been delayed until 2023.

Ironically, given the trailer's focus on the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941, developer Best Way said the delay was caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian studio Best Way was based in Severodonetsk and had to help its staff and their families relocate after the events of February 24th, 2022, during which period the development was put on hold," the studio said. "Despite this, the Best Way team has eagerly returned to development in the last several months, and with the help of the supportive community of fans surrounding the franchise, already ran several rounds of closed playtests and the participants were satisfied with the combination of classic Men of War gameplay and new features like the Frontline, Direct Control, and much more."

Severodonetsk is located in the Luhansk Oblast, the easternmost region of Ukraine, and was captured by Russian forces (opens in new tab) in June after being heavily damaged during the battle for control of the Donbas.

Best Way said that player feedback during the tests gave the team ideas to make Men of War 2 "bigger and better than anyone originally imagined," including a standalone campaign for Germany, new missions for the other factions, and an upgraded interface. But it won't be possible to get it done within the original time frame.

"We believe that meeting a deadline should never compromise quality and we are happy that Fulqrum Publishing agreed to give us the time we need to produce a truly great game," Men of War 2 producer Maxim Kamensky said. "Also, this delay provides us with enough time for all the polishing and balancing phases, much needed for a game the scope of Men of War 2. Thanks to our great community for their positive feedback during closed tests—this is very valuable. This extra time will give us a chance to deliver an exceptional experience to the players."

Unfortunately, there's currently not a more specific new launch target than 2023, so we could end up waiting more or less than a year before Men of War 2 arrives—we'll just have to wait and see how it works out. For now, you can follow along with what's happening on the Men of War 2 Discord (opens in new tab).

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

Comments / 0

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Needs to Take Kherson by end of October

If Ukraine can recapture Kherson city up to the Dnipro river then they will be able to shutoff water used for irrigation and for the population and Russian troops in Crimea. Ukraine was able to cut off the water to the North Crimean Canal from spring 2014 to the start of the 2022 Russian offensive.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
PC Gamer

Controversial forum Kiwi Farms taken offline over 'imminent threats to human life'

The site most recently played host to a concerted, international harassment campaign against outspoken Twitch streamer, keffals. Cloudflare, a high-profile online service and security company, has taken the largely unprecedented step of blocking access to its customer (opens in new tab), the forum Kiwi Farms. Kiwi Farms, a chan-adjacent forum linked to multiple harassment campaigns, suicides, and the 2019 Christchurch shooting in New Zealand, has most recently played host to a concerted, life-threatening harassment campaign against the left-wing Twitch streamer Clara 'Keffals' Sorrenti that has forced her to flee her native Canada.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PC Magazine

US Army Comes Closer to Deploying Microsoft HoloLens

The US Army is finally going to get its hands on some custom Microsoft HoloLens. Bloomberg reports that Assistant Secretary for Acquisition Douglas Bush "cleared the Army to begin accepting" a modified version of Microsoft's augmented reality headset in August. Now the Army is waiting to see if the Pentagon will approve the deployment of these devices.
MILITARY
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy