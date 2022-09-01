Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a woman was injured after running through a stop sign on her bike and crashing into a vehicle. Sergeant Justin Klein says the call came in at 3:07 p.m. and happened at the intersection of 1st St. and Franklin St. The woman was taken to the hospital with what the sergeant calls “possible life-threatening injuries.” The driver remained on scene and was cooperative.
WSAW
Charges filed in Langlade County fatal crash
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed charges against a 30-year-old White Lake man in the hit-and-run death of a moped driver. Cory Hansen remains in the Langlade County Jail on $500,000 cash bond. He’s expected to be formally charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run involving death and battery to a law enforcement officer.
cwbradio.com
Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Wausau Appears in Marathon County Court
A man arrested in Wausau after a domestic disturbance incident Saturday night appeared in Marathon County Court. According to the Wausau Police Department, they responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man, 32-year-old Pao Vang, was alleged to have pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fired a single shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash
A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
947jackfm.com
No serious injuries in three-vehicle crash
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU) There were no serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Schofield on Wednesday morning. Everest Metro PD reports that one of the vehicles failed to yield while turning left from Grand Avenue onto Skelly Street. The turning vehicle crashed into another vehicle. That vehicle was pushed on top of a third car that was stopped at a red right.
WSAW
Wausau families impacted by school bus driver shortage, cancellations of routes
History professor says death of Queen Elizabeth II leaves questions about future of royal family. UWSP history professor who lived in London reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Marine veteran from Rib Lake remembers two names at Vietnam Memorial. The 41st mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight is...
WSAW
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department assisted with the clean-up after an incident Wednesday morning at Pixelle Specialty Solutions. The paper mill is located at 707 Arlington Place. Around 6:30 a.m., the department was notified that a funnel disconnected spilling approximately 300 gallons of dry, combustible...
947jackfm.com
Suspect ID’ed in ‘shots fired’ incident
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who fired a handgun at his girlfriend on Saturday night has been identified. Pao Vang, 32, will appear in Marathon County Court on Tuesday. He’s charged with first degree attempted homicide, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, operating a vehicle under the influence, and child neglect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
One killed in Marathon County crash
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway...
95.5 FM WIFC
Fatal crash near Mosinee
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) – There was a fatal crash on Highway 153 near Mosinee on Sunday night. It happened near County Highway J around 9pm. An accident report says a 25-year-old male from Wausau lost control of his pick-up truck and crashed into the ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived.
stevenspoint.news
Bridge deck removal to result in closure of I-39 in Portage County
PORTAGE COUNTY – During the next two weeks, motorists will encounter overnight full closures of I-39 at the US 10/WIS 66 interchange in Portage County as crews remove the southern portion of the bridge deck. North- and southbound I-39 are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. on Sept....
Details released in Wausau crash that left 12-year-old child dead
Wausau Police say no citations have been issues and no arrests made after a 12-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side as. The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Forest Streets. The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, remained on scene and cooperated with police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wausau man accused of attempted homicide after weekend shooting
A Wausau man accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend before feeling the scene with a 3-year-old child in tow is facing an array of charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, police said. Police have not formally named the suspect. A search of Marathon County Jail records shows a...
WSAW
Public infant loss memorial service to be held Thursday in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families who have experienced infant loss are encouraged to attend a memorial service Thursday evening in Stevens Point. The annual Someone Cares Infant Memorial Service provides an opportunity for those who have experienced a loss to heal and bond with others. Anyone who has experienced a pregnancy or infant loss is invited to attend, regardless of when the loss occurred. Family members, friends, and children are also welcome.
wwisradio.com
Large Quantities of Drugs Seized in Wood County
(Village of Port Edwards, WI) — A drug bust in the Village of Port Edwards has resulted in the arrest of four people. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office worked with police officers from departments in Port Edwards, Nekoosa, and Grand Rapids on the Friday search. W-S-A-W/T-V reports that those arrested were Jeffery Manley, Kaitlyn McGuffey, Joshua Pillsbury, and Samantha Krebs. Investigators say they found large quantities of drugs like meth, fentanyl, and marijuana. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County district attorney’s office.
WSAW
5 years prison ordered for man accused of firing gun in Stevens Point apartment
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old man convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary will spend five years in prison. Justin Salazar was sentenced Friday in Portage County Circuit Court. Last September, police were called to a home on the 500 block of Johns Drive for a shooting....
Wausau area obituaries September 7, 2022
Kenneth E. Homolka, age 82, of Hogarty died on September 1, 2022 at Seasons Of Life in Woodruff. Kenneth was born on May 30, 1940 in Antigo to the late Edward and Hazel (Finch) Homolka. After graduating from high school he went on to earn his associates degree in drafting from Northcentral Technical College. He married Sandra Damitz on August 26, 1961 in Antigo.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin inmate charged with murder in 1985 cold case
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in a 37-year-old cold case. The state Department of Justice announced the charge Wednesday against Donald Wayne Maier, now 60, in the 1985 slaying of 28-year-old Benny Scruggs. Scruggs was found stabbed to death in...
WSAW
Man accused of killing brothers to cover up cattle fraud to stand trial Sept. 26
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WBAY) - A federal fraud trial for a Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Shawano County is set for the end of September. Garland Nelson is charged in the Western District of Missouri with mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. A federal jury trial is scheduled to commence on Sept. 26. The trial is expected to go 4-5 days, but the defense has been granted a request for a second week setting.
Comments / 1