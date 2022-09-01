Read full article on original website
WBKO
Chances for Rain Backing Down Mid-week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Labor Day was nicer overall, with most places getting through the day with little or no rain. The risk for a shower or storm is still present heading into Tuesday, however. Unsettled weather carries over into Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance...
WBKO
Flood watch still in effect for Labor Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Labor Day! After a wet weekend, a flood watch is still in effect for much of our viewing area through 10pm tonight. Widely scattered showers are expected later this morning and afternoon. Repeating rounds of heavy rain has brought on the concern for some...
WBKO
Stormy at Times This Holiday Weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday brought heat and humidity back to the region, and while clouds will keep readings down this weekend, those same clouds will produce wet weather at times. As we head into the holiday weekend, higher humidity will be noted. There will be some widespread showers...
WBKO
Strong storm and localized flooding potential through tonight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Numerous showers and thunderstorms will move through our viewing area for the rest of our Saturday. Some of these storms could be on the stronger to severe side. With these storms we’ll see periods of heavy downpours, which could lead to flooding in some spots....
nashvillesevereweather.com
Flood Watch Issued Until Late Monday, Wet Week Ahead
Overnight NWS Nashville issued a Flood Watch for both of our counties. Reason being is we are expected to get more rain on top of already saturated grounds. This may lead to rivers swelling up and as well as flash flooding in vulnerable spots. If you live near a river, keep an eye on it, you can always check the level of rivers here.
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
WBKO
Bananas for apples: Jackson’s Orchard celebrates Labor Day weekend with Applefest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was certainly golden and delicious at Jackson’s Orchard this weekend as Applefest was in full swing. Applefest is the kickoff for apple season at the orchard. Guests can have their pick, from the various apples the orchard grows. Guests are are able to...
WBKO
Boating Safety for Labor Day Weekend
The latest news and weather. Here's a look at the WKU Football team's first-half action in its 49-17 win over Hawaii. Corvette Hall of Fame welcomes three new inductees.
WBKO
Lost River Cave shuts down operations again due to ongoing “suds” issue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has had to shut down their operations again following their ongoing “suds” problem. The Cave’s staff and management were left with no other options than to close down during one of their busiest weekends of the summer season- Labor Day.
14news.com
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management said a helicopter that went missing late Saturday night was found on Monday. Officials reported that the helicopter had crashed and was found around 3 p.m. near Highway 70 and Park Boundry Road. Dispatch confirmed the aircraft crashed...
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – Sunday ‘Super Load’ Travels
The third of a series of ‘super loads’ made the journey Sunday morning from the Eddyville Riverport to Hopkinsville. We caught the load as it was exiting I-24 and making the turn onto US 68 at the exit in Cadiz. Check out the pics of this big rig and its ‘super size’ load.
WBKO
Bowling Green Noon Lions Club hosts 33rd annual Run for Sight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Held annually on Labor Day, it’s the second oldest running race in Bowling Green. This morning, it was held in Covington Woods Park. The Lions Club Run for Sight is continuing their mission to raise money benefitting child and adult eyesight conservation in Bowling Green and Warren County. They also help with other community organizations such as the Salvation Army.
WBKO
UPDATE: Missing pilot found dead
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The pilot and the helicopter who went missing in South Central Kentucky over the weekend have been located, but officials tell us the pilot, David Stone, did not survive. Marcus Thurman, the Deputy Director of the Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management told us the small jet...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Wes Marklin
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - September’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.
WBKO
Tops surge to 49-17 late-night road victory over Hawaii
HONOLULU, Hi. (WBKO) - WKU is 2-0 for the first time since 2015. The Tops can boast about their hot start after a fashionably late 49-17 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the program’s first-ever matchup in Honolulu. After boasting their air-raid offense with new quarterback Austin Reed,...
WBKO
Cave City Welcome Center takes décor in a new direction with throwback sign
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tourists and visitors at the Cave City Welcome Center are being greeted by a blast from the past. It all started when the Cave City Welcome Center’s Glenn Bray was shown a directional sign from the mid-20th century by local historian Linda Hunt. “That...
WBKO
Lady Topper Soccer Draws with Belmont
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer (2-2-2) ended its match against Belmont (1-1-3) in a 0-0 tie on Sunday afternoon in Bowling Green. “I thought we did a good job of controlling the tempo in the game, especially in the second half,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “I thought our shot selection was pretty poor…I thought we could have been a little more creative and found ways to get into the other team’s box and create some better chances for ourselves. Credit to Belmont, they’re a pretty stingy defense.”
z975.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 backed up with Labor Day traffic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 is backed up in both directions in Clarksville, after wrecks on side roads. At 4:30 p.m., the interstate was backed up westbound between Exits 8 and 4, and eastbound from Exit 8 to about mile marker 14. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
Military discount Wednesdays coming to some Krogers
Kroger has announced that four of its stores will soon be offering a 10% military discount for active and retired military members and their dependents on Wednesdays.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
