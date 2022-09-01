ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Chances for Rain Backing Down Mid-week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Labor Day was nicer overall, with most places getting through the day with little or no rain. The risk for a shower or storm is still present heading into Tuesday, however. Unsettled weather carries over into Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Flood watch still in effect for Labor Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Labor Day! After a wet weekend, a flood watch is still in effect for much of our viewing area through 10pm tonight. Widely scattered showers are expected later this morning and afternoon. Repeating rounds of heavy rain has brought on the concern for some...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Stormy at Times This Holiday Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday brought heat and humidity back to the region, and while clouds will keep readings down this weekend, those same clouds will produce wet weather at times. As we head into the holiday weekend, higher humidity will be noted. There will be some widespread showers...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Strong storm and localized flooding potential through tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Numerous showers and thunderstorms will move through our viewing area for the rest of our Saturday. Some of these storms could be on the stronger to severe side. With these storms we’ll see periods of heavy downpours, which could lead to flooding in some spots....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
City
Bowling Green, KY
nashvillesevereweather.com

Flood Watch Issued Until Late Monday, Wet Week Ahead

Overnight NWS Nashville issued a Flood Watch for both of our counties. Reason being is we are expected to get more rain on top of already saturated grounds. This may lead to rivers swelling up and as well as flash flooding in vulnerable spots. If you live near a river, keep an eye on it, you can always check the level of rivers here.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE
14news.com

Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management said a helicopter that went missing late Saturday night was found on Monday. Officials reported that the helicopter had crashed and was found around 3 p.m. near Highway 70 and Park Boundry Road. Dispatch confirmed the aircraft crashed...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

PHOTOS – Sunday ‘Super Load’ Travels

The third of a series of ‘super loads’ made the journey Sunday morning from the Eddyville Riverport to Hopkinsville. We caught the load as it was exiting I-24 and making the turn onto US 68 at the exit in Cadiz. Check out the pics of this big rig and its ‘super size’ load.
WBKO

Bowling Green Noon Lions Club hosts 33rd annual Run for Sight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Held annually on Labor Day, it’s the second oldest running race in Bowling Green. This morning, it was held in Covington Woods Park. The Lions Club Run for Sight is continuing their mission to raise money benefitting child and adult eyesight conservation in Bowling Green and Warren County. They also help with other community organizations such as the Salvation Army.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Missing pilot found dead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The pilot and the helicopter who went missing in South Central Kentucky over the weekend have been located, but officials tell us the pilot, David Stone, did not survive. Marcus Thurman, the Deputy Director of the Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management told us the small jet...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Wes Marklin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - September’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Tops surge to 49-17 late-night road victory over Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hi. (WBKO) - WKU is 2-0 for the first time since 2015. The Tops can boast about their hot start after a fashionably late 49-17 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the program’s first-ever matchup in Honolulu. After boasting their air-raid offense with new quarterback Austin Reed,...
HONOLULU, HI
WBKO

Lady Topper Soccer Draws with Belmont

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer (2-2-2) ended its match against Belmont (1-1-3) in a 0-0 tie on Sunday afternoon in Bowling Green. “I thought we did a good job of controlling the tempo in the game, especially in the second half,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “I thought our shot selection was pretty poor…I thought we could have been a little more creative and found ways to get into the other team’s box and create some better chances for ourselves. Credit to Belmont, they’re a pretty stingy defense.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
z975.com

UPDATE: Interstate 24 backed up with Labor Day traffic

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 is backed up in both directions in Clarksville, after wrecks on side roads. At 4:30 p.m., the interstate was backed up westbound between Exits 8 and 4, and eastbound from Exit 8 to about mile marker 14. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit

Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

