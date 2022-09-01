Meet Rap Artist/CEO Doobie born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. Doobie his whole life been dedicated to creativity, innovation and grew to love the art and science behind making music. In 2012, he took that dream all the way to California where he began to craft his sound and find his musical identity. Returning back to Kansas City in 2015, he began focusing on composing and engineering music from working with various artist both locally & industry. Doobie is currently the sound engineer for Club 906 located in Liberty, Missouri from 2016 to present day.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO