The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the cityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The now closed Bannister Federal Complex used to be the old Kansas City Speedway but it only held four racesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
kcur.org
In one of Kansas City's hottest summers, thousands face brutal utility bills and shutoff threats
Between July and August this year, Kay Id’s utility bills shot up nearly $200. While she’s used to energy bills increasing from spring to summer, this year felt worse. The walls of her apartment near 48th Street and Paseo Boulevard have little insulation, making it hard to contain air conditioning.
kcur.org
Kansas City will see less of this City Market vendor and his elephant garlic
Early in the morning, when the sun has barely risen over the City Market, Craig Hansen of Hillside Farms is already hard at work prepping and bagging his elephant garlic when customers start beelining to his stand. For almost two decades, he’s been driving the two and a half hours...
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Three Bullies stolen from Raytown dog shelter
Around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were called to Midwest Animal ResQ in regard to three dogs being stolen.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022
One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
2 dogs die in fully involved fire Saturday in KCMO
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the KCMO Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Katz cat grins again: KC icon returning to the streets — this time near Liberty Memorial
Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by CityScene KC, an online news source focused on Greater Downtown Kansas City. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for the weekly CityScene KC email review. The Katz Drug Store sign, a one-time iconic streetscape fixture in Kansas City and beyond with its happy cat The post Katz cat grins again: KC icon returning to the streets — this time near Liberty Memorial appeared first on Startland News.
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy
Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
hiphopsince1987.com
MEET KANSAS CITY RAP ARTIST/CEO DOOBIE
Meet Rap Artist/CEO Doobie born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. Doobie his whole life been dedicated to creativity, innovation and grew to love the art and science behind making music. In 2012, he took that dream all the way to California where he began to craft his sound and find his musical identity. Returning back to Kansas City in 2015, he began focusing on composing and engineering music from working with various artist both locally & industry. Doobie is currently the sound engineer for Club 906 located in Liberty, Missouri from 2016 to present day.
kcur.org
A century-old family pizzeria is being passed to a rising star in Kansas City's food scene
As a teenager working in downtown Kansas City in the 1990s, Theresa Santos found herself spending her breaks and spare time at the Italian Gardens restaurant on 12th and Baltimore, she recalled. Growing up in New York City and infatuated with Italian culture and food, Santos quickly became friends with...
Residents excited to celebrate Labor Day as events kick off across KC-area
This holiday weekend, thousands of people will gather at several large events like First Fridays, the KC Air Show, Irish Fest and SantaCaliGon Days Festival.
1 in serious condition after motorcycle crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person is in serious condition after an overnight single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
KOMU
Surveillance video captures theft of 3 American Bullies from Jackson County animal shelter
RAYTOWN, Missouri (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after three American Bullies were stolen from an animal shelter in Raytown. Police on early Saturday morning reported to an alarm going off at Midwest Animal ResQ, located in the 10000 block of E. 63rd Street in Raytown. When they arrived, officers found...
Several KCFD crews battle multi-alarm blaze in Midtown Kansas City
Several Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews battled a multi-alarm fire in Midtown Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Family, friends gather to remember 19-year-old killed while watching sideshow
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday, family and friends gathered in the West Bottoms to remember a teenager who was killed as he was spectating cars doing donuts in a Kansas City parking lot. The family has identified the victim as 19-year-old Blake Holland. The police said that two...
Kansas City Air Show returns Labor Day Weekend with USAF Thunderbirds
The Kansas City Air Show returns to New Century AirCenter once again, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the two-day event.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Independence man
The Independence Police Department is asking the public's help to find a missing Independence man who was last seen Saturday morning
KCTV 5
Missouri family works to carry on legacy of loved one lost to fentanyl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri family is taking steps to carry on the legacy of a loved one lost to fentanyl poisoning. The Rhino Run will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Line Creek Trail in the Northland. “A brilliant young woman who had so much life...
KCTV 5
Kansas City firefighters battling 4-alarm fire on W. 39th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are on scene of a fire that has been upgraded to a four-alarm fire. The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. The fire originally began in the basement of the building,...
lakeexpo.com
Michael “Mikey” Damon Martin (February 27, 1950 - August 31, 2022)
Michael “Mikey” Damon Martin, age 72, went home to his heavenly father August 31, 2022. Mikey was born February 27, 1950, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of John and Vera Martin. Mikey loved the Lake of the Ozarks which he considered home most of his life. He...
