Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Related
wgxa.tv
The Otis Redding Center for the Arts goes back to P&Z Review Board
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning had some issues with a design for the proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts back in August but the new addition to the downtown landscape is giving it another go. The revised design features many of the same features that...
wgxa.tv
Long-serving Police Chief in Reynolds dies at 72
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The former police chief of a Middle Georgia city has died. In a media release, officials announced the passing of Robert Bacle. He served as Chief of Police in Reynolds in Taylor County. Bacle started his career as Chief of Police in Reynolds on January...
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: National Black Growers Council chooses Middle Georgia as stop on 2022 tour
MONTEZUMA, Ga. (WGXA)- The National Black Growers Council chose Middle Georgia as a stop on its 2022 National Farm Tour by visiting Macon County to showcase three of the state's big crops: cotton, peanuts and soybeans. “It was exciting to be with National Black Growers Council with the James Family...
wgxa.tv
Georgians flock to Macon to break a sweat at 45th annual Labor Day Road Race
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- The faster you run, the sooner you're done. "I'm not sitting on the couch at home or sitting in bed, at home. We're out here doing something or trying to be healthy," Bonnie Hopkins said. That was the motto of over 1400 participants at Macon's 45th Labor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgxa.tv
Widespread rain leads to flooding in portions of Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Widespread, consistent heavy rain moved through Middle Georgia Sunday evening, prompting flood warnings across three counties, including Macon-Bibb. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms there was flooding along Zebulon Road from Plantation Center to Peake Road. Once the Macon Water Authority arrived on the scene, they were able to fix some issues that allowed the floodwaters to recede.
wgxa.tv
Police: Warner Robins child dead after falling from balcony at Panama City Beach resort
BAY COUNTY, Fl. (WGXA) - A child from Warner Robins has died in Panama City Beach, Florida following a Saturday morning incident. According to ABC Affiliate WMBB-TV, Panama City Beach Police Department officials say they were called around 6:30 a.m. Saturday to Lake Town Wharf. Investigators told reporters a 4-year-old...
wgxa.tv
Macon time capsule dating back to 1879 opened, contained items from Confederacy
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Time capsules dating back more than 100 years were opened and celebrated Friday morning in Macon. Officials with the Cannonball House opened time capsules Friday that had been a part of the Confederate monument in downtown Macon. The contents were put in the time capsule inside the base of the monument in 1879. There was a second time capsule buried near the monument's cornerstone when it was moved to Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 1956.
wgxa.tv
Macon Peace and Unity Block Party and Soul Food Competition
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Members of the newly revitalized Mill Hill community, along with the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority and Macon Peace and Unity welcomed everyone into the neighborhood for a day of music, food, and soul at the Macon Peace and Unity Block Party & Soul Food Competition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
A man is dead following a crash on Northside Drive
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash on Northside Drive. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man identified as 66-year-old Jackie Polk was driving south on Northside Drive and crossed over into northbound traffic before leaving the road and hitting a tree.
wgxa.tv
Auction for rare and desirable antiques
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Rare and exotics antiques were put on auction including jukeboxes, slot machines, arcade games, and more. These items have been collected over the past 40 years by Preston Evans, and now he is auctioning off these items with some fun. "It's almost just called a...
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Woman's body found in creek near downtown Macon
UPDATE: 11:19 A.M. -- Bibb County Deputies say that no foul play is suspected and investigators are working to learn more about the circumstances of her death. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the body will be sent to the G.B.I. Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
wgxa.tv
One man hospitalized after being shot, nearby carjacking possibly related
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital after a shooting that happened in West Macon just after 1:00 on Labor Day afternoon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man was shot in the back of the leg on Churchill Street by a man driving a gray BMW.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. deputies looking for man they say stole earrings from Macon Mall store
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a jewelry thief. In a media relief, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the Macon Mall Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they were told that a masked man entered John Smeal Jewelers and asked to see a pair of earrings. Investigators say that's when the man grabbed the employee's arm and took the earrings from her. He then ran away.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Shootout between two men in Macon leaves passerby with gunshot wound
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shootout between two men Saturday in Macon left a woman injured with a gunshot wound. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a shooting that happened along Mercer University Drive near the intersection with Stevens Drive. Investigators say, just after 3 p.m., witnesses tell them two different vehicles were in a turning lane, attempting to turn left onto Stevens Drive. The driver of a Honda CRV pulled onto Stevens Drive and got out, exchanging gunfire with a man driving a Honda Accord. Meanwhile, the driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan was shot as she drove through the intersection while the incident happened.
wgxa.tv
Police: Search for stolen U-Haul truck ends in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA)- The weeks-long search for a U-Haul truck reported stolen out of Kentucky ended in Sandersville Friday night with an arrest. Sandersville Police say they arrested Raymond Merrell last night and charged him with felony possession of theft by receiving stolen property. Officers say while conducting routine patrols...
wgxa.tv
Monroe County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teenager
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking the public's help in finding a missing teenager. Investigators say Paris Arriahna Mincey, 17, was last seen at 200 Hickory Road on Saturday, September 3, at 3:30 p.m. She's reported to have last been wearing blue jeans, a white...
wgxa.tv
GBI: Deputy shoots, kills man in Baldwin Co. after having shotgun pointed at him
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Baldwin County. In a media release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, investigators say a deputy with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office was called to a Union Hill Church Road address Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The release says multiple calls to 911 came from the home regarding a domestic dispute. When the deputy entered the home, he and other people inside were approached by a man, later identified as 77-year-old Tommie Gilmore. Investigators say Gilmore had a shotgun. The deputy told him to drop the gun, but instead, they say Gilmore pointed it at the deputy. That's when investigators say the deputy shot Gilmore. He later died at a local hospital.
Comments / 0