ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

The Otis Redding Center for the Arts goes back to P&Z Review Board

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning had some issues with a design for the proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts back in August but the new addition to the downtown landscape is giving it another go. The revised design features many of the same features that...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Long-serving Police Chief in Reynolds dies at 72

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The former police chief of a Middle Georgia city has died. In a media release, officials announced the passing of Robert Bacle. He served as Chief of Police in Reynolds in Taylor County. Bacle started his career as Chief of Police in Reynolds on January...
REYNOLDS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Business
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
wgxa.tv

Widespread rain leads to flooding in portions of Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Widespread, consistent heavy rain moved through Middle Georgia Sunday evening, prompting flood warnings across three counties, including Macon-Bibb. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms there was flooding along Zebulon Road from Plantation Center to Peake Road. Once the Macon Water Authority arrived on the scene, they were able to fix some issues that allowed the floodwaters to recede.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon time capsule dating back to 1879 opened, contained items from Confederacy

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Time capsules dating back more than 100 years were opened and celebrated Friday morning in Macon. Officials with the Cannonball House opened time capsules Friday that had been a part of the Confederate monument in downtown Macon. The contents were put in the time capsule inside the base of the monument in 1879. There was a second time capsule buried near the monument's cornerstone when it was moved to Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 1956.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon Peace and Unity Block Party and Soul Food Competition

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Members of the newly revitalized Mill Hill community, along with the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority and Macon Peace and Unity welcomed everyone into the neighborhood for a day of music, food, and soul at the Macon Peace and Unity Block Party & Soul Food Competition.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply#Water Treatment#Construction Maintenance#The Macon Water Authority
wgxa.tv

A man is dead following a crash on Northside Drive

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash on Northside Drive. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man identified as 66-year-old Jackie Polk was driving south on Northside Drive and crossed over into northbound traffic before leaving the road and hitting a tree.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Auction for rare and desirable antiques

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Rare and exotics antiques were put on auction including jukeboxes, slot machines, arcade games, and more. These items have been collected over the past 40 years by Preston Evans, and now he is auctioning off these items with some fun. "It's almost just called a...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Woman's body found in creek near downtown Macon

UPDATE: 11:19 A.M. -- Bibb County Deputies say that no foul play is suspected and investigators are working to learn more about the circumstances of her death. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the body will be sent to the G.B.I. Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
wgxa.tv

Bibb Co. deputies looking for man they say stole earrings from Macon Mall store

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a jewelry thief. In a media relief, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the Macon Mall Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they were told that a masked man entered John Smeal Jewelers and asked to see a pair of earrings. Investigators say that's when the man grabbed the employee's arm and took the earrings from her. He then ran away.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Shootout between two men in Macon leaves passerby with gunshot wound

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shootout between two men Saturday in Macon left a woman injured with a gunshot wound. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a shooting that happened along Mercer University Drive near the intersection with Stevens Drive. Investigators say, just after 3 p.m., witnesses tell them two different vehicles were in a turning lane, attempting to turn left onto Stevens Drive. The driver of a Honda CRV pulled onto Stevens Drive and got out, exchanging gunfire with a man driving a Honda Accord. Meanwhile, the driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan was shot as she drove through the intersection while the incident happened.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Search for stolen U-Haul truck ends in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA)- The weeks-long search for a U-Haul truck reported stolen out of Kentucky ended in Sandersville Friday night with an arrest. Sandersville Police say they arrested Raymond Merrell last night and charged him with felony possession of theft by receiving stolen property. Officers say while conducting routine patrols...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Monroe County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teenager

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking the public's help in finding a missing teenager. Investigators say Paris Arriahna Mincey, 17, was last seen at 200 Hickory Road on Saturday, September 3, at 3:30 p.m. She's reported to have last been wearing blue jeans, a white...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

GBI: Deputy shoots, kills man in Baldwin Co. after having shotgun pointed at him

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Baldwin County. In a media release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, investigators say a deputy with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office was called to a Union Hill Church Road address Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The release says multiple calls to 911 came from the home regarding a domestic dispute. When the deputy entered the home, he and other people inside were approached by a man, later identified as 77-year-old Tommie Gilmore. Investigators say Gilmore had a shotgun. The deputy told him to drop the gun, but instead, they say Gilmore pointed it at the deputy. That's when investigators say the deputy shot Gilmore. He later died at a local hospital.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy