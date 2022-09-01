ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

KGW

How the town of Detroit is recovering after 2020 wildfires

DETROIT, Oregon — The Beachie Creek Fire tore through parts of Marion County in 2020, leaving behind a trail of devastation. The wildfire killed at least five people, decimated thousands of structures and burned nearly 200,000 acres. The Santiam Canyon was one of the areas hit the hardest, and...
DETROIT, OR
kptv.com

Aumsville man dies after crashing into utility pole, tree along Hwy 101

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Saturday afternoon after crashing their vehicle along Highway 101 in Tillamook County, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 84. OSP said an investigation revealed a blue Toyota Sienna was southbound when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and then a tree.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Sept. 5

On Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99W near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry (32) of McMinnville, struck a guardrail and lost control, rolling several times. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Rosenberry sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Colten Bolson-Oakes (31) of Lafayette, was transported with minor injuries. Hwy 99W was closed for approximately 6 hours. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire and Medics, Polk County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
POLK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Fire damages multiple food carts in N Portland Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire and Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., there were reports of an explosion and multiple food carts on fire, as well as possible down powerlines. PFR is asking people to avoid...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 211 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Sept. 5

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 near milepost 4. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas (31) of Sandy, attempted to pass in a no passing zone and collided head-on into a northbound Kia Spectra, operated by Charles Maples (31) of Sandy. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Vargas was transported via Life Flight, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at OHSU. Hwy 211 was closed for approximately 2 hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Sandy Police Department, Sandy Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
SANDY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99W IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON

POLK COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry...
POLK COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

One dead in Highway 101 crash, says Oregon State Police

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to OSP, the accident occurred on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, Thomas Still, 73, of Aumsville left the roadway and...
AUMSVILLE, OR
KATU.com

Fire burns through food cart pod in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several food carts were damaged Sunday afternoon when a fire burned through a food cart pod on North Vancouver Avenue. Portland Fire & Rescue reported the fire shortly before 3 p.m. near the North Fremont Street intersection. There were no initial reports of injuries from the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pacific Ocean claims life of a kayaker near Seaside

SEASIDE, Ore. — A kayaker died Monday morning near Seaside after officials say he became separated from his kayak. At 10:45 a.m., Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to a call of an empty kayak in the ocean off of 4th Avenue in Seaside. Officials say a witness told them...
SEASIDE, OR

