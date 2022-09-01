Read full article on original website
How the town of Detroit is recovering after 2020 wildfires
DETROIT, Oregon — The Beachie Creek Fire tore through parts of Marion County in 2020, leaving behind a trail of devastation. The wildfire killed at least five people, decimated thousands of structures and burned nearly 200,000 acres. The Santiam Canyon was one of the areas hit the hardest, and...
3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash on TV Hwy in Beaverton
Three people were hurt when 2 vehicles collided on TV Hwy Monday afternoon, authorities tweeted.
kptv.com
Aumsville man dies after crashing into utility pole, tree along Hwy 101
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Saturday afternoon after crashing their vehicle along Highway 101 in Tillamook County, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 84. OSP said an investigation revealed a blue Toyota Sienna was southbound when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and then a tree.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Sept. 5
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99W near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry (32) of McMinnville, struck a guardrail and lost control, rolling several times. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Rosenberry sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Colten Bolson-Oakes (31) of Lafayette, was transported with minor injuries. Hwy 99W was closed for approximately 6 hours. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire and Medics, Polk County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
clayconews.com
ARREST AT SCENE OF SERIOUS TWO-VEHICLE INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 8:08 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 17. The preliminary investigation revealed a black Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Mitchell...
kptv.com
Fire damages multiple food carts in N Portland Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire and Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., there were reports of an explosion and multiple food carts on fire, as well as possible down powerlines. PFR is asking people to avoid...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 211 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Sept. 5
On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 near milepost 4. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas (31) of Sandy, attempted to pass in a no passing zone and collided head-on into a northbound Kia Spectra, operated by Charles Maples (31) of Sandy. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Vargas was transported via Life Flight, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at OHSU. Hwy 211 was closed for approximately 2 hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Sandy Police Department, Sandy Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
Motorcyclist dies in crash off NE Lucia Falls Road
A motorcyclist, apparently unable to handle a curve on a Clark County road, died in a crash late Saturday afternoon, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99W IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON
POLK COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry...
KATU.com
One dead in Highway 101 crash, says Oregon State Police
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to OSP, the accident occurred on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, Thomas Still, 73, of Aumsville left the roadway and...
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with minivan on Hwy 26
A motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries Saturday after colliding with a minivan on Highway 26 in Clackamas County, according to officials.
‘Happened so fast’: Portland family loses house to fire
Natasja Gonzales said she and her boyfriend planned to celebrate his promotion with a hot dog and hamburger backyard cookout. But the grill fire got out of control and set the house on fire.
KATU.com
'Hands Across the Bridge' joined people across the Columbia River to celebrate recovery
PORTLAND, Ore. — Today the community came together for the annual “Hands Across the Bridge” celebration. People attended events on both sides of the Interstate Bridge to kick off national recovery month. Organizers shared mental health resources aimed to battle the stigma surrounding addiction. It was a...
Gearhart FD: Unattended burn sparked 2-alarm Little Beach fire
Crews battled a two-alarm grass fire in the Little Beach area early Thursday morning, Gearhart Fire Department said.
KATU.com
Fire burns through food cart pod in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several food carts were damaged Sunday afternoon when a fire burned through a food cart pod on North Vancouver Avenue. Portland Fire & Rescue reported the fire shortly before 3 p.m. near the North Fremont Street intersection. There were no initial reports of injuries from the...
Man found dead near Salem railroad tracks
An adult man was found dead near Salem railroad tracks Sunday afternoon, prompting detectives to launch a death investigation.
KATU.com
Pacific Ocean claims life of a kayaker near Seaside
SEASIDE, Ore. — A kayaker died Monday morning near Seaside after officials say he became separated from his kayak. At 10:45 a.m., Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to a call of an empty kayak in the ocean off of 4th Avenue in Seaside. Officials say a witness told them...
KATU.com
Deputies rescue lost, scared dog along I-84 in Columbia Gorge
Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies rescued a lost black Labrador along Interstate 84 on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said they took reports of a lost dog along I-84 near milepost 23 at the View Point turnoff. They say the scared dog ran from deputies, but they managed to lure...
One injured after shooting at camp near Broadway Bridge
A person was found shot at a camp near the Broadway Bridge in North Portland on Monday morning, authorities said.
2 hurt in serious crash in Powellhurst neighborhood
A serious crash in the Powellhurst neighborhood reportedly sent two to the hospital Sunday morning.
