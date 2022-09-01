Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
95.3 MNC
Trash pickup service delayed by one day in South Bend
The City of South Bend’s trash and yard waste pickup service will be delayed by one day during the Labor Day holiday week of Sep. 5 through Sep. 9. The holiday week trash and yard waste schedule will be:. Monday, Sep. 5: Labor Day observed, no trash or yard...
Body found in Lake Michigan 12 miles from Berrien County shoreline
A man’s body was found in Lake Michigan about 12 miles off the shoreline of a Berrien County community.
22 WSBT
Man leads police on brief chase, drives into St. Joseph River
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police arrested a man early Monday morning after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle into the St. Joseph River. Police were called to the 300 block of E. Lasalle Avenue on a report of a stolen vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. While officials...
Indiana state trooper hit by impaired driver in Lake County
HOBART, Ind. — For at least the fourth time in the last 6 months, an Indiana State Police trooper in northwest Indiana has been hit by an impaired driver. Trooper Ryan Parent, ISP said in a release, was conducting a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Hobart when his police car was hit from behind […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.3 MNC
Berrien Co. buys building in Buchanan from AEP
Berrien County has purchased a building in Buchanan from AEP. In July the County Administrator, Brian Dissette, informed the Berrien County Board of Commissioners that AEP — the parent company of Indiana Michigan Power — that the facility on Circle Drive could be sold for $200,000. Thursday, Disette reported that the final papers had all been signed for the facility.
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A man is dead after a shooting in Elkhart. It happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Vermont Street. This is south of the river and just east of State Road 19. Police say when they arrived, they found 42-year-old...
abc57.com
Goshen High School Building Trades program to construct home in Clover Trails
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen School Building Trades Program has begun construction on a new home in Clover Trails. The class-led project will build a 1,400 square foot ranch-style home with a two-car garage and basement over the next year. Once completed, the home is expected to be valued at...
State trooper struck by alleged impaired driver in northern Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was injured early Sunday when his patrol car was struck by a suspected impaired driver. State police say it's the fourth time in the past six months that a trooper at the Lowell Post has been struck by an alleged intoxicated driver.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Cook nuclear reactor powers up, one week after shutdown
A nuclear reactor at the Cook Nuclear Plant in Berrien County, Michigan, returned to full service Sunday, a week after it automatically shut down due to a failure in a coolant pump motor, said the plant's owner, Indiana Michigan Power, on Sunday. The shutdown was triggered by a reactor coolant...
95.3 MNC
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
abc57.com
City of South Bend announces trash schedule for holiday weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Trash and yard waste pickup services for the city of South Bend will be delayed by one day due to the Labor Day holiday week of September 5 through September 9. In observance of Labor Day, all city offices will be closed on Monday. The temporary...
WNDU
Death investigation underway in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead. Police were called to the area of 9050 W 100 N in Kewanna just before 8:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Charles Grigsby, 29, from Angola was found unresponsive off the roadway....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Anthony Williams, 42, was taken to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries. If you have any...
abc57.com
South Bend Roller Derby to offer new skater clinic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Roller Derby has announced a new clinic program to recruit interested skaters ages 18 and up. "Derby 101" kicks off an eight-week course for both skaters and non-skaters on September 24 at 2 p.m. The roller derby is looking for players, skating officials...
Inside Indiana Business
South Bend to redevelop Eddy Street cloverleaf interchanges
Two professors from the University of Notre Dame are spearheading planning efforts for an infrastructure redevelopment project in South Bend. With the support of a $2.4 million federal infrastructure grant, the city and university are endeavoring to remove several cloverleaf interchanges, freeway-like ramps built in the 1960s as part of an urban renewal project.
Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo business
Fire officials are investigating what started a fire at a Kalamazoo business on Saturday. The fire broke out at 8:17 p.m. on East Cork Street.
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
abc57.com
One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
J’s Breakfast Club Relocating to Larger Location in Gary
The original site at 3669 Broadway will remain open until then
WNDU
Elkhart Police investigating shooting, appears to be accidental
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Elkhart home. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Bane Berry Street just before 4 a.m. Monday. Officials tell 16 News Now it appears to be an accidental shooting to the lower leg. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Comments / 0