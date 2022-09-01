ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Trash pickup service delayed by one day in South Bend

The City of South Bend’s trash and yard waste pickup service will be delayed by one day during the Labor Day holiday week of Sep. 5 through Sep. 9. The holiday week trash and yard waste schedule will be:. Monday, Sep. 5: Labor Day observed, no trash or yard...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Man leads police on brief chase, drives into St. Joseph River

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police arrested a man early Monday morning after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle into the St. Joseph River. Police were called to the 300 block of E. Lasalle Avenue on a report of a stolen vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. While officials...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Indiana state trooper hit by impaired driver in Lake County

HOBART, Ind. — For at least the fourth time in the last 6 months, an Indiana State Police trooper in northwest Indiana has been hit by an impaired driver. Trooper Ryan Parent, ISP said in a release, was conducting a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Hobart when his police car was hit from behind […]
LAKE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Berrien Co. buys building in Buchanan from AEP

Berrien County has purchased a building in Buchanan from AEP. In July the County Administrator, Brian Dissette, informed the Berrien County Board of Commissioners that AEP — the parent company of Indiana Michigan Power — that the facility on Circle Drive could be sold for $200,000. Thursday, Disette reported that the final papers had all been signed for the facility.
BUCHANAN, MI
Detroit News

Cook nuclear reactor powers up, one week after shutdown

A nuclear reactor at the Cook Nuclear Plant in Berrien County, Michigan, returned to full service Sunday, a week after it automatically shut down due to a failure in a coolant pump motor, said the plant's owner, Indiana Michigan Power, on Sunday. The shutdown was triggered by a reactor coolant...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings

From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Death investigation underway in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead. Police were called to the area of 9050 W 100 N in Kewanna just before 8:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Charles Grigsby, 29, from Angola was found unresponsive off the roadway....
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Man killed in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Anthony Williams, 42, was taken to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries. If you have any...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Roller Derby to offer new skater clinic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Roller Derby has announced a new clinic program to recruit interested skaters ages 18 and up. "Derby 101" kicks off an eight-week course for both skaters and non-skaters on September 24 at 2 p.m. The roller derby is looking for players, skating officials...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

South Bend to redevelop Eddy Street cloverleaf interchanges

Two professors from the University of Notre Dame are spearheading planning efforts for an infrastructure redevelopment project in South Bend. With the support of a $2.4 million federal infrastructure grant, the city and university are endeavoring to remove several cloverleaf interchanges, freeway-like ramps built in the 1960s as part of an urban renewal project.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list

Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police investigating shooting, appears to be accidental

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Elkhart home. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Bane Berry Street just before 4 a.m. Monday. Officials tell 16 News Now it appears to be an accidental shooting to the lower leg. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
ELKHART, IN

