Even New Richmond head coach Reggie Larson said Friday night’s Big Rivers Conference opener between the Tigers and River Falls was a lot of fun. In a game that featured three ties, three lead changes and overtime, it was River Falls who came out on top when Wyatt Bell took a handoff on the Wildcats’ first possession of the extra session and went 22-yards around the right end to give the Cats a 25-19 win.

NEW RICHMOND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO