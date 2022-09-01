Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hudson Star-Observer
James R. Schwenk
James R. Schwenk, formerly of Wausau, WI, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022, surrounded by his family, in Carson City, NV. Jim grew up in Hudson, WI, graduating from Hudson High School in 1958 and UW River Falls with a bachelors in Music (later gaining a masters in Music Education from UW Stevens Point). He married Mary (Belleau) Schwenk that same year, and welcomed their first child, Kathryn (Axtell) followed by their son, David.
Hudson Star-Observer
100 Women Who Care to donate $10,000 to nonprofit
100 Women Who Care will meet on Sept. 7, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the Somerset American Legion, 464 County Road VV. The group meets on the first Wednesday of March, June, September and December. The goal is for 100 members to each contribute $100, awarding $10,000 immediately to a local...
Hudson Star-Observer
Plan an artful adventure every weekend in September
For decades, artists have flocked to the St. Croix River Valley and its many communities, large and small, to be inspired by the water, woods, flora and fauna. This September and October, residents and visitors alike will see the intersection of art and nature on display at large community art fairs, open artists’ studios, sales and other events from Taylors Falls to River Falls.
Hudson Star-Observer
Punchless Panthers shut out by Rice Lake
The St. Croix Central football team couldn’t find any way to move the ball offensively in its Middle Border Conference opener Friday at home against Rice Lake. The Panthers were limited to less than 100 yards of offense in a 20-0 loss. This was Rice Lake’s debut in the MBC after being moved by the WIAA from the Big Rivers Conference. Rice Lake is the No. 2 ranked team in Division 3 in the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson Star-Observer
Three games to watch: New and old rivalries in the spotlight
Key BRC contests in soccer and volleyball while its Little Brown Jug week in football. The Tigers host the Wildcats in an early-season Big Rivers Conference match. River Falls is looking for its first win over New Richmond since the 2020 season after going 0-1-1 against the Tigers last year on their way to qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament.
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson grinds out late night win at Chippewa Falls
Friday night’s football game between Hudson and Chippewa Falls in Chippewa Falls lasted deep into the night, but in the end Hudson made the trip home with a 17-7 victory. The game featured a weather delay lasting 1 hour, 41 minutes with 1:24 remaining in the first quarter and the Raiders holding a 7-0 lead thanks to a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jake Busson to Tyler Lessard.
Hudson Star-Observer
Instant Classic: River Falls tops New Richmond in overtime thriller (20 photos)
Even New Richmond head coach Reggie Larson said Friday night’s Big Rivers Conference opener between the Tigers and River Falls was a lot of fun. In a game that featured three ties, three lead changes and overtime, it was River Falls who came out on top when Wyatt Bell took a handoff on the Wildcats’ first possession of the extra session and went 22-yards around the right end to give the Cats a 25-19 win.
Hudson Star-Observer
Somerset falls to Baldwin-Woodville in MBC opener
The inexperience of the Somerset football team showed at times during Friday’s homefield 29-14 loss to Baldwin-Woodville in the Middle Border Conference opener. The Spartans will be back in action this Friday when they play at Prescott. Prescott, which is coached by Somerset graduate Jordan Hansen, is coming off a 43-23 win over Osceola.
Comments / 0