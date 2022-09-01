Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
Fallon murder suspect to stay hospitalized for year
A Fallon man will remain in custody at a Reno-area maximum security psychiatric facility for another year until he returns to the Tenth Judicial District Court in Fallon for another proceeding on his competency. A competency hearing was held last week for John O’Connor, a 52-year-old Fallon man charged with...
2news.com
Reno Police arrest two, issue 29 citations in motorcycle safety operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Section conducted a Motorcycle Safety Operation on September 3rd, 2022. Five officers conducted this safety operation in areas with high traffic volume throughout the city. Officers focused on aggressive drivers through...
2news.com
Reno, Sparks, Washoe County announce office closures for Labor Day
City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. All City of Reno recreation facilities, including Idlewild Pool, will also be closed on September 5. Visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information. The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the public...
2news.com
Competency hearing in Troy Driver case set for September 12
A Nevada justice of the peace has canceled this month’s preliminary hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge decides if he’s competent to stand trial. Troy Driver was scheduled to appear in justice court in Fernley Sept. 13-15 for...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks crime spree allegations: Car jacking, intentionally running over elderly man
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Sparks man Friday for an alleged crime spree that included carjacking, kidnapping and intentionally running over someone. Moises Portillo-Perez’s alleged crime spree was around the Sparks Marina but the Reno Police Department arrested him at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday...
2news.com
Reno Police arrest one, issue 78 citations during pedestrian safety operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on September 2, 2022. Eleven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where we have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Police...
Elko Daily Free Press
Another delay in Fernley kidnap-killing case
RENO (AP) — A Nevada justice of the peace has canceled this month’s preliminary hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge decides if he’s competent to stand trial. Troy Driver was scheduled to appear in justice court in...
Lassen County News
Police chase leads to the arrest of two men
They say you can run, but you can’t hide. Two men who led officers from three law enforcement agencies on a chase through Susanville and down Highway 395 personally learned that lesson early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, Daniel James McNeill, 28, from Fernley, Nevada,...
FOX Reno
Man arrested for Fernley shooting, charged with first degree murder
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars for a shooting in Fernley that left one person dead this week, announced Wednesday by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). Edward Doyle Small has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after police say...
Lyon County discredits rumors that Troy Driver died by suicide in jail
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Troy Driver is alive, incarcerated, and awaiting his next court date. According to a news release on Tuesday, the sheriff found of information shared via social media insinuating that Driver died by suicide in the Lyon County Jail. That information is false. ...
Record-Courier
The Labor Day 2022 R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Around 400 people turned out for Tark in the Park at Minden Park on Saturday, according to Commissioner Danny Tarkanian, who organized the Labor Day weekend event. The Labor Day weekend opened with three wrecks on Friday before 5 p.m. The most severe saw one person...
Sparks police body camera footage shows fatal shooting of man who injured son with knife
This article has been updated to correct the street on which the shooting occurred. Sparks police fatally shot 59-year-old Francisco Pena on Aug. 22 in an apartment complex on Merchant Street. ...
Reno man sentenced for operating $1M retail theft ring
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Reno man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft ring. Gennaro Canta, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering in June 2022. According to officials, he was buying stolen items from […]
KOLO TV Reno
2 major road detours for Sparks Blvd. planned this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC of Washoe County says it is planning major road detours this weekend on Sparks Boulevard for paving operations. The work will be a part of phase one of the Sparks Boulevard Project, split into two weekend closures. Weekend closure one will begin Sept. 9 and...
KOLO TV Reno
Burners donate bikes to Reno Bike Project
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hundereds of bikes are making their way back from the playa and the Reno Bike Project is picking them up. “Last couple weeks, we sold about 1,500 bikes to burners on the way out,” Andy Perkins from the Reno Bike Project said. “Many of them...
Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race
A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
2news.com
Suspect Arrested After leaving Scene Of Homicide In Fernley
Deputies say it stemmed from a family disturbance at a home on Mesa Lane. Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning.
2news.com
Accomplished Carson Tahoe Resident Celebrates Turning 100 With a Bike Show
Carson Tahoe partnered with Battle Born Harley and the local HOG group to host a motorcycle show to celebrate a big birthday for one of Carson Tahoe Care Center’s residents. Rolland “Ron” Carter turned 100 years old on Saturday and during the celebration, a member of the HOG group brought a motorcycle to give Ron a ride around the block with his original helmet, provided by his family.
KOLO TV Reno
Airport heavily encouraging Cell Phone Waiting Lot use
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is one of the busiest days all year at the airport as visitors to the area head home after a three-day weekend. But added to that mix is the Burning Man crowd, headed home after days spent on the playa. Bikes and bags are unloaded...
Burning Man sculpture honors Truckee Burner who died in Black Rock Desert
In the winter, shards of ice float near the shores of Lake Superior like paper boats. The lake is 350 miles long, 160 miles wide and reaches depths of more than 1,000 feet, but it's usually gentle. The waves are calm, lapping at the snow-covered beaches. But when piercing blizzards roar in from across the lake, the second largest...
