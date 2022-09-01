Read full article on original website
Saginaw teen faces long road to recovery after hit-and-run crash
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A star student and athlete should be starting her junior year at Arthur Hill High School this fall. Instead, Avery Smith has been hospitalized for over three weeks on a ventilator and feeding tube. She has endured multiple surgeries after a devastating car crash. "There was...
Lapeer County Sheriff discusses incidents involving food service worker, his own staff
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A video showing a deputy throwing a punch at an inmate and then punches him a few times. That's just one of a few incidents a mid-Michigan sheriff has to handle with discipline action this year. That incident happened in the Lapeer County Jail earlier this...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old possibly in Flint area
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help find a 14-year-old girl reported missing nearly a week ago. The Flint Police Department says Neavah Rain Harvey was last seen at Julianno's Store at the intersection of Corunna Road and Ballenger Highway on Aug. 31. She was last...
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
Genesee County sheriff's department helping seniors victimized by crooked contractor
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's department is helping seniors who say they are victims of a crooked contractor. Carolyn Mayo told ABC 12 Robert Earl Gill agreed to repair her roof for $2800. She gave him half the money, then she says he disappeared with out completing the job.
Neighbors of Hogarth explosion carrying scars of trauma
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly a year after a deadly house explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint - residents are still waiting to hear anything from investigators about the cause. The blast killed a 55-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl and damaged dozens of homes in the surrounding area. Flint...
Investigators say gas leak is to blame for Hogarth explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have determined the cause of a deadly explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint last November that killed two people and displaced dozens of neighbors. Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said investigators revealed during their Wednesday meeting that the explosion was caused by an indoor gas...
Investigators meeting to discuss Hogarth Avenue explosion this week
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators will return to Flint's west side on Wednesday to talk about testing done on evidence collected from the scene of last November's deadly home explosion on Hogarth Avenue. Authorities from several agencies are planning to meet with lawyers, insurance company representatives and other stakeholders in...
Crews demolish remainder of burned out Saginaw-area condo building
Demolition crews began taking down the remnants of the burned out Swan Valley Condominiums building that was destroyed in a July 7 fire. Crews demolish remainder of burned out Saginaw-area condo building. On Wednesday, crews demolished what was left of the building in the Swan Valley Condominiums on Greenway Boulevard.
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Hemlock Semiconductor planning $375 million expansion in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Hemlock Semiconductor is expanding again in Saginaw County with plans to create 170 more jobs. The global supplier of hyper-pure polysilicon is planning to invest $375 million into its Thomas Township campus west of Saginaw. The project will help Hemlock Semiconductor meet rising demand for polysilicon to make semiconductor chips and solar panels.
Flint asks for state election help after clerk's retirement
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Clerk Inez Brown announced plans to retire Wednesday evening, leaving the city without its top elections official about five weeks before the pivotal Nov. 8 election. Brown's retirement is effective Sept. 30, which is fewer than 40 days before the elections. She announced her...
Flint moving ahead with $45 million blight demolition program
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Last spring, Flint residents ranked addressing blight and abandoned properties as one of their top priorities for investment of American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The city council approved $16 million from the city's ARPA funds for building demolition. Officials continue putting wheels in motion to spend...
Flint moving forward on $45 million blight elimination program
Flint is continuing plans to spend $45 million on demolishing thousands of vacant homes and businesses causing blight in the community. Flint moving ahead with $45 million blight demolition program. The city council approved $16 million from the city's ARPA funds for building demolition. Officials continue putting wheels in motion...
National Clean Water Collective testing 100 homes and businesses in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The National Clean Water Collective's "Check Your Tap" Water Testing Campaign is under way in Flint. The program is providing an opportunity for 100 households and businesses in the city to have their water tested from Tuesday to Sept. 14. Results will be presented in conjunction with the fifth annual Pen PALs Youth Environmental Justice Forum.
Neighbor says collapsed building was a nuisance for years
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A neighborhood corner in rubble after an abandoned building collapsed on Monday. Neighbors are left to deal with the mess and have no idea when it will be cleared. It happened on Franklin and Leith Street in Flint, at a trio of commerical buildings surrounded by...
Flint city clerk retiring before November election
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new face will be leading the election process in Flint for the Nov. 8 vote. Flint City Clerk Inez Brown announced that she will retire from her post in a few weeks, ahead of the pivotal midterm election. "Effective September the 30th, I will officially...
Flint mayor doesn't have degree from SVSU despite biographies that claimed he does
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The educational background of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is under intense scrutiny. Websites and old news articles claim Neeley has a bachelor's degree from Saginaw Valley State University, but the school says that is not true. The educational accomplishment was listed on the city of Flint's...
Reese's Angie Compton named MHSCA volleyball coach of the year
REESE, MICH. (WJRT) - The Michigan high school coaches association named Reese head coach Angie Compton the Volleyball coach of the year for the 2021 season. Compton led Reese to their first state championship last year. She says to be recognized for what her and her players accomplished is a...
Athlete of the Week - Heritage wide receiver Braylon Isom
SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - Saginaw Heritage has one of the best offenses in the state, they're are averaging 61 points a game. Last week against Flushing, one Hawk flew to center stage. Heritage wide receiver Braylon Isom caught seven passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns against the Raiders. "He's...
