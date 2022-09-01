ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MS

Comments / 1

Related
deltanews.tv

Sunset Village Tenants Still Evacuated

CLEVELAND - At Sunset Village Apartments in Cleveland, MS, residents had to be evacuate their homes this past week because of a carbon monoxide leak, and unfortunately, two of the tenants that lived there lost their lives, a mother and a child. Tenant Bobby Hollingsworth says, "I never thought this...
CLEVELAND, MS
WAPT

'What happened? How did we get here?': Governor on Jackson water emergency

PEARL, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said a week of repairs at Jackson's water treatment plantrestored water pressure to residents. Reeves said the immediate concerns when the state took over the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant were water quantity and water quality. Reeves said quantity has been accomplished. The next step is water quality, which begins with investigative testing.
JACKSON, MS
Houston Chronicle

Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
JACKSON, MS
BBC

Jackson water crisis: A legacy of environmental racism?

Marshall lives in west Jackson, in the US state of Mississippi - a predominantly black and poor part of the city. He has no choice but to drink the tap water that Jackson residents have been told to avoid. When he turns the tap on - the water runs brown.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksdale, MS
State
Mississippi State
Cleveland, MS
Government
City
Jackson, MS
Greenville, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
City
Greenville, MS
City
Cleveland, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Tap Water#Water Systems#Ground Water#Delta#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#The Delta Water Situation#The Chicago Tribune
WJTV 12

FreeWater distributes water to Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The FreeWater organization visited the City of Jackson on Friday, September 2. The FreeWater appeared at WMPR radio station starting at 9:00 a.m. to help giveaway thousands of cases of water to Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis. FreeWater’s mission is to solve the global water crisis by […]
JACKSON, MS
MSNBC

Ret. Lt. Gen. Honoré: “Every 45 seconds, a waterline breaks in America”

More than 150,000 Jackson, MS residents are still without reliable access to clean water, a preventable infrastructure failure that has been brewing for decades. Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who ran the Task Force post-Katrina, says more than 35 percent of America’s water systems are at risk. “This is a national security issue…Our water systems need to be rebuilt.” Access to water is critical, but major cities are losing a significant percentage due to aging, failing infrastructure. Mississippi is slated to receive $429 million in federal funding from the Biden Administration’s $1 trillion federal infrastructure deal. NBC reports the funds aren’t expected to arrive until 2023.Sept. 3, 2022.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as thousands of Jackson residents stock up on cases in their homes.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Tunica Co. donates over 50,000 bottles of water to Jackson amid crisis

TUNICA COUNTY WATER DONATION TO JACKSON With the help of a number of local casinos and the sheriff's department, Tunica County donated 51,408 bottles of water to Hinds County and the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi. As Jackson undergoes a historic water crisis, Gold Strike Casino Resort, Fitz Casino Tunica, Hollywood Casino Tunica, 1st Jackpot Casino Tunica, Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Tunica, Nutrien Ag Solutions and the Tunica County Sheriff's Office all joined forces to help over 2,100 families in Jackson, Mississippi. (Tunica County Sheriff's Office)
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Water, MREs to be distributed in Jackson on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2. The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road. Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state […]
JACKSON, MS
deltanews.tv

Suspect in Coffeeville coach shooting in Greenwood, caught

DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA - Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson have confirmed that officers arrested Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. Both said officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy