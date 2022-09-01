Read full article on original website
deltanews.tv
Sunset Village Tenants Still Evacuated
CLEVELAND - At Sunset Village Apartments in Cleveland, MS, residents had to be evacuate their homes this past week because of a carbon monoxide leak, and unfortunately, two of the tenants that lived there lost their lives, a mother and a child. Tenant Bobby Hollingsworth says, "I never thought this...
WAPT
'What happened? How did we get here?': Governor on Jackson water emergency
PEARL, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said a week of repairs at Jackson's water treatment plantrestored water pressure to residents. Reeves said the immediate concerns when the state took over the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant were water quantity and water quality. Reeves said quantity has been accomplished. The next step is water quality, which begins with investigative testing.
Houston Chronicle
Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
BBC
Jackson water crisis: A legacy of environmental racism?
Marshall lives in west Jackson, in the US state of Mississippi - a predominantly black and poor part of the city. He has no choice but to drink the tap water that Jackson residents have been told to avoid. When he turns the tap on - the water runs brown.
Jackson, Mississippi, residents told to shower with mouths closed as water treatment plant repairs continue on Day 4 of water shortage
As Mississippi's capital city entered a fourth day on Thursday with little or no water flowing from faucets, authorities were scrambling to get a failing water treatment plant plagued by decades of deferred maintenance back online.
MSNBC
Officials in Jackson, Mississippi face setbacks as city enters second week without clean water
Alex Rozier, Environment Reporter, Mississippi Today joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the ongoing challenges for residents of Jackson, Mississippi and leaders in the community as the city enters its second week without clean drinking water.Sept. 4, 2022.
TODAY.com
Temporary pump restores some water in Jackson, Mississippi
A temporary water pump in Jackson, Mississippi is helping to restore pressure but after concerns of ruptured pipes, residents are still being advised to not drink the water.Sept. 3, 2022.
brproud.com
United Cajun Navy travels to Mississippi to help as water supply becomes scarce
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The United Cajun Navy is helping our neighbors in Jackson, Miss. as they continue to struggle to get clean water. “I think that for the most part, we are doing our best in a very difficult situation,” said Dr. Fran’Cee Brown-McClure. Water...
FreeWater distributes water to Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The FreeWater organization visited the City of Jackson on Friday, September 2. The FreeWater appeared at WMPR radio station starting at 9:00 a.m. to help giveaway thousands of cases of water to Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis. FreeWater’s mission is to solve the global water crisis by […]
City of Jackson ‘will be in an emergency even after water is restored,’ mayor says
The end of the Mississippi city’s crisis requires not just that facilities be fixed, but there be an equitable distribution of resources, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.
MSNBC
Ret. Lt. Gen. Honoré: “Every 45 seconds, a waterline breaks in America”
More than 150,000 Jackson, MS residents are still without reliable access to clean water, a preventable infrastructure failure that has been brewing for decades. Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who ran the Task Force post-Katrina, says more than 35 percent of America’s water systems are at risk. “This is a national security issue…Our water systems need to be rebuilt.” Access to water is critical, but major cities are losing a significant percentage due to aging, failing infrastructure. Mississippi is slated to receive $429 million in federal funding from the Biden Administration’s $1 trillion federal infrastructure deal. NBC reports the funds aren’t expected to arrive until 2023.Sept. 3, 2022.
WLBT
Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as thousands of Jackson residents stock up on cases in their homes.
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Tunica Co. donates over 50,000 bottles of water to Jackson amid crisis
TUNICA COUNTY WATER DONATION TO JACKSON With the help of a number of local casinos and the sheriff's department, Tunica County donated 51,408 bottles of water to Hinds County and the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi. As Jackson undergoes a historic water crisis, Gold Strike Casino Resort, Fitz Casino Tunica, Hollywood Casino Tunica, 1st Jackpot Casino Tunica, Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Tunica, Nutrien Ag Solutions and the Tunica County Sheriff's Office all joined forces to help over 2,100 families in Jackson, Mississippi. (Tunica County Sheriff's Office)
BBC
Mississippi water is so dirty residents shower with their mouths shut
Nearly 200,000 people in Jackson have no safe drinking water after a flood damaged a treatment centre. But locals say they have dealt with poor water access for years before this current crisis.
Bash to FEMA head: 'Who's to blame' for Jackson water crisis?
CNN’s Dana Bash presses FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on who bears responsibility for the failures that led to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.
More than 100 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries in 29 Mississippi counties have been issued. Is one located in you community?
In a little more than two months, 104 businesses in Mississippi have been issued Cannabis Dispensary Licenses in the state of Mississippi. Below is a list of licenses issued as of Sept. 1, 2022. As of July, 19 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are listed on the Mississippi State Department of...
Water, MREs to be distributed in Jackson on Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2. The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road. Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state […]
Mississippi's water crisis poses severe risk to dialysis patients: "It could literally kill 'em"
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, are facing the fifth day of a humanitarian water crisis that's impacting nearly 200,000 people. But for some — including the thousands of residents on dialysis — clean water is the difference between life and death. One of those people is Arlester Johnson. His...
A Mississippi mom of 3 shares how water crisis is hurting her family
A crumbling infrastructure, neglected water system and severe flooding has left more than 180,000 people living in Jackson, Mississippi without access to safe drinking water. One mom of three is sharing how the crisis is impacting her and her family. Cassandra Welchlin, 49, a mom social worker, is a proud...
deltanews.tv
Suspect in Coffeeville coach shooting in Greenwood, caught
DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA - Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson have confirmed that officers arrested Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. Both said officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement...
