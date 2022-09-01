Who are the officials in the Oklahoma State football game vs. Central Michigan?
The No. 12 Oklahoma State football team will open the 2022 NCAA season against Central Michigan at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.
The Cowboys finished the 2021-22 season with a 12-2 record, including 8-1 in the Big 12, and a 37-35 Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame Jan 1.
The Central Michigan Chippewas finished the 2021 season at 9-4, including 6-2 in the Mid-American Conference, and won the 2021 Sun Bowl 24-21 against Washington State Dec. 31.
Oklahoma State football: Officiating crew vs. Central Michigan Chippewas
Referee: Stuart Mullins
Umpire: Johnnie Forte
Head Linesman: Steve Clein
Line Judge: James Andrick Jr.
Field Judge: Hans Washington
Side Judge: Jake Dishaw
Back Judge: Ken Bushey
Center Judge: Anthony Calabres
Replay Official: John Busch
