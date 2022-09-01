ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Who are the officials in the Oklahoma State football game vs. Central Michigan?

By Robb Hibbard, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403z0O_0hekDwEz00

The No. 12 Oklahoma State football team will open the 2022 NCAA season against Central Michigan at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State football: Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy believes he'll coach beyond age 65 'if I feel good'

The Cowboys finished the 2021-22 season with a 12-2 record, including 8-1 in the Big 12, and a 37-35 Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame Jan 1.

Oklahoma State football from A to Z: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Cowboys

The Central Michigan Chippewas finished the 2021 season at 9-4, including 6-2 in the Mid-American Conference, and won the 2021 Sun Bowl 24-21 against Washington State Dec. 31.

Oklahoma State football: Officiating crew vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

Referee: Stuart Mullins

Umpire: Johnnie Forte

Head Linesman: Steve Clein

Line Judge: James Andrick Jr.

Field Judge: Hans Washington

Side Judge: Jake Dishaw

Back Judge: Ken Bushey

Center Judge: Anthony Calabres

Replay Official: John Busch

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Oklahoma football: First impressions of 2022 Sooner football

They don’t award championship trophies after one game, but this new edition of Oklahoma football looks primed and ready for all challengers. All offseason we read and heard reports that the 2022 season could be a step back by Oklahoma standards before things get a lot better under new and first-time head coach Brent Venables. That the Sooners were building for the future and for their eventual conference move to the SEC. OU fans were being advised not to set their expectation for the 2022 season too high.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

College Football Official Suffers Unfortunate Moment

One umpire caught himself in the line of fire in college football's opening weekend. In the Week 1 matchup between Wyoming and Tulsa, Golden Hurricane's DB Jaise Oliver was trying to break towards the open receiver, but ended up colliding with an official. The referee took a shot, but to...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Washington Township, MI
Mount Pleasant, MI
Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
Mount Pleasant, MI
College Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
City
Washington, OK
Mount Pleasant, MI
Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TU drops heartbreaker in 2OT at Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. –– Wyoming claimed a 40-37 victory over Tulsa in a wild overtime game Saturday afternoon in front of 20,574 fans at War Memorial Stadium. In regulation the lead changed five times. Tulsa led by 10 points 34-24 after an early fourth quarter score but the Cowboys tied it on back-to-back scores within five minutes and then scored the game-winning touchdown.
LARAMIE, WY
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you live in Tulsa or are headed that way for business with a bit of pleasure, you might be on the lookout for the best restaurants in town. From pizzerias to fine dining, gastropubs to real deal creole, and even a bistro or two, we have the 30 best restaurants in Tulsa, along with what patrons say are the best dishes on offer. You’ll find mouthwatering dishes, delectable desserts, spectacular cocktails, and the best spots for local and Irish droughts.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gundy
KFOR

Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster

The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 5-9: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Jarvix is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at jarvix.net. Tuesday, September 6. Heartspace is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/itsheartspace. Wednesday, September 7.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man dies after collision with semi in gas station parking lot

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma High Patrol is investigating after a Tulsa man died following a collision with a semi over the weekend in Lincoln County. Troopers responded to a collision involving a semi and car at the Phillips 66 in Chandler on the Turner Turnpike on Saturday.
TULSA, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day

With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
YUKON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oklahoma#American Football#College Football#Oklahoma State#Notre Dame Jan 1#Washington State
okctalk.com

Ragin Cajun opens in Lower Bricktown

Just opened on the canal in Bricktown, Ragin Cajun offers a wide variety of chicken, snow crab, shrimp, catfish, oysters, and crawfish all served with a choice of 9 sauces. Also grits, jambalaya, gumbo, hushpuppies, cornbread and other sides. Hours: Mon – Thu 11 AM to 8 PM. Fri &...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
NCAA
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend during break-in

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — A Yukon woman shoots and kills an intruder who is her ex-boyfriend. Police say Sunday morning around 4 a.m., a woman called 9-1-1 after shooting her ex-boyfriend during a break-in and attack. In the 300 block of Spruce Drive detectives say the man broke into...
YUKON, OK
1600kush.com

Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
STILLWATER, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy