WYFF4.com
Flooding concerns in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Expect waves of heavy rain at times through Monday night, which could lead to ponding on area roads and localized flooding. Several areas are under watches, warnings and advisories. To see the latest in your area, click here. (Watch the full forecast above) Most locations will...
WYFF4.com
'You get to make a change': New S.C. law allows Pickens County Sheriff's Office to hire 18-year-old corrections officers
PICKENS, S.C. — A new law is allowing young people to make a career choice sooner. Pickens County detention officer Dylan Rice just graduated from high school in May and was wondering what his next steps would be. However, all that changed on May 23., when Gov. Henry McMaster...
WYFF4.com
Labor Day weekend travel: What to expect
With Labor Day travel underway, crowded flights, busy roads and long hours of traffic are expected. Jonathan Small, public information officer at the Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico, said they aren't surprised with the turnout this time of year. "Travelers should expect to see increase crowds at airports throughout...
WYFF4.com
Four-wheeler driver dies in South Carolina after hitting truck on highway, troopers say
COWPENS, S.C. — The driver of a four-wheeler died after hitting the side of a truck on an Upstate highway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the four-wheeler was driving out of a grass field onto Humphries Road when it hit the side of a truck.
WYFF4.com
K-9 finds 50,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop in Northern California
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Tens of thousands of illegal fentanyl pills were recovered in Northern California during a routine traffic stop this week, authorities said. Two people were arrested. Placer County's K-9 named Ruger found about 50,000 fentanyl pills weighing about 12 pounds on Monday, the sheriff's office said...
