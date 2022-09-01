ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular

Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Highlands store with interesting paint job turns heads before it even opens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The drive down Barret Avenue has taken a turn. Nitty Gritty is still there, Big Bad Breakfast, too, but in between is an older building with a new interesting paint job. "People are slowing down to see what's going on," Louisvillian Joe Brackett said. "Umm, this...
Wave 3

WorldFest Festival returns for 20th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WorldFest: one place you can take a trip around the world without leaving Louisville. The four day festival highlights cultures and customs from all over the world and kicks off on the Belvedere on Friday, Sept. 2 and runs through Monday, Sept. 5. “It’s like a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?

Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office. The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people lined up to cruise through the streets and waterways of Louisville every year. Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police: Louisville man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man drowned in the Lake of Ozarks on Saturday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri troopers were called to investigate a drowning on Saturday near the 4-mile marker on Grand Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks. The state highway patrol said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Zoneton Fire to appear in scenes of movie filmed in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District could soon be on the big screen as crews participated as background actors in a movie filmed in Louisville. Officials with Zoneton Fire said they were asked to be part of the film, titled “Muzzle,” in early August. Their role was to extinguish a vehicle fire for a scene in the film, according to a post on social media.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Top 10 Free Things to Do this Fall around Louisville

These are the best things to do this fall for FREE fall fun with your family. This means that there is no admission cost for the festival or event, but there might be a small parking fee or activities within the event that have a ticketed cost and also does not include things like paying for food or drinks, etc.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

You're in'bited': Halloween bash for good cause

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) is throwing it's 6th Halloween Bash. The Juice Box Heroes will perform, along with a night of theatrics by CirqueLouis performers, fire dancers, stilt walkers, choreographed dance performers and more. Prizes will be awarded for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes

The woman's house and barn were wiped out by the flood, leaving nothing but the foundation behind. Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Waverly Hills Sanatorium in the running for best haunted destination in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium is in the running for best haunted destination in the U.S. — and now, you can help them hit No. 1. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to USA Today’s 10Best.
LOUISVILLE, KY
JC Phelps

Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community Theatre

Hey, y’all! I have shared over the years that Shelby County is a top-tier destination for saddlebred horses, bourbon, and Kentucky culture. But, I also want y’all to know that it’s a wonderful place to experience the arts, for which we are rich here in the Commonwealth! I recently had a perfect evening – a dinner and a show in Shelbyville – and I’m so excited to tell y’all about it today. To understate, the Shelby County Community Theatre is a regional gem!
SHELBYVILLE, KY

