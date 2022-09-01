Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people lined up to cruise through the streets and waterways of Louisville every year. That includes Sharon Franklin, who was impressed with the turnout. “I’m quite surprised really with the weather,...
WLKY.com
PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular
Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
wdrb.com
Alley Gallery turns blank canvases into works of color in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Alley Gallery is making a comeback after a two year hiatus. The creator of the project, Ken Herndon, started the Alley Gallery in 2017. Herndon got the idea to turn plain doors into works full of life while he was overseeing the Louisville Downtown Partnership's Ambassador Program.
wdrb.com
New Highlands store with interesting paint job turns heads before it even opens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The drive down Barret Avenue has taken a turn. Nitty Gritty is still there, Big Bad Breakfast, too, but in between is an older building with a new interesting paint job. "People are slowing down to see what's going on," Louisvillian Joe Brackett said. "Umm, this...
Wave 3
WorldFest Festival returns for 20th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WorldFest: one place you can take a trip around the world without leaving Louisville. The four day festival highlights cultures and customs from all over the world and kicks off on the Belvedere on Friday, Sept. 2 and runs through Monday, Sept. 5. “It’s like a...
WLKY.com
Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away...
wdrb.com
Stretch of Phillips Lane closes for more than 3 weeks in preparation for Louisville's 2 music festivals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Phillip Lane from Preston Highway to Freedom Way shut down Monday morning in preparation for Bourbon & Beyond and Louder than Life. The road will remain closed through Sept. 30 as crews prepare the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center for the two weekend music festivals.
wdrb.com
Police: Louisville man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man drowned in the Lake of Ozarks on Saturday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri troopers were called to investigate a drowning on Saturday near the 4-mile marker on Grand Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks. The state highway patrol said...
Wave 3
Zoneton Fire to appear in scenes of movie filmed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District could soon be on the big screen as crews participated as background actors in a movie filmed in Louisville. Officials with Zoneton Fire said they were asked to be part of the film, titled “Muzzle,” in early August. Their role was to extinguish a vehicle fire for a scene in the film, according to a post on social media.
Top 10 Free Things to Do this Fall around Louisville
These are the best things to do this fall for FREE fall fun with your family. This means that there is no admission cost for the festival or event, but there might be a small parking fee or activities within the event that have a ticketed cost and also does not include things like paying for food or drinks, etc.
You're in'bited': Halloween bash for good cause
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) is throwing it's 6th Halloween Bash. The Juice Box Heroes will perform, along with a night of theatrics by CirqueLouis performers, fire dancers, stilt walkers, choreographed dance performers and more. Prizes will be awarded for...
Wave 3
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes
The woman's house and barn were wiped out by the flood, leaving nothing but the foundation behind.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville man uses Kentucky bourbon barrel heads to make 3D artwork
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside the garage of Jay Lane lies hundreds of bourbon barrel heads. “If you could imagine a bourbon scented candle, like a thousand of them, that’s what it smells like in here and that’s the thing that hits people when the door first opens,” Lane said.
Missouri Troopers: Louisville man dies at lake over Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Louisville man died at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday. The report shows that 29-year-old Tyler Elliott jumped into the water from a pontoon boat around 4:15 p.m. near the four-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderson Hollow Cove.
WLKY.com
These Louisville-area theaters are showing $3 movies this Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready because this Saturday, select movie theaters across Louisville are showing movies for $3. In celebration of National Cinema Day, moviegoers can see any movie at any showtime for $3 on Sept. 3. Here is a list of movies coming out in September.
WTVQ
Waverly Hills Sanatorium in the running for best haunted destination in US
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium is in the running for best haunted destination in the U.S. — and now, you can help them hit No. 1. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to USA Today’s 10Best.
Bourbon, music, food: Music festival returning to Kentucky mid-September
Kentuckian have the chance to see Alanis Morissette, Kings of Leon, Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, and much more in Louisville this September.
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community Theatre
Hey, y’all! I have shared over the years that Shelby County is a top-tier destination for saddlebred horses, bourbon, and Kentucky culture. But, I also want y’all to know that it’s a wonderful place to experience the arts, for which we are rich here in the Commonwealth! I recently had a perfect evening – a dinner and a show in Shelbyville – and I’m so excited to tell y’all about it today. To understate, the Shelby County Community Theatre is a regional gem!
